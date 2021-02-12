Children move through quite a few writing phases during their early years (age 0-6 years). There is a lot involved in learning to write.
The process is physically challenging (fine motor development, strength to make marks, and learning to use the correct grip). It is also mentally challenging (making the marks on a page of what the child is thinking and conveying an idea in writing).
As adults, we can forget this tricky process and take writing skills for granted.
The skeletal structures in a child’s hand change as they grow from infancy to childhood. The bones in a 3-year-old’s wrist are still mostly cartilage! There are still spaces between the bones where the muscles and tendons will change through the years.
Preschoolers have much physical and mental development to do before writing the way school-aged kids or adults can.
So, please don’t stress if your preschooler does not want to write or draw. Some love it, and some don’t.
While they are growing, strengthen their little bones and muscles with some great pre-writing, muscle-strengthening activities:
• playdough
• painting, drawing, coloring
• tearing and cutting
• gluing
• poking holes in things (try toothpicks and paper)
• digging in dirt
• building with LEGOS, marble runs, or other blocks
• beading (try beads, cut straws, or bobbins)
• simple puzzles
• squeezing (try stress balls, squeezing water in a sponge, or using a pipette)
• picking up and throwing balls (use different sizes)
• playing with toys (watch what their little fingers do when they pick up and move little cars, marbles, action figures, etc.)
These all strengthen and help develop little hands, muscles, and bones. Make it fun!
When they are physically ready to write, it will be so much easier than if they were pushed when they didn’t want to and weren’t ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.