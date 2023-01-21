Just in case you have been living under that rock in the Frog Pond, I feel compelled to bring you up to speed with what’s been going on out there in that world.
We are probably all familiar with New Year’s Day on Jan. 1 (except for that guy under that rock in the . . . well, you know!)
And then, there was Orthodox Christmas on Jan. 7; Orthodox New Year’s Day on Jan. 14; and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 16. But you know all that stuff!
Ah, but did you know that in Israel, Jan. 1 is known as “Sylvester Day” in “honor” of Pope Sylvester who declared Jan. 1 as New Year’s Day when Israel (and many other nations) does not recognize their “New Year” as starting on that day. By the way, my Jewish friend, Baruch, gave that little tidbit of earth-shaking information.
And did you know that other “national holidays” this month are – or have been – “Bloody Mary Day,” followed by “Hangover Day.” (that’s kinda fitting, don’t you think?) And then there are such national treasures as “Apricot Day,” “Bread Baking Machine Day,” “Dried Plum Digestive Day,” “Brain Teaser Day” and “Ski and Snowboard Day.”
And did you know that January also has such hidden gems as “Black Diamond Day. ”“Clean Up Your Computer Day,” “Hot Tea Day,” “Oatmeal Day,” “Slow Cooker Day,” “Train Your Dog Day” and “Prune Breakfast Day.”
How did we ever live without knowing all this good stuff?
Here’s one I betcha didn’t know: Jan. 2 was “National Mew Year For Cats Day” (You should reread that carefully if you want to “get it”).
Jan. 2 is also “National Cream Puff Day,” “National Swiss Cheese Day” and “National Someday We Will Laugh About This Day” (I suppose you are kinda feeling that way about this column right about now; but – too late – you missed it. It was Jan. 2!
Oh, I almost let this one slip through the cracks: Jan. 3 is “National Drinking Straw Day,” “National Fruitcake Toss Day,” and the time-honored “National Chocolate Covered Cherries Day.”
By the way, today is the weekend of Jan. 21-22; and these two days combine to host “National Sweatpants Day,” “National Cheesy Socks Day,” “National Hug Your Puppy Day,” “National Squirrel Appreciation Day,” “National Soup Swap Day,” “National Answer Your Cats’ Questions Day,” “National Come In From the Cold Day,” “National Polka Dot Day” and my favorite, “National Grandpa’s Day” (not to be confused with National Grandparents’ Day in September). I really would not want you to be confused by getting those two mixed up!
Oh, and by the way; I will not be available to take your phone calls today because I’m celebrating “National Kiss a Shark Day”.
Of course, there are some serious “Red Letter Days” on this calendar as well: “National I’m Not Gonna Take It Anymore Day,” “National Bobblehead Day,” “National Step In a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day,” “National Snuggle a Chicken Day” and “National Clean Your Desk Day” (sorry I let that one slip by as well).
But, I think every day should be “National Honor The Lord Day” and “National Be Parents Worthy of Your Children’s Honor Day”! Those two National Days would really turn this nation around and get it headed in the right direction once again!
Lest I forget; Jan. 6 was “National Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day’; so I’ll just sign off by saying: “This is — — — — — — — — — — -. — and I’ll meet you right here on two more special days – next Saturday and Sunday”. God bless you!
Tom Mooty writes this column for the weekend ddition of The Newport Plain Talk; and serves as pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church. Your comments about these columns are appreciated (especially the good ones).
