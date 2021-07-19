Recently the VA made an announcement concerning an increase of three “presumptions” for Agent Orange compensation. A second announcement reveals the VA’s new process to review scientific information that would create new service-connection “presumptions” for respiratory and heart conditions related to Burn Pits or Particulate Matter (PM) Exposure. I discussed this Agent Orange information recently and today after the Agent Orange release I will talk about PM and what really smells.
AGENT ORANGE
The VA will begin implementing provisions of the William M. Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (Public Law 116-283), adding three conditions to the list of those presumptively associated with exposure to herbicide agents, more commonly known as Agent Orange. Those conditions are bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinsonism.
“Many of our Nation’s Veterans have waited a long time for these benefits,” said Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough. “VA will not make them wait any longer. This is absolutely the right thing to do for Veterans and their families.
“VA will apply the provisions of court orders related to Nehmer v. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which may result in an earlier date for entitlement to benefits for Veterans who served in the Republic of Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Vietnam War era Veterans and their survivors who previously filed and were denied benefits for one of these three new presumptive conditions will have their cases automatically reviewed without the need to refile a claim. VA will send letters to impacted Veterans and survivors.”
PARTICULATE MATTER EXPOSURES
The Secretary (of Veterans Affairs) recently concluded the first iteration of a newly formed internal VA process to review scientific evidence to support rule making, resulting in the recommendation to consider creation of new presumptions of service connection for respiratory conditions based on VA’s evaluation of a National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine reports and other evidence. VA’s review supports initiation of rule making to address the role that particulate matter pollution plays in generating chronic respiratory conditions, which may include asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis for Veterans who served in the Southwest Asia theater of operations during the Persian Gulf War and/or after September 19, 2001, or in Afghanistan and Uzbekistan during the Persian Gulf War.
“VA is establishing a holistic approach to determining toxic exposure presumption going forward. We are moving out smartly in initiating action to consider these and other potential new presumptions, grounded in science and in keeping with my authority as Secretary of VA,” said Secretary McDonough.
WHAT’S THAT SMELL?
I have been around burn barrels and pits all my life, it comes with living in the country. When I got into the military, I found they were used on a much larger scale and for more things than burning your paper trash and yard waste. In Vietnam I saw half barrels brought out from under the “outhouses” burning with diesel fuel like you see in the movie “Apocalypse Now”. I remember hearing “Colonel” Robert Duvall say, “I love the smell of napalm in the morning” and thinking about that other stuff I had been smelling that I didn’t love. They are not used just to burn human waste they were used for everything and many of the materials were full of contaminants.
These burn pits are not just used in combat zones but are the focus of many issues now facing Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans. This has become a hot issue for members of Congress which is encouraging the VA to deal with the issue much faster than Agent Orange exposure for the Vietnam era Veterans. I will be taking a look at Burn Pits, their uses and what the Veterans feel were the effects.
There are no limits to what the soldiers are told to throw into a burn pit. The material can be liquid or solid or somewhere in between. They include materials made of wood, plastic, human waste, clothing, rubber, medical waste, metal Styrofoam, and solvents, the list goes on.
The largest burn pit used during the Gulf War was located at Joint Base Balad, outside the city of Salah ad Din, Iraq. The pit covered over 10 acres and was used to burn multiple tons of waste per day. Plumes of smoke were a constant product of the fires and the wind carried not only the smoke but the hidden danger of the small unseeable things, “particulate matter.”
Particulate Matter (PM) is the liquid or solid particles left after the fires that will remain in the surrounding air after the smoke moves on. These PM’s can be large enough to seen by eye, but most are much smaller than that. They are so small they are referred to in microns (1 micron equals 0.00003937007874015748 of an inch, or there are 25,440 microns in one inch) that can be dust, chemical, acid, metal, fuels, or oil well smoke. Science states that anything over 10 microns poses a severe health hazard.
These PM’s can be inhaled through normal breathing through the nose or mouth. Once the PM, being so small, enters it bypasses the body’s natural filters like the hair in your nose. It will follow the air you breath into your lungs and then into the bloodstream, then travels throughout your body lingering in all the membranes and organs. Studies show once the micros enter the bloodstream in less than three hours your immune system can be compromised.
The main issues being related to PM exposure is problems with the respiratory and heart systems. From these points the damage is being related to lungs, which can lead to breathing disorders including chronic bronchiolitis. When the bronchioles become inflamed by the PM’s it becomes harder for the person to breath, which then develops into coughing or wheezing. These obstructed airways can also cause asthma, rhinitis, sinusitis, and sleep apnea. Other suspected diseases are cancers, and ischemic heart disease.
FROM THE VA BURN PIT PAGE
“The VA understands that many Veterans are especially concerned about exposure to the smoke and fumes generated by open burn pits. In Iraq, Afghanistan, and other areas of the Southwest Asia theater of military operations, open-air combustion of trash and other waste in burn pits was a common practice. The Department of Defense has now closed most burn pits and is planning to close the remainder.”
Exposure to smoke created by burning these materials may cause irritation and burning of eyes or throat, coughing, breathing difficulties, skin itching or rashes. Many of these conditions are temporary and resolve on their own when the exposure ends. However, if you were closer to burn pit smoke or were exposed for longer periods of time, you may be at greater risk for longer-term health conditions.
Depending on a variety of factors, you may experience health effects related to this exposure. Factors that may indicate you have a greater or lesser risk of short or long-term health effects include:
• Types of waste burned
• Proximity, amount of time, and frequency of exposure
• Wind direction and other weather-related factors
• Presence of other airborne or environmental hazards in the area
“Researchers, including experts at VA, are actively studying airborne hazards like burn pits and other military environmental exposures. Ongoing research will help us better understand potential long-term health effects and provide you with better care and services.”
HEALTH CARE AND BENEFITS
“VA understands that exposure to airborne hazards like burn pits is a serious concern for many Veterans. We strongly encourage all Veterans who are concerned about any kind of hazardous exposure during their military service talk to their health care provider and apply for VA health care.
“VA health care is also available for free to combat Veterans for five years after separation to help ensure continuity of care for health issues related to their military service. If you are enrolled in VA care, you can contact your facility’s Environmental Health Coordinator for more information and resources.
“Veterans can also file a claim for compensation and benefits. If you participate in the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry (AHOBPR), you may save and submit a copy of your registry questionnaire to support your claim. Through the claims process, VA evaluates Veterans’ individual exposures, circumstances of service, and needs.
“We encourage all Veterans who are eligible to participate in VA’s Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry (AHOBPR). By joining the registry, you can provide information that can help us better understand the long-term effects of burn pit exposures. Even if you have not experienced any symptoms or illnesses you believe are related to burn pit exposure, your participation could help VA provide better care to all Veterans.”
You can contact Mountain Home VA Healthcare Center at 423-926-1171 to get more information or sign up for the registry.
NEWS OF NOTE
Volunteers are needed to help with the roadblock fundraiser, sponsored by Parrottsville Quilts for Valor and Veterans in Focus, to raise funds for a new roof needed by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102. Come join Veterans from the American Legion Post 41, AMVETS Post 75, the Quilt Guild, Cocke County Navy JROTC, and other members of the community. The Roadblock will be Saturday August 7 in front of Walgreens. Please contact DAV Chapter 102’s Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112 or myself at the number below.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
