Anyone past a certain age will recognize the phrase “flower power” as a slogan from the 1960s peace movement which was promoting radical social changes by peaceful means. (Well, they said they were peaceful!) However, most folks may not have really considered the power that flowers have had in cultures throughout history.
Flowers have always been. Flowers and flowering trees are mentioned in the first books of the Bible, and it is easy to believe that flowers were among the plants that God created on the third day. No doubt, there was a profusion of flowers in the Garden of Eden to make it the idyllic site it is envisioned to have been. Later scriptural passages name some specific flowers, such as anemone, black cumin, daffodil, Rose of Sharon, lily, laurel, mallow and poppy.
Horticulturists and botanists would already know, but it would not be difficult for the rest of us to assume that in every age in every culture there have been flowers indigenous to the various climates and countries. In every instance, there have also been those persons who had that innate ability to cultivate and nurture the plants for maximum yield and display. Unsure of what they might have been called in other eras, today those persons are said to “have a green thumb.”
What about the power? Flowers create stunning effects, beautiful scenes, picturesque landscapes. They can certainly affect the mood in ways that words cannot. It was in 1918 that FTD added this slogan – Say it with flowers. Americans having been doing so ever since, be it in celebration, love, understanding, appreciation or sympathy.
Flowers are seasonal and they bloom according to their genetic structure. In the tropical regions flowers are always in bloom. Most flowers do not bloom naturally in cold weather and are not always available to the people during those times. Those who live in the tropical regions have flowers year-round. However, some ancient genius developed the concept of the greenhouse where temperatures, ventilation and humidity could be controlled by humans and plants could live and thrive, no matter the weather outside. There are records of such a structure, called a specularia, in ancient Rome.
Greenhouses first appeared in America in the latter 1700s. Of course, only the wealthiest could afford such a structure, like George Washington, who had one at Mount Vernon where he grew lemons and oranges, as well as other tropical plants. The greenhouses also provided the wealthy with cut flowers during the year. Some entrepreneurs realized that there was a market for producing and providing flowers. Voila! The floral industry was born.
Floral businesses were established by persons who had a love for and knack with flowers. These were first found in the cities where the resources and demands were greatest. More greenhouses appeared after window glass could be produced in greater quantities and therefore was more affordable. The closer to a greenhouse, the greater the availability of cut flowers.
One of the first greenhouses in Knoxville was built by wealthy merchant Perez Dickinson around 1870. In the 1880s newspaper accounts of social and special occasions often mention the flowers provided by Col. Dickinson. One of his specialties was the Marechal Niel rose. However, Crouch Florist was established in 1865, so it must be assumed that there was access then to a greenhouse in Knoxville.
In 1890, these were the florists listed in Knoxville: Charles L. Baum, Louis Zbinden, H.W. Richardson, Peter Eugster, William Hall and Charles W. Crouch. Today, Baum and Crouch are still in the floral business there.
As rail transportation became more extensive and reliable and refrigerated cars more available, the floral industry grew. The telegraph system was already in place, so orders could be sent, and the flowers delivered within a day or two. This provided cut flowers to most locations all throughout the year. Florists learned how to “train” the plants beyond their natural cycle to bloom at certain seasons, such as lilies at Easter and poinsettias at Christmas. (Plant this year’s Easter lily and watch it bloom in June of the next year.)
FTD was established in 1910. The name changed from Florists’ Telegraph Delivery to Florists’ Transworld Delivery. The mission is still the same: allowing customers to send flowers to anyone anywhere. With the same mission, Teleflora was established in 1934.
These city-based florists not only served the local clientele but also the customers in the surrounding communities. Many of these florists grew their own flowers along with ordering more from larger wholesalers in larger cities. At one time Baum’s Florist in Knoxville had 65 acres of greenhouses.
In earlier days, Newport had no florists. The local drug stores acted as floral agents. Smith Drug Company was an agent for Bristol Floral Company. Nelson-Bales was an agent for Trobaugh’s in Morristown and Minnis was affiliated with Baum’s in Knoxville. The local customers went to the drug store to place an order, pay for their orders and possibly pick up an order.
At the time, Newport had three daily passenger trains headed east and three headed west. If a floral order was placed in the morning, it could arrive here on an afternoon train. I had an uncle who worked at the Newport railroad depot. James R. Stokely, Sr., one of the original Stokely brothers, died on July 25, 1922. On July 27, the depot burned down [arson]. My uncle told of the difficulty in handling without a depot the number of large floral arrangements arriving here for Mr. Stokely’s funeral.
Speaking of funerals, there was a time when it was customary for family and friends to send flowers to funerals. The arrangements varied in size and design – a spray, a wreath, a basket, a blanket. Many can remember the time when the church or the funeral home chapel would be “banked” with flowers surrounding the casket. There were racks eight feet high on which to hang arrangements. It took a crew of “flower girls” to move them from place to place. Carnations are colorful, economical and durable and were used in many funeral arrangements. They also had so a strong an aroma that can still evoke memories of a funeral. However, much of the odor now seems to have been “hybridized” out of carnations.
Newport’s first commercial greenhouse may have been that of the D.H. McElroys on River Street in the 1920s. They sold bedding plants rather than cut flowers. Our first two florists were Mrs. Busler’s Florist, owned by Mrs. Charles Busler, and Scott’s Florist belonging to Mrs. Nannie Scott. They went into business in the early 1940s and local folks no longer had to rely on ordering flowers from neighboring towns. Two other early florists were Alexander Click and Mrs. Alfred Sweeten.
Over the years these have been available for floral needs: Newport Florist, Shoemaker’s Florist, Wanda’s Florist, Flowers by Wilma, Jerry and Viva’s, Downtown Flowers, Presley’s Florist, H & H Florist, Ribbons and Roses, Seasons Flowers and Gifts, Petals, Maggie’s Florist and the Flower Basket.
Two local persons who literally “grew up” in a florist shop were Nadyne Woolsey and Doug Shoemaker. They remember when flowers and other supplies from the wholesalers were shipped by bus or train; now they come by refrigerated trucks. The flowers came in pasteboard boxes about four feet long, which Nadyne recalls afterwards could be used by the children as a sled, a boat or a casket. She thinks that the gladioli came from Georgia and the chrysanthemums from North Carolina. Doug said they got their greenery, such as various ferns, from North Florida.
Besides the funerals, Easter and Mother’s Day were big occasions. There were pots and pots of lilies. It was also customary for women to wear corsages – orchids, gardenias, roses, carnations — and all of these had to be assembled by the florists. Doug recalled that one year they sold 500 orchid corsages. There were only two colors on Mother’s Day: red for a living mother, white if deceased. Often customers ordered flowers for the cemetery. Doug remembered he and his father placing those by flashlight. Valentine’s Day is now the largest floral holiday.
Both Doug and Nadyne can recall when there might be several funerals along with a busy holiday season or the high school prom. Florists would have to “call in the reserves” of family and friends to help, and they might work all night to fill the orders.
Doug said the trend of not wearing corsages and not sending flowers to a funeral began first in the cities and then moved to the other parts of the country. He feels that the population is less sentimental and more economical and wants something more lasting than cut flowers, such as a memorial gift – a silk arrangement, a wreath, a potted plant, a lantern, a blanket throw.
The sentiment, however, is and has always been the same: at that time, someone cares, be it with an arrangement, a plant, a corsage or a gift. This is the power that flowers have and florists have helped with the expressions.
