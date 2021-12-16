Have you gotten your letter to Santa Claus written? He needs to know what it is you want him to drop down your chimney this year. Did you know that the first Santa Claus letters were actually from him rather than to him?
The illustration of Santa Claus reading his mail was created by Thomas Nast in 1871 for "Harper's Weekly Magazine." The larger stack of letters is from "parents of children who were naughty." Were any of you ever warned that Santa might not be stopping by your house if your behavior didn't improve? In 1879 Nast created the first picture of the US mail being used to mail a letter to Santa Claus.
The Newport Plain Talk is currently publishing letters to Santa Claus written by the local children. This local tradition is an old one as shown by some letters written by Cocke County children which were published in the Knoxville Sentinel.
December 23, 1907
Dear Faraway Santa, Christmas will soon be here, I want you to please come to Newport and bring me a toilet set, a book of "Daddy's Girl," a post card album and a nice box of nuts and raisins. Your little friend, Swanee E. Hedrick
Dear Santa Claus, please bring me a black headed doll that will open and shut its eyes, and a doll carriage that I can roll the doll in bed for her to sleep in. Oranges, bananas, figs and raisins. Don't forget Mama and Papa. Your little friend, Marjorie Hedrick
December 24, 1908
Dear Santa Claus, I am a little girl seven and a half years old. I think I am most too big for toys. You can take them to the babies. I love to sew and read best of everything, so you can bring me a little work bag and thimble and some nice books to read. So you can see, I do not want much. I like nuts and candy, too. Doris Julia Mims
Dear Santa Claus, I will write you to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want a tub and story book, a pair of gloves, a sewing machine, a hammock for my doll, a picture and a locket, broom, bottle of perfume, a table and a book satchel. Dear Santa, be sure and bring me all kinds of fruit and candy. From your little girl, Agnes Smith
Dear Santa, please bring me a toy gun, horn, doll hammock, doll, storybook. All kinds of fruit, nuts and candy. Be sure to bring Papa a tie and Mama a comb. Bring me a doll house and a brown fur and muff. Your little girl, Katherine Smith
December 14, 1910
Rankin Depot, Tenn. Dear Good Old Santa, I am called Bowser, Jr. but you will find my real name at the end of this letter. I am heaps better boy than I was when they gave me the name Bowser, so you will need not be afraid to come around. So please bring me a horn, a wagon, a climbing monkey, a ball as big as your head. I am just three years old. Bye, bye. Don't fail me. Thomas Morris Calfee
Dear Santa Claus, I am a little girl 5 years old and they say I am much like Buster Brown.\ but you know I am a good child and won't you please bring me a big doll and a carriage to take it out in, also a set of white furs, a tea set, a little rocking chair and a tiny bracelet. Yours with love, Georgia Helen Calfee Rankins Depot, Tenn.
December 16, 1910
Dear Santa Claus, I am a little girl eight years old and go to school every day. Please bring me a bracelet and a great big doll with curly hair, and a little knife to sharpen my pencil with. From your little friend, Anna Stokely
Dear Santa Claus, I am a little girl two years old. Please bring me a doll and lots of other pretty things. Please don't forget my big sister and brother and mamma and papa. Your little girl, Mary Stokely Dandridge, Tenn.
Dear Santa Claus, I am a little boy six years old. I will tell you what I want you to bring me. I want a tool chest, a coaster, a pair of legons and all kinds of fruits and candies. Don't forget my little sister Eva. My address is Ivan Babb, Newport, Tenn.
December 21, 1911
RFD 3, White Pine, Tenn. Dear Santa Claus, Will you please not forget your little friends and bring us something nice for Christmas. We live three and a half miles east of White Pine. We send you our pictures so you will know us. Your little friends, Clay and Connie Overholt
December 23, 1911
Dear Santa Claus, I am a little girl 2 1/2 years old. I am such a little girl and I won't ask much. I want some toys and a doll with some clothes to go on it, I would like some nuts, raisins, candy and bananas, too. Anything else you want to bring me. Your little friend, Willian Mims
December 17, 1914
Dear Old Santa Claus, I am a small boy and go to school every day and work for Papa on Saturdays, and I want you to bring me a little rattler, a little horn, a little express wagon and a little air gun, so I can shoot birds. I want you to bring me a new hat and some neckties and I can go to Sunday School every Sunday and carry in Mamma's wood and feed the chickens, water the horses and do a whole lot of work around the house, so please don't forget me. Will leave the door open so you can get in. So good bye until next Christmas. Yours, Burnett Sisk
December 21, 1914
Dear Santa, I have been a good little boy all year and I want you to send me some nice candy, nuts and fruits. I love girl dolls and I wish you would bring me one with golden curls and blue eyes and one with brown hair and brown eyes. Also send me a little auto to ride my dollies in. Good bye Santa. Your little friend, Johnnie B. Ruble
[Some older readers might have figured that these last two letters were certainly written "tongue in cheek" as Burnett and John were both grown.]
Dear Old Santa, I'm a little boy six years old. I don't go to school but study my primer at home. I have a dog named Jack; he brings the mail in for me if it's not too cold. I want you to bring me a little express wagon, a doll and some blocks to build a house out of; some firecrackers, apples, oranges, nuts and candy. Don't forget my brother and my sister and my dog Jack. Bring all the little boys in my Sunday School class something. This is all for this time. Your little boy, William B. Stanberry, Jr. Newport, Tennessee RFD #2
