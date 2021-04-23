Capt. C.E. Dunn of Leadvale was a prominent figure in the agricultural, business and political life of East Tennessee during much of the latter half of the nineteenth century. Leadvale today bears little resemblance to the Leadvale of Capt. Dunn’s day when it was a major shipping point by rail and by boat.
Charles Edward Dunn was born in 1843 in Forestville, NC, a small community near the larger town of Wake Forest, northeast of Raleigh. His father was a well-to-do merchant. Young Dunn attended the common schools and Wake Forest College. He enlisted in the Confederate army on July 16, 1861, and was assigned to Company I, 1st North Carolina Infantry. It was from his service that he attained the title “Captain.”
After the war he went to Norfolk, VA where he was in the cotton and grain trade until 1868 when he came to Jefferson County and made the acquaintance of a young widow, Dorcas Margraves Franklin. Her late husband was Isaac White Rodgers Franklin (1827-1866), a son of Col. Lawson D. Franklin of Leadvale. Isaac and Dorcas Franklin had four children: Carrie Elizabeth, Lula Rhoda, Lawson D. III and Isaac W.R., Jr. (Lula was the mother of Senator Herbert S. Walters.)
Isaac W.R. Franklin was a grandson of Isaac White Rodgers (c. 1765-c1840), a large landowner in the Rankin area of Cocke County, just across the French Broad River from the Franklins in Jefferson County.
Capt. Dunn and Mrs. Franklin were married on September 6, 1868, by her brother-in-law, the Rev. W.A. Montgomery, a lawyer, Baptist minister and President of Carson-Newman College. The Dunns had two children: Dora Virginia and Peyton Alexander II.
The Franklin Home still stands at 380 Cody Road, White Pine. Col. L.D. Franklin had the house built for his son when he married Annis Kyle in 1851. When the Franklin/Dunn family lived there, the house was called “River View,” as its location has a striking view of the river. When Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Berry bought the property in 1953, they changed the name to “Fairfax.”
To settle the estate of I.W.R. Franklin, his properties, totaling more than 550 acres were sold at auction at Leadvale Depot on August 22, 1870, in nine different tracts. Capt. Dunn would have probably been one of the major purchasers.
The newspapers of that era frequently mention Capt. Dunn. The East Tennessee Farmers Convention was organized in 1872. Dunn is not mentioned in its proceedings that year but the next year he was elected secretary. In succeeding years, his name often appears in the reports.
The purpose of the organization was to improve the farm land and farming techniques to increase the profit for the farmers. In 1880 he led the discussion on sheep raising, particularly dealing with stray dogs. In 1882 he read a paper on improving corn production, and in 1883 he reported on a visit to the University of Tennessee college farm and the work being done there. In 1885 he explained the benefits of using commercial fertilizers.
When Carson Springs began its development as a summer resort in the 1880’s, Capt. Dunn was one of the first to buy a lot and build a cottage for his family.
He was a Democrat, a Mason and a Baptist. In 1876 he was elected from the Jefferson County Association to the General Association of the Southern Baptist Convention in New Orleans.
It is, however, Capt. Dunn’s tragic death which has made his story of interest today. Current historians David Noonkesser and Jim Cole Overholt have studied this incident and have shared their findings.
On the night of January 2, 1891, Peyton Dunn (age 18), Capt. Dunn’s son, and William A. Moore, Jr. (age 24), one of his friends, attended a dance in Leadvale at the home of Frank Montgomery, who was a first cousin to Peyton’s half-siblings. The young men had traveled by horseback. The news reports stated that while at the dance they had consumed whiskey and had quarreled. (Perhaps over one of the young ladies present?)
On the way home, the quarrel was continuing and both men dismounted. Peyton had struck Moore in the back of the head with a rock, addled him and left him lying in the road. Moore revived, went to his home (which still stands at 235 Hwy. 25, White Pine), got his shotgun and returned to the Dunn home.
From the gate which was about 60 yards from the house, he called for Peyton to come out to settle the score. When he went out, Moore told him to get a gun so that they would be on equal terms. Young Dunn returned to his house to get his gun, but his mother forcibly detained him.
Capt. Dunn then went out to reason with young Moore and urged him to calm down. He even asked him to come in and stay the night with them, saying Moore was “Inflamed with passion.” The problem, Dunn said, then could be settled peacefully the next morning.
According to Moore, he then leaned his shotgun against the gate and Capt. Dunn tried to grab it. Moore said he yanked it back and in the struggle, it went off, the force striking Capt. Dunn in the stomach. He lived but a few hours afterwards.
Hearing the shot, Peyton broke away from his mother and rushed out with his shotgun to help his father. He fired at Moore, the shots going from the shoulder to the groin. Moore got up and using his gun as a crutch, hobbled home, about a mile away.
This tragedy rocked the community, as the Dunns and the Moore were two of the most prominent families. The Knoxville newspapers reported that Capt. Dunn was “universally popular with no known enemies” and that he and Col. Moore, William’s father, were “on the most intimate terms.” It was also reported that the two young men had always been “the best of friends.”
Although Capt. Dunn was a Baptist, he was buried in the Franklin plot in the cemetery of the Beth-Car Methodist Church with the Rev. J.C. Rockwell officiating. An expensive coffin had been secured from Knoxville. It was also reported that his insurance policy of $8000 would leave his family well provided for. ($8000 then is the equivalent of $2 million today.)
Young Moore was charged with Capt. Dunn’s murder. The trial was delayed to allow Moore to recover from his injuries. The first trial was heard in December 1891 with Judge W.R. Hicks presiding. Moore was represented by H.H. Ingersoll and W.R. Turner of Knoxville, Nat. B. Jones of Morristown, W.J. McSween and H.N. Cate of Newport. The defense asked for a change of venue which was denied. This trial ended on December 19th with a mistrial, 7-5.
The next trial was a year later, also under Judge Hicks. On December 17, 1892, Moore was acquitted on the ruling that the shooting was accidental, the evidence being the presence of alcohol, no preexisting animosity, the shot damage to the bar on the gate and Moore’s heel prints not showing extreme recoil.
With the case decided, life in Leadvale calmed. It can be imagined that neighbors were careful not to publicly voice opinions.
Research has been unsuccessful as to what happened to Peyton Dunn. His mother, Capt. Dunn’s widow, eventually moved to Wake Forest, NC to live with her daughter Dora, who had married J.B. Carlyle, a professor at the college there. Mrs. Dunn died in 1917 at the age of 78.
W.A. Moore, Jr. had a successful career in farming and business. He never married and remained in his old homeplace. When he died in 1937, he was buried in the family cemetery near his home, but when Douglas Lake was built in 1943, the graves were moved to Jarnagin Cemetery, Morristown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.