Today we can take a trip back through our memories, thinking of places, practices, people and events, once very important to daily life in our local community, now just a part of our recollections.
These are things from my lifetime and those who are a bit older may recall even other things. Each item should be prefaced with the words — do you remember …
1. …that downtown Newport has had six walk-in theaters? The first theater was the Gay Theater, which opened about 1914 in the days of silent movies in one of the present Newport Dry Goods buildings. The Winston (later Clifton) was on Mims Avenue; the Park (sometimes called “The Rat Hole”) was on lower Main Street, The last one was the Westgate on Hedrick Drive where Payless Storage is now. For short periods there was one called “The Ritz” and another called “The Palace.”
2. …parking meters? They were installed in 1946. Only a nickel or dime was usually needed for sufficient time to shop. A quarter would get you a couple of hours. For a time there were even meter maids to collect the money and issue tickets for those cars whose time had run out, but do you recall many folks being ticketed?
3. …when the funeral homes were the ambulance service? Tip Brown said the calls were received from citizens who needed someone transported to the hospital or had witnessed an accident. Often all three funeral homes would show up. The only emergency equipment they had available was an oxygen tank and some inflatable splints, but Tip admitted that he wasn’t so sure they knew how to use them properly.
4. …boarding the train to take a trip? Newport had regular passenger train service from December 1867 until December 1968. The schedules varied over the years. At one time there were probably at least three daily passenger trains going east and three going west. Also, do you remember the baggage wagons that sat in front of the depot?
5. …when going to Knoxville was a special occasion? Whether by train, bus or car, going to Knoxville was nothing ordinary. Women dressed up, often wearing hats.
6. …going to Asheville by way of Hot Springs? That WAS a trip, particularly if you got behind a bus or a tractor trailer crossing Hot Springs Mountain with its series of hairpin curves. Not only did your trip take longer, but you also got all the diesel exhaust fumes. Probably there are still memories for those who were carsick on those trips.
7. …catching a bus at the bus station? Usually it was Greyhound, but maybe Trailways stopped here, too. Bus service continued longer than passenger rail service. On some routes the bus would stop along the highway to pick up passengers or let passengers off. One bus station was located at the corner of East Main Street and Court Avenue; at another time it was at the corner of Broadway and McSween Avenue. One of the last was at a florist shop on Cosby Highway across from the Episcopal church.
8. …when you often had to walk a distance to catch the school bus? Buses usually traveled only on the main roads. Students living on the side roads had to walk to the main road. One lady recalled that her bus only picked up students in Reidtown, at Cooper’s Store in Clevenger Town and in Wilsonville with the next stop being CCHS. At that time all high schoolers in the Fourth District had to walk to one of those three points. Not so today!
9. …the smell and foam of Pigeon River? Champion Fibers gets the blame for polluting the river but there has been local pollution, too. Many residents along the river dumped personal refuse, and the tannery and the cannery added more. A chemist from the tannery told me that except for darkening the color, what was dumped from the tannery helped the river chemically. It was the decaying vegetable matter from the cannery that took oxygen from the water. What a blessing the river is not polluted as it once was.
10. …when a variety store was called a dime store? Newport had four dime stores on Main Street within a block and a half. Emery’s was located on the US Bank site, down the street in the next block was Huffman’s No. 2 and Rose’s, and then on the southwest corner of McMahan and Main Street was Huffman’s No. 1. The Whiteway and Emery’s were later in the Super Dollar Center.
11. …soda fountains? Downtown Newport had three in the same block. On the east end of the block was Minnis and on the west end was Stokely-Shults (originally Smith); in the middle was Nelson-Bales (originally Barnett and Bales). Over the years how many Coca-colas, hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches and ice cream cones could you imagine went out of those places? Now the only soda fountain is Jabo’s in Eastport.
12. …when you actually got shoes repaired? Clark’s Shoe Shop on McMahan Avenue and Allen’s on McSween Avenue could re-sole, re-heel and even repair shoes and other leather products. That was the day when such items were not just thrown away.
13. …one of the devastating fires in downtown? Old Mims Hotel (Dec. 1951), Brooks Cafe (Oct. 1959), Bill’s Restaurant (Jan. 1960), Super Dollar Center (Jan. 1962), Parks-Belk / L&F Grocery (Nov. 1962), F.M. Stokely (July 1973), One-Hour Martinizing/Herndon’s Carpet / Dixie Music Company / Farmer Home Administration (Sept. 1973)
14. …when drivers had to signal turns with their arms? Straight out meant left and straight up meant right. Hanging down meant slowing or stopping.
15. …pay phones and telephone booths? At a pay phone a call was a dime and you had to have the exact amount as change was not given. Phone booths were located randomly around town and a few places along the highways. Yes, they all had those rotary phones, which today’s youngsters don’t even know how to operate.
16. …crossing old steel bridge downtown over Pigeon River? Approaching from either end, drivers had to veer slightly left or right. There was a wooden walkway with an occasional missing slat; once it was on the west side of the bridge, later on the east side. That bridge was removed in 1957.
17. …when there was a privately owned neighborhood grocery store within a couple of blocks anywhere in Newport? The stock was more extensive in some than others, but all carried soft drinks, candy, chips, snacks, bread, milk and tobacco products. The following does not list all but some proprietors were Paul Shelton, R.R. Coward, Kenneth Allen, Roy Bryant, Jim Ball, Raymond Thornton, Carl Brockwell, J.W. Cody, Fred Campbell, Elbert Campbell, E.R. Britt, Bruce Masoner, M.W. Keyes, C.B. Taylor, Clayton Cooper, Venus Holt, Cecil Mason, Carl Sutton, Jim Haynes, Hubert Cogburn, O.C. Hopkins, James Clevenger, Herman Knowles, Pearl Maloy, George Shelton, John Sweeten, Carl Shults, Virgil Dirl, J.B. Trentham, Floyd Gaylord, Eugene Murrell, Ernest Owenby, Charles Gregg, Elgin Jenkins, Lock Cooper, Bill Breeden, Nannie Keller, George Askew, U.A. Willis, William Ellison and Lewis Shaver.
18. …the downtown roller skating rinks? Art Fisher had one where Empower Cocke County is now located. Later, there was one on the site of the rear section of Manes Funeral Home. Another one was up Jefferson Avenue above The Newport Plain Talk parking lot. The last one of these rinks was on the hill behind Debbie’s Drive-In. There have been rinks in Dutch Bottoms and Wilsonville.
19. …the pneumatic cash-relay system at Parks-Belk? In these days of drive-thru service, folks today are very familiar with a pneumatic relay system, but Newport had one at least 65 years ago. The old Parks-Belk (on the present US Bank site) had one. The clerk placed the receipt and the customers’ cash in a brass tube, opened the hatch and away the tube went to the office where change was made and sent back to the clerk to give to the customer. Kinda innovative for little Newport!
20. …the bottleneck where Jones Circle, Prospect Avenue and Cosby Highway all merged together in a point? There was no traffic light there either. The streets and intersection have been reconfigured and pose no problem now.
