The wise old patriot Ben Franklin is credited with saying "there's nothing sure but death and taxes." But when someone dies, there are still taxes to pay and what has been accumulated has to be dispersed. Dividing an estate can be a complicated, ticklish situation. Any attorney and many families will have repertoires of estate stories.
Such situations have been around a long time, even in Bible times. In the Gospel of Luke someone requested of Jesus: Master, speak to my brother, that he divide the inheritance with me. Usually, the persons who instigate the trouble over an estate are not acting out of character. They have often been spoiled, greedy or contentious; their responses then bring out the worst in the other heirs. I was once asked by a friend to be the executor of her estate as all of her children lived out-of-state. When she made the request, she named one son as "the only one who'll give you any trouble." Fortunately, she lived long enough for one of her children to move back to Tennessee, and I did not have to serve.
My daughter has been aggravated when I have answered her complaints with the statement "Life is not fair." The settlement of an estate may not be fair and equal but it has to be legal. For instance, a local couple had only nieces and nephews. She died first, so it was her husband's nephew who was executor of the estate. He said that the uncle had wanted all of the items from his family to go back to his family, but he required that the aunt's heirs purchase the items from her family. He did make a private sale of the corner cupboard to them; other things were sold at auction. Not fair but legal.
The legal system has specific laws that govern the process of inheritance, and if not adhered to, can open the possibility of challenges. The surest way to have your possessions go to whom you want is to make a will, although it must be done properly. Some wills have had stipulations. In the past a wife's property was under the control of her husband, so a father might have left her property "free from the control of her husband." Other persons have stipulated that any legatee who challenges the will loses his legacy. A Del Rio lady went so far as to specify in her will that her property could never be sold to a certain man or any of his family.
When making his last will and testament, a wealthy local businessman was advised by his attorney that he had not left his wife the required one-third of his estate. The advice fell on deaf ears. After his death, his widow did contest the will. She had said there wasn't a will that couldn't be broken. Although it took several years, she was successful. (Her own estate several years later was not without drama.)
"Possession is 9/10 of the law" is another legal rule which could be applied to an estate. In 1907 a local young lady married and moved north with her husband. They lived well, but when she was elderly and widowed, she returned to Newport with only limited income. Her only real possession was a beautiful diamond ring. Not welcome in her brother's home here, when she visited him, the two had to sit in the yard. Her last years were spent as a boarder in a local home. After she died, her sister-in-law and niece, the closest relatives here, went to the boarding house to claim the ring. They were unsuccessful. The caretaker asserted that she was keeping the ring; she had cared for and buried the lady. (The ring was a valuable asset of the caretaker's estate many years later.)
Land and money are the two biggest parts of an estate which generate quarrels, sometimes even deadly ones. The following item came from the Knoxville Journal and Tribune, March 13, 1907, and told about Joe Hill killing his brother Dock because of a dispute over a boundary line between their farms at Chestnut Hill. This was reported: The brothers had been estranged for three or four years. Their farms adjoined and were left to them by their father who has been dead several years. The line dividing their farms has always been a matter of dispute between them and has occasioned frequent quarrels and numerous threats and warnings.
I heard this story from Dock's son. He said his father had a shotgun and Joe had a hog rifle. He also said he never held it against his uncle because his father fired the first shot and would have killed Joe if he'd hit him. Fortunately most disputes don't end that way.
A local lady owned some valuable mountain property. One of her children thought it should all be his because his family lived nearby. His mother refused. Eventually she had to go into the nursing home and outlived this son. Her grandson took up his father's crusade but he didn't count on the tenacity of his aunt, his father's sister, who was executrix. The estate went to court which ordered the property to be sold in three tracts at public auction. The nephew bought the tract he wanted. The bulk of the proceeds of the sale actually went to defray the cost of his grandmother's care, as it should have.
Besides land and money, furniture can create problems for a family. In my mother's family it was a bed; in my wife's family it was a hall tree. A corner cupboard has been "the bone of contention" in the Swan L. Burnett family, as well as in the Morell and Babb families. Another local family had a disagreement over a table and chairs and still another over a pump organ. A family from the 4th district had words over a rocking chair.
Who would think an old picture could cause problems in an estate?
A neighbor had had her father-in-law's picture in her attic for years when a niece-in-law called protesting that it was supposed to be hers. She said if she didn't get it, she would swear out a warrant. More angered over the request than concern for the picture, my neighbor told her to come get it. She placed it on the porch and left to avoid contact. Perhaps she was lucky to have received only a threat. Some years later the niece was charged for aiding her son in concealing the bodies of a couple he'd murdered. (She has since died, and he is on death row.)
In another estate, a childless widow died intestate; her possessions were then divided among the respective heirs of her parents. When one of the executors wanted Grandma's picture, he was told that its whereabouts were unknown. The empty frame which had held it was in front of them. Another executor spoke up and said, "That was my grandmother's picture." When convinced that it wasn't, she did offer to return it. She lived three hours away. Afterwards, whenever she was here for estate business, she always said "she'd forgotten to bring it." On the day when the executors met for the final signings and settling of the estate, it was the same excuse and no picture. He who had wanted the picture refused to sign off until it was delivered; the estate was again on hold. The picture was eventually returned, the estate was settled and presumably everyone lived happily ever after.
Mrs. Florence Ottinger had an album of really old family photographs. Her sister-in-law had given it to her with the statement "You take it. My children will fight over it when I'm gone."
Families often try to distribute the possessions in ways to avoid controversy. Some have had private auctions where only the heirs can bid; the proceeds are then divided equally. One family used that method but still had problems. The sibling with the most money could usually outbid the rest. One sister would cry when she was outbid; the remaining siblings came to her defense and tried shaming the top bidder.
Mrs. Will Crawford was a collector of antiques back when folks would nearly pay to have them carted off. Mrs. Crawford had three daughters, and she collected three of each of her most valuable pieces. She specified that at her death her daughters were to draw numbers; whom-ever drew #1 got first choice, etc. That was agreeable with one sister when she drew #1, but if she did not, there was weeping and wailing. However, the other sisters held their ground.
It was the Swiss poet Johann Kaspar Lavator (1741-1801) who said: Never say you know a man until you have divided an inheritance with him. Lavator would probably not be surprised to learn that the adage still holds true today.
