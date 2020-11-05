In July 1911 Col. Robert J. Lowry of Atlanta returned to Newport for the first time since 1856. Those of you who have lived here many years can imagine all the changes you would see if you had not been here since 1965, fifty-five years ago. Think of all the many changes to the town. Col. Lowry had been quite successful and that, no doubt, made his visit more notable. An account of his visit was published in the Newport Plain Talk, July 20, 1911, but it also appeared that same day in the Knoxville Journal and Tribune, Atlanta Constitution and the Nashville Banner.
Col. Lowry and his friend Judge W.T. Newman had been to Washington, DC to attend (along with 5000 others) the Silver Wedding Anniversary celebration of President and Mrs. William Howard Taft on Monday, June 19th. Evidently they leisurely made their way south, as they did not arrive in Dandridge until Friday, July 14th, about noon. They then came to Newport later in the afternoon and left Saturday, the 15th at noon. From here they traveled onto Greeneville and from there to Bristol to spend some time. Col. Lowry left from Bristol to return directly to Atlanta, but Judge Newman went to Knoxville to visit relatives.
This is the account from the local newspaper:
Returning to Cocke County after an absence of nearly three score years to find that the old town of Newport has been moved from one river to another, to drink from the same old spring and find his name which he had cut in an old beech tree at the spring, still discernible, Col. Robert J. Lowry of Atlanta, one of the most prominent bankers of the South, spent Friday and Saturday here looking for old landmarks.
When he was a boy, Col. Lowry's father owned two stores in Cocke County, one at Newport which was then located on the French Broad River and one at Wilton Springs. Newport was then a thriving little town then of two or three hundred population and the business of the county was transacted at the little courthouse.
Col. Lowry at an early age displayed keen business sense and at the age of 14 is said that he was sent to York to buy goods. He rode throughout the mountains buying coon skins and other hides and furs, and as a result he had a vivid recollection of Cocke county which he has carried with him throughout his years of service in the financial world.
Recently Col. Lowry decided to make a visit to the scene of his younger days. He had been in Washington where he and Judge W.T. Newman of the federal bench of Atlanta, had been in the Capitol city to attend the Silver Wedding anniversary of President and Mrs. Taft and planned the trip together, Judge Newman having been born in Jefferson county.
The party left Knoxville in an automobile Friday and arrived in Dandridge in time for dinner. They came through to Newport Friday afternoon. Col. Lowry remembered the old Hays ferry and recognized it as he crossed the French Broad river at Col. A.R. Swann's residence.
Upon arrival here they were taken in charge by President J.A. Susong of the First National Bank. A dinner was served at the home of Mr. Susong, being attended by W.J. McSween, J.R. Stokely and George F. Smith. Miss Lucille Robinson furnished the music.
Col. Lowry is 71 years of age and nearly all of the friends of his youth have passed into the great Beyond. He was glad to shake the hand and talk over olden days with such men as D.A. Mims, W.J. McSween and J.H. Susong.
He talked interestingly about the changes which have been wrought during the half century. He stated that at the time he left this county Newport was located on the French Broad river, and where Newport now stands there was located Gorman's Mill and there were two houses here, nearly a mile apart, one of which is now the old McSween property and the other is the old B.D. Jones on Main Street. The section was then known as Gorman's Mill.
Both Col. Lowry and Judge Newman were enthusiastic about the fine country in and about Newport. The beautiful valley farms were very attractive to them, and Newport loomed up as a bustling little city where Col. Lowry had remembered it as an old mill and two farm houses.
After being entertained at Mr. Susong's house Friday for supper, the two distinguished guests spent the night with D.A. Mims and on Saturday morning they went to Wilton Springs. Col. Lowry remembered how the old road used to wind around and follow the Pigeon river and when he arrived at the springs he found but little change. The old store which had been in his charge at the spring had been torn down, and a new one erected down on the railroad, but the old spring still was giving forth its clear mountain water there, doing business at the old stand. Still towering over it was the majestic looking beech tree and there inscribed he was able to pick out his name, which had been cut in the tree when he was a boy. The trip back to Cocke county had been well paid for by the nourishment received from the sip at the old spring.
Col. Lowry (1840-1919) was born in Greeneville. His father was a merchant there both in 1850 and 1860. In 1862, the family relocated to Atlanta and entered into the mercantile business there. Col. Lowry was the founder and president of the Lowry National Bank. He served as president of the American Bankers Association.
He was a director of the Atlanta Home Insurance Company and the New York Life Insurance Company. He served several terms on the Atlanta City Council and served as president of the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. Arriving when he did in the midst of the Civil War, Lowry truly saw Atlanta "rise from the ashes."
Judge William T. Newman (1843-1920) was born near Mt. Horeb in Jefferson County. After service in the Confederate army (in which he lost an arm), he read law and was admitted to the bar in 1866, shortly after he moved to Atlanta. He was in private practice at the times he was not serving as Atlanta City Attorney. He was appointed as a judge to the federal court in 1886 by President Grover Cleveland. He, too, saw a great transformation in Atlanta.
If Col. Lowry was to return to Cocke County today, would he find any familiar landmarks?
He would find the big spring at Wilton Springs still flows, although he might hesitate to drink from it. Not much now in Newport that was here in 1911. The two houses which he remembered from 1856 are gone. Those were the homes of the Gorman brothers. Both were on the present Main Street.
Thomas Gorman's home was located about where the Beauty Box is now in the Eastern Plaza. The home of David Gorman was located to the rear of the Long John Silver's restaurant. The Gorman Mill was on the same site later occupied by a larger mill which was removed about 2005.
On Main Street only the police department and the funeral homes remain. The Hooper-Cate and Campbell buildings and a few of the business buildings on Main between Mims Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue still stand. Up the hill are Newport Grammar School and the Masonic Hall, as well as a few homes, including the Susong home where he had dinner. On Broadway (aka Back Street), only the Resurrection Gym, the Newport Hardware building and the Coffee Shop were here in 1911.
Col. Lowry's Atlanta is much different than it was in 1911. He might now even find it difficult to find familiar landmarks there.
