In the early 1900's there were still gristmills in rural areas where folks could take their grain to be ground, but there were larger operations like the Newport Milling Company which produced flour and meal for sale on the larger retail market.
The Chattanooga News, September 15, 1906, ran an extensive article on the town of Newport and gave descriptions of all its advantages, its businesses and industries, its churches and many of its prominent citizens.
The Newport Milling Company had good coverage in that article. By that time, it was owned by B.D. Jones, A.R. Swann, J.G. Allen and E.S. Early. Of the original owners, J.P. Robinson was listed in the 1900 census as a "lumber dealer." Perhaps he sold out when the lumber operation at the mill was discontinued. He and his family migrated to California about 1902. James Denton remained in Newport. His home was where the Memorial Building is now. In 1900 he was listed as a "capitalist."
The Chattanooga article reported that the mill produced 175 barrels of flour per day and 1600 bushels of cornmeal. Their cornmeal was bolted and unbolted (coarser). They also produced shorts, a combination of endosperm, bran and germ which is about 12% of the grain. For livestock, they sold chop feed, which was grain that had been stored raw and then chopped, as well as corn and oats.
The mill produced several different brands of flour "Harvest Moon," "Olive Branch," "Cotton Bloom," "Little Elsie," "Newport Queen," "Silver Spray," and their premium brand "Calla Lilly." The different brands were determined by the type of wheat (hard/soft), the coarseness of the grind or the content of additives. These flours would have been put into cloth bags, many made of colorful prints.
An interesting news item appeared in the Knoxville Journal and Tribune, October 26, 1911: Newport is absolutely without light as the center of the big dam of the Newport Mill company has been washed away, not only putting the electric plant out of commission but the mill as well. A large force of men are now working building a coffer dam and it is hoped that the dam will be a permanent one in order that the mill can resume operation within the next weeks.
No doubt, there were citizens with electricity who were glad they had not discarded their kerosene lamps.
In 1919 Tennessee added jurisdiction over public utilities to the Tennessee Public Service Commission. The TPSC purchased the electric plant of Newport Mill Company in 1925. Newport's source of electricity changed again when TVA was established.
The Newport Mill was a victim of the Depression. It was bankrupt when it closed in 1932. There were tales told of unwise financial practices by management. Another accusation was leveled at Carolina Power and Light Company. After the Waterville dam was built in 1928, the flow of water in the Pigeon River was affected. Sometimes, the mill owners claimed, enough water did not reach Newport until afternoon, and as a result, the mill dam was beginning to decay.
The Tennessee Public Service Commission forced CP&L to furnish electricity to the mill when water was low. At that time the Newport Mill had an estimated capacity of 250 barrels of flour a day, whereas the City Mill (located where Walgreen's is now) had a capacity of 100 barrels. The City Mill was totally electric.
The closing of the Newport Mill worked a hardship on local farmers. Even the City Mill said their business was better when they had competition. The Cocke County Farm Bureau, founded in 1926, came up with idea to form a co-operative mill. John Hampton, Frank Parrott and County Agent O.M. Watson were appointed as a committee to study the issue.
When the mill property was sold in November 1933, it was purchased by Carolina Power and Light Company, pending final negotiations.
Newport Co-operative Mills was organized with about 500 stockholders from Cocke, Jefferson and Hamblen counties. John Hampton was elected as President, A.A. Swann as Vice-President and W.A. Robinson as Secretary-treasurer. CP&L relinquished their claim on the mill property and the Co-operative purchased it for $8,000, far below its appraised value. They received a $15,000 grant from TVA for operating capital.
TVA also designed plans for the facility to produce fertilizer, have a seed depot, pack fruit and provide cold storage facilities. Those never came to pass. Going back into business in February 1935, the mill only produced 50 barrels of flour per day as well as livestock feed.
However it was a financial success. Everett McNabb, Newport clothier, was W.A. Robinson's nephew. He once asked, "Uncle Willie, how did you make that old bankrupt mill into a paying business?" Mr. Robinson replied, "It's simple, Son. If you just take in ten cents, you don't spend twelve." (Not bad advice for individuals either.)
It was in 1945 that the remains of the mill dam were removed. The demolition crew was not making much progress when Newport entrepreneur Art Fisher offered to bring his heavy-duty wrecker "Big Bertha" to pull it loose. The dam was so embedded that the wrecker was pulled up. Finally they had to resort to dynamite.
The Newport Co-operative Mill lasted eighteen years until it was sold to J.D. and Lois Sluder of Mohawk in Greene County on May 23, 1953. The Sluders had a proven success record, having taken the struggling Mohawk Mill in 1940 and making it profitable. The Sluders moved to Newport in January 1954 and became active citizens in the community.
Not long after taking over the local mill, the Sluders added the chicken business to Newport Milling. Ike Selser came here to oversee business. The mill furnished the chickens, feed, transportation and marketing whereas the grower provided the building, heat and labor. There are still in Cocke County the long chicken houses, most now empty, that were built as a part of this venture.
Mr. Sluder died in 1969. Mrs. Sluder successfully ran the operation for some years and then sold it.
Thomas Garland Benfield now enters the story. A native of Haywood County, Benfield established Allied Brand Manufacturing which was to repackage chemicals. He acquired the Newport Mill property and began storing chemicals there.
On June 5, 1994, there was a damaging leak of hydrochloric acid fumes. The next day Benfield fled to Belize and on July 29th received citizenship there. On August 6, 1994, he was allegedly shot and killed.
When investigators went into the mill, they found "enough explosives and hazardous waste to level downtown Newport." Because legal officials questioned whether Benfield was actually dead, in January 1995, a federal indictment was issued for illegally dumping hazardous waste and failing to report a hazardous leak.
In succeeding years the site was cleared, the city of Newport eventually took control of the property and the buildings were removed in 2004. After more than 150 years, there is no longer a mill In Newport.
