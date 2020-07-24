Hello, Folks.
It’s been awhile since I wrote anything for you readers. To say I’ve been at a loss for words is to put it mildly. I don’t really know where to start.
For several months we’ve been dealing with Corona Virus, which is worldwide and killing people. I’m afraid. I don’t want to lose any more family, friends, and loved ones. I don’t have many left and they are all precious to me. I hope everyone is keeping as safe as possible.
There hasn’t been much to write about lately. I hate to write about all my friends who I have lost, like Georgia Green Cagle of Knoxville, who was born over at Black’s Chapel to D.A and Nola (Coggins) Green. She married Lewis Cagle from across the hill from us. They spent many years of happiness and reared their family in Knoxville, but they always came back up here often. Lewis was a first cousin to my Charlie.
Martha (Black) Holt of Newport was also a local gal. Her parents were Conley and Rosie (Mooneyham) Black from here below us on Big Creek. She and I went to Cosby High School in 195. She married Everett Grigsby from Del Rio first and he passed away. They had two sons. She later married Michael Holt of Newport.
Line (Barnett) Branam, a cancer patient, left us all this year. She was only 48 years old and left behind one son and one granddaughter.
One of the best friends I’ve every had was Norma Marie (Stokely) Kelly of Del Rio. She was my phone buddy and such a godly person, but she was tired and sick and ready to go to Heaven after her long life at age 79. The Lord called her. I’ve been so sad without her comforting voice but I hope to see and hear her again some day.
Another dear lady we’ve lost was Julia (Green) Coggins down at Ravens Branch. She had been sick for several years and left behind a husband, a son, and a large family, and so many friends who mourn her passing.
I also lost a cousin recently. Hiter Hall was the son of Hiter and Viola Hall. Hiter left behind two brothers, three children, and lost of us Hall cousins.
I also lost a valuable neighbor in the death of Edward Black, who had a heart of gold when it came to being a good neighbor to so many, including us Rathbones here on Big Creek. I don’t believer there was another like him, nor will there be in my lifetime.
This writing of mine might seem strange to some, but it’s what has been going on here for the last month. None of these passed away from the virus, but we don’t know how many will be taken nor how many will be left.
May the Good Lord bless and keep us all.
