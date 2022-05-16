Catching up on the news in Del Rio Nellie Haney Del Rio News May 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I would like to send my sympathy to the family of Mike “Estes” Patterson who passed away.Recently, Stacie Dalton and the baby visited Rose Norwood.Get well wishes go to Aunt Fannie Wells.Dora Kate Stokely and I visited Norma Jean Stokely.Visiting Rose Norwood and Mandy Crum and girls on Sunday were Mr. and Mrs. Roy Shropshire, Mr. and Mrs. Justin Shropshire and Chase, Gale Dunn, and Ronnie Hutsell.Sunday dinner guests of Henry Haney were Jennie Fann and April, John James, and Shirley Haney. Jennie and Shirley cooked the dinner.Anthony Haney was visiting me on Monday and Tuesday and had dinner with me.Get well wishes to Linda Johnson. She fell and broke her ankle. She has to have surgery on Friday.Get well wishes to Curtis and Mary Lou Haney. They are both sick. Lily had been sick but she is better now and has been able to go back to school.Last Sunday, Diana Norwood and Tonya ate lunch with Rose Norwood and her family.Visiting Dora Kate Stokely on Friday were Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney and me.Dinner guests of Dora Kate Stokely on Saturday were Rodney and Regina Haney, Tyler Haney, and myself.Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Lunsford on Saturday were Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney and Linda O'Dell.Get well wishes to R.L. Shelton. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
