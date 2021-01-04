One Last Hurrah

When I had just begun writing my columns, I had the opportunity to begin a friendship with an incredible man who was working hard for the Veterans of, not only our community, but those that are serving and have served this country. I met Congressman Dr. Phil Roe at a Cocke County Legislative breakfast and was allowed a private interview with him. From our twenty minutes together, I gathered enough information about this man to write two columns.
Throughout the last five years I have been able to work with the Congressman and his staff on numerous projects and provide research and information on several bills that have been made into law. The Congressman has been a tireless advocate for the Veterans and had been working on, and had been successful with, many pieces of legislation in his previous seven years in Congress.
By the time you read this his replacement, Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, will have been sworn in taking Dr. Roe’s place as the Representative for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional district. I wanted to do a column about Congressman Roe’s accomplishments and sent a message to his office in Washington, asking if I could submit a few questions. His staff responded by setting up a one-on-one telephone conference between the Congressman and myself that lasted almost an hour. I was surprised by his press release that his staff issued two days later that pretty much followed my line of questions. The release was posted in this past Weekend’s edition of the Plain Talk and this column will expand on his comments.
The highlights of his tenure as Chairman (2017-2018) and Ranking Member of the Houses’ Veterans Affairs Committee includes many important pieces of legislation. In his press release he mentions the Missions Act, which opened the door for getting health care closer to home and in the community. This bill also opened the door for caregivers of Veterans who served prior to 9/11 to receive compensation and benefits for their work. His committee also passed the Forever GI Bill in 2017, which he says, “ensures veterans never lose access to the education benefits they have earned.”
One of his longest fights was the “Blue Water Navy Act” he had begun when he was first elected to his position in Washington. Each session of Congress since he re-introduced the bill which continued to garner support in the House but ran into issues in the Senate. Finally, during the 2019 session it was passed and became law January 1, 2020. Almost immediately Navy sailors who had served off the coast of Vietnam began receiving compensation, and in some cases years of backpay, for health conditions related to exposure to Agent Orange.
I had several questions about the latest and last piece of legislation he co-sponsored and shares his name, H.R.7105: Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe, M.D. Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020.
H.R. 7015, named after Congressman Roe, and he said H. R. 7015 is, “Actually a collection of several bills put into one package”. (The entire bill is over 115 pages and includes legislation that covers, Homelessness, Education, Benefits, Healthcare, Women Veterans, Budget, and Other matters.). The Congressman has three parts of the bill that he expanded his thoughts on. First, and most important to him, is Veterans Homelessness. The summary of the bill reflecting Veteran Homelessness states:
HOMELESS
The “Homeless Veterans Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 addresses the administration of Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) programs and benefits for homeless veterans during the COVID-19 (i.e., coronavirus disease 2019) public health emergency.
During the COVID-19 public health emergency, the bill authorizes the VA to
• reallocate specified grant funds to provide homeless veterans and veterans participating in the Department of Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program with transportation, assistance required for safety and survival, and communications equipment and services;
• collaborate with organizations to manage use of VA land for homeless veterans for living and sleeping;
• provide a maximum rate, in certain situations, for per diem payments that is three times the rate authorized for state homes for domiciliary care;
• provide amounts for additional transitional housing beds to facilitate access to housing and services provided to homeless veterans; and
• waive certain inspection and safety code requirements to allow grant recipients and therapeutic housing facilities to make adjustments (e.g., facilitating social distancing or isolation needs).”
The Congressman said, “Looking back when I got into Congress Eric Shinseki was director of the VA and there was a backlog of over a million claims. As of this past November that number was down to an all-time low of 64,000 with plans to reduce that to zero by July of this year. Now because of the Covid-19 this has resurged to about 300,000 but with the VA is getting back to work this is being reduced. We also had over 100,000 homeless Veterans. The goal was to eliminate Veteran homelessness which has dropped 60%. That still leaves us with 40,000 homeless Veterans and one county, one county alone has over 10% of them, that is Los Angeles county in California.”
One point of this bill will address the situation of accessibility, which many of those face in California’s LA county. In the past homeless Veterans were not allowed to sleep overnight on VA property, many have been arrested and given no trespass orders. Now this allows nonprofits and the VA the opportunity to provide designated areas of the healthcare facilities property, in most cases large and unused, to be used to provide better care.
BUDGET
When Congressman Roe joined the House, he found they were dealing with the VA’s operating budget. He said, “ In 2008, the proposed budget was 36.6 million dollars. It was the largest amount any administration had requested and a six percent increase over 2007. $3 billion dollars were for mental health to address the “emerging demand” especially associated to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
This bill has increased the 2021 budget to over $243 billion dollars, an unheard of 12%. It also includes $10 billion dollars to address mental health and Veterans suicides. It took a lot of behind-the-scenes effort and coming out the door I feel pretty good about that.”
DEBORAH SAMPSON
Another provision of this bill was the Deborah Sampson Act that I have been writing about for the past two years. It is the beginning of what I feel will be a long-needed change in the services provided for the female Veterans. This will require the VA to hire gender specific physicians and provide increased focus on eliminating harassment and assaults.
Congressman Roe said, “When I was in the Army stationed in Korea during 1973 and 1974, I don’t remember a single woman. Today we are approaching that they are 20% of our Veteran population. It will make some changes in the VA that have been needed for some time to help address these women’s issues.” I will be doing a follow up report to expand the details of this bill in a future column.
MEMORIAL
Another piece of legislation he worked on started in 2014. He said, “You cannot image the red-tape that is involved getting any piece of property on the National Mall for a new monument. I felt determined that we should have a monument to honor the men and women who fought and died during Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield. We are now scheduled to break ground in 2021 for the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield War Memorial on the 30th Anniversary of the war.”
SUPPORT
One other thing that the Congressman addressed was, “Rob, one thing you must mention in anything you write is the great staff I have had to work with. They have handled over 30,000 requests for help for the people of our district. They have helped Veterans receive benefits and resolved problems they and the other constituents had with issues dealing with all levels of government agencies. No one person can do this job alone, and I was blessed to have the support of a great staff who came to work every day ready to serve the people of Northeast Tennessee.
During our conversation Congressman Roe gave me numerous compliments but the real credit goes to him. He has had an open-door policy for me and the Veterans of our community. He has kept me posted on the important information that Veterans need to know. With his leaving, he provided me with important contact names and departments for me to turn to stay on top of things. He will be joining a couple of non-profit Boards of Directors to continue his service to others.
He vows, “He will never forget the many people of east Tennessee that have supported him, and the friends he has made. I will be using some of my free time to visit those people who have become a big part of my life.”
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 –meets the first Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be tomorrow night, January 7 beginning at 6 p.m. The meetings are held at the Tanner Building, 115 Mulberry Street. You can call the Commander, Rob Watkins, at (423) 721-8918 for directions or more information.
American Legion Post 41 — meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday January 12, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Please contact Commander David Mills at (423) 608-8168 for more information or directions.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information,and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
