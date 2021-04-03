This column should begin with a disclaimer. It is based upon research, some personal observation and talking with those who have first-hand experience with these appliances whereas I myself have had little or no experience.
Frequently, older persons are heard to say they long for a return to “the good old days.” Memories seem to make it a time when life was simpler, people were kinder and problems were fewer. But was that always true and was life really easier?
Grandmas may be remembered for the delicious and bountiful meals that were served at their tables, but all of those meals required work and lots of it. You do know how all that fried chicken got to Grandma’s table?
Take the kitchen range. Do you know why it was called a range? One source said that because the cooktop had a “range” of temperatures based upon the distance from the firebox. Whereas today the burner dial is adjusted, the cook then moved pots around, based upon the amount of heat needed. Also, it took talent to adjust the drafts to keep the fire burning as properly for what was cooking.
These ranges were fired by wood, coal or a combination of both. First, one had to know what kinds of wood were best for the fires — quickest to light and slowest to burn while holding the heat longest. Then the wood had to be chopped to the desired size and carried to a place where it could be quickly obtained when needed. There are, no doubt, readers who still recall it being their chore to chop the wood and keep the woodbox filled.
Think about having to build a fire just to have a cup of coffee.
Once the range was properly heated, then the cook had to carefully watch the heat to see that it was right for what was cooking. The oven temperature was gauged by the cook. By sticking a hand into the oven, experience could tell if it was a slow, moderate or hot oven, but then the fire had to be maintained to keep the oven at the proper heat for whatever was being baked. Fluctuation of heat can ruin a cake.
I never saw anyone cooking on a wood range, but I do recall some kitchens that had both wood and electric stoves. In one kitchen, the woodstove was just used as a storage cabinet, but in one home, the homemaker still used both stoves depending on what she needed to cook.
Electric stoves are so much easier to use but is there difference in the taste of the food? My grandmother thought so. Even though she was glad not to have to carry in wood and carry out ashes, to her dying day, she maintained that biscuits and cornbread baked in an electric oven were not as good as those baked in a woodstove.
There were other advantages of a wood stove. It sure beat cooking in a fireplace, and if your electric power went out, food could still be prepared in a warm kitchen. But don’t forget, that same kitchen was nice and warm in the summer, too, because of the woodstove.
Have you ever heard the refrigerator called “the icebox?”
At one time the icebox was an important kitchen appliance and quite an advantage over having to carry food back and forth to a spring house. Most of them were “grained oak outside, galvanized lined within, mineral wool packed walls.” A large block of ice was placed in the upper compartment and cooled the several compartments below. A block of ice usually lasted two days in the summer, and mold was quick to develop inside during the warm months, so the insides had to be cleaned regularly.
Newport had two ice companies who made home deliveries — J.W. Rice and Robinson Bros. The customer had a card to place in a window to show if ice was needed on a particular day.
Melting ice creates water. At the bottom of the icebox there was a catch pan which had to be watched to prevent overflow. This must have been common. This quip appeared in the Newport Plain Talk, November 6, 1913: Father will splash around in two-feet of water and ruin a suit of clothes to save articles in a stranger’s house during a 30-cent fire. But if the pan under the icebox flows over, he will go upstairs and wake Mother so she can come down and mop it up.
By the late 1920’s iceboxes were being replaced by electric refrigerators. When my sister got an antique icebox to decorate her home, our grandmother scoffed when she saw it, “If you’d mopped up as many overflows as I have, you wouldn’t think it was so great!”
It is certainly a convenience to put laundry into a washing machine, and when done, transfer it over to a dryer. Home laundry is nothing today like the chore is has been in the past.
Mechanical washing machines have been around since the 1800’s, but in this area many people were still doing laundry outside into the 1930’s. Again, there may be readers who can recall when the clothes were washed on a washboard, boiled in a kettle and rinsed in a washtub and then hung on a line to dry. It was an all-day process, often on Monday.
Even after electric washing machines became available, they still required a lot of work. The machines were usually operated outside on a porch. They had to be filled with water manually. When the washing cycle was complete, the machine had to be drained and refilled for the rinse cycle. Then each garment had to be individually run through the wringer. At first the wringers were hand-operated. Later they too were electric, and with that came the stories of injuries when fingers, arms, hands and hair were caught in it. (The phrase “wrung through the wringer” is still heard to describe a tough ordeal.)
After the clothes were washed and rinsed, they were hung on the clothes line to be dried. I do remember when we did not have a dryer. I remember learning to ride a bicycle and riding under the clothesline and pulling down some of the laundry; I remember the consequences, too! Clotheslines are still in use today, and there is such a pleasant smell to clothes that are sundried.
Other factors for clotheslines center around the weather. It’s not convenient when laundry is to be dried and it is raining. It isn’t too enjoyable hanging out clothes in sunny but freezing weather. (However, freezing makes white clothes whiter.) Hotter air temperatures, of course, can sanitize clothes.
After the clothes were dried, they had to be ironed, not such a thing as perma-press or wrinkle-free in the early days. Have you ever seen a sad-iron? Those were heated on a stove or in the fireplace to be used to iron the clothes. “Sad” is an old usage for the word “heavy” but some wit said these were called “sad irons” because having to use them made the women sad. They were certainly heavy.
An end this hardship were gasoline irons, but with them there was danger of explosion. The first electric irons had no thermostats and kept getting hotter and hotter with the danger of scorching the clothes. The iron then had to be unplugged to cool down.
My grandmother said that the “good old days” were more pleasant to think about than to have lived! The next time you get ice from your ice-maker, zap something in the microwave, move clothes from your washer to the dryer or chop something in a food processor, decide if it really would be better to return to the good old days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.