When the deaths of older friends or relatives occur, it is only human to feel sad but at the same time rejoice that, for them, life’s trials and tribulations are over and all things have been made new. At such times, old memories can be rekindled, relived and enjoyed. Such was the case recently when my friend Carolyn Helms died.
Our acquaintance has spanned more than 70 years, for she had known me all my life. My first memory of her was over sixty-three years ago when she came to Newport Grammar School as the Public School Music teacher to replace Kenneth McSween who went to teach at Morristown High School. Mrs. Kickliter, as she was known then, brought such a change to that program. Very talented, Mr. McSween had been high-strung and excitable, not so adaptable to squirming children whereas she, an equally accomplished musician, was vivacious and easy-going, as well as young and pretty.
Since her recent passing, there have been the opportunities to reflect on her life and the many experiences that we shared. Things were more formal in the past and children were expected to refer to elders as “Mr. or Mrs._________.” It was quite a complement when she told me, as a teenager, to just call her “Carolyn.”
The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Kyker, Carolyn had very deep Newport roots. Through her mother she was a descendant of Emanuel Sandusky, thought to have been the first permanent white settler here. His land grant of 97 acres for his Revolutionary service covered much of the town along the river. The Sandusky home stood on the present Memorial Building lot, and what is now called the Pisgah Presbyterian Cemetery, some have said, was first the burial ground of the Sandusky family.
Sandusky’s daughter Mary married John Gorman. Their daughter Judith Gorman Anderson was Carolyn’s ancestor. The Sandusky clan, including old Emanuel, moved away, and the Gormans ended up with the property from West End to Eastport. Two Gorman sons — David Hays Gorman and Thomas Sandusky Gorman — later sold the railroad right-of-way which had a profound effect on Cocke County. The tiny village of Clifton became Gorman’s Depot before it became the “new” Newport. Until just a few years ago, Carolyn and her brother still owned a piece of the original Sandusky tract at the corner of Cope Blvd. and Pennell Lane.
Carolyn was a product of the local schools. Along with her academic work, she also began the study of piano as a young girl with Mrs. Eleanor (Little) Hickey. Although Mrs. Hickey herself was hesitant to name any of her exceptional pupils, Carolyn was one of them. She had a natural ear and perfect pitch. After acquiring her piano skills, she mastered the marimba and the pipe organ under the tutelage of Mrs. Hickey. In Carolyn’s latter days, when her memory was not what it once was, she could still play the piano beautifully.
She graduated from Cocke County High School in 1945, and organizing reunions for the class was one of her joys. She had kept much of her high school memorabilia and was always eager to share it with her classmates.
It had been her hope to attend Baylor University in Waco, Texas, but at the last minute, her mother put a quietus on that, saying it was too far away. Carolyn instead enrolled at Shorter College in Rome, Georgia, where her roommate was Rosemary Kickliter of Sarasota, Florida. Rosemary had a brother Charlie who was studying at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. He started coming often to Rome to visit, and it soon was evident it was Carolyn he wanted to see rather than Rosemary!
With a degree in Chemical Engineering, Charlie took a job in Louisville, KY as a research chemist with DeVoe-Reynolds Paint Company. A lot farther away from Rome, Carolyn quickly realized a plan to further her collegiate studies in Louisville at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary at the School of Church Music and Worship, so after two years at Shorter, she transferred.
Cupid did his work and soon Charlie and Carolyn were engaged. They married May 8, 1948, at the Parkland Baptist Church in Louisville. (The officiating minister, H. Leo Eddleman, had Cocke County connections. His wife Sarah was a daughter of Dr. Arthur Fox, a native son who was the builder of the Fox Tower at Edwina.)
The Kickliters first lived in Louisville, but soon moved back to Newport where Charlie went into the automobile business. They became the proud parents of three children, Judy, Phil and David, who themselves have been productive and successful citizens. They were active members of the First Baptist Church and involved in many civic affairs.
After five years at Newport Grammar School, Carolyn had an opportunity for a better, year-round position as a caseworker with the Department of Public Welfare, as the Department of Human Services was known. It was while there that she decided to complete her college work and returned to Carson-Newman and received her degree in music in 1970.
A second marriage to banker J. Creel Helms took Carolyn to Marietta, Georgia, where she continued her social work career, first with the Protective Service Division of Georgia Department of Family and Children Service and later as Social Services Director at Kennestone Hospital. She was in this last position for twenty years.
When most folks are looking towards retirement, the Helms adopted two children — Melissa and Chris — and enriched their lives. Both of these children are talented and successful.
The Helms family was active in the First United Methodist Church, Marietta, where Carolyn shared her musical talents.
In 1993, after retirement, Carolyn returned to Newport to live and immediately immersed herself back into the local civic and cultural life.
She probably was the first de facto female member of the Newport Kiwanis Club. In the 1960’s when the club was totally male and met at the Rhea-Mims Hotel, she met with them to accompany their rendition of “America.” When she returned to Newport, she became a bona fide member and she was a very active one. She was instrumental in getting the Dial-A-Story for children implemented at Stokely Memorial Library. When the club celebrated its 90th anniversary, she created an attractive pictorial display. She did a similar display for the 125th anniversary of First Baptist Church.
Persistence was one of Carolyn’s traits, and if she started on a project, she wasn’t apt to give up until it was completed and completed well. When there was a problem with her DAR application, she went straight to the top and contacted the headquarters in Washington to plead her case and the issue was resolved.
She wanted always to be of service to her family and to others. As many of her contemporaries began having health issues, she did what she could to make life easier for them. She was an excellent photographer and loved making pictures at various social and civic events, then presenting copies to the hosts.
Many of the readers will also remember the times when she was Mrs. Santa Claus in the Christmas parade. For this, she and Otha Rolen were given special recognition in 2010 by the Newport-Cocke County Chamber of Commerce.
When remembering Carolyn, the word that comes to mind is beauty. She certainly had an eye for beauty, for herself, for her home, for her yard. (Did you ever see her lovely azaleas?) She was one of the lucky ones upon whom “age lay gently.” Unknowing persons could never have guessed her age to have been what it was. She was always a vision of pastels — pink, aqua, lilac, coral, cornflower blue, yellow, mint green, rose.
Carolyn’s father was a civic leader in his time and improved the town with attractive homes and buildings, particularly those of native stone. The family tradition continues as Carolyn’s grandsons have improved Newport with their Broadway and Main building. Carolyn and Mr. Joe would be so proud.
Your beauty and talents will be remembered, my lovely friend.
