Seventy-five years ago this week there were at least two notable weddings in the world. Princess Elizabeth of Great Britain married Lt. Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey in London, on November, and the next day “Tom Thumb” (aka Ricky Kilpatrick) and “Jennie June” (aka Joan Steele) were the bride and groom at Newport Grammar School.
The “Tom Thumb Wedding” presented on Nov. 21, 1947, was under the direction of Mrs. A.C. Wood, in conjunction with a school carnival organized by the PTA. Evidently, it was a great success. About 900 persons attended the carnival and the event raised $550 [about $6,000 in today’s money] which was to go towards the equipment for the new cafeteria. [now the library]
Many of the participants were students of the kindergarten, which Mrs. Wood conducted in her home on Lincoln Avenue. The school was officially “Wood’s Academy for Little Men and Women,” but attorney Ed Hurd once dubbed it “Coot’s Academy” and the name stuck. (Mrs. Wood’s husband was called “Coot.”)
In the first account of the wedding which appeared in the local paper it was reported: By popular demand the “Tom Thumb Wedding” will be given again Tuesday, November 25th due to the fact that many were unable to see the wedding last Friday night. Almost (not quite) as many persons attended as the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten in London, England.
These were the participants as pictured here. In the first row: Janice Thornton (mother of the bride), Audra Jean Ray, Kay Carpenter, Sandra Williams, Kenny Ogle, Ricky Kilpatrick (groom), Joan Steele (bride), Donna Black (maid of honor), Dennis Long (ring bearer), Carolyn Ann Doran, Coralyn Hightower, Richard Fancher and James Hatcher Graham.
In the second row: Dewey Ball, Jr., Maurice Maloy, R.E. Williams, Jimmy Franks and Steve Kilpatrick (best man). In the third row: Janette McMillan (mother of the groom), Emily Wood, Janice Hurst, Dianne Hurst, Frank Leibrock (minister), Ann Gray, Sue Clark and Jimmy Maloy.
How exciting this must have been for these children to dress in “grown-up” clothes. Joan Lambert said that she wasn’t sure but her mother probably made her wedding regalia. Outfitting all the others probably involved many mothers, grandmothers, aunts, etc., to say nothing of the patience needed to corral all these little ones during a rehearsal!
Ricky Kilpatrick, the groom, was stricken with polio six months later. During his hospitalization, he was telling his nurses that he had gotten married. Thinking he was delirious from fever, they shared this with his mother, who could tell them the story. (Rick spent part of his recovery time at the Roosevelt Hospital in Warm Springs, Georgia.)
Many in the wedding party are now deceased. Only three are still living in Newport: Richard Fancher, Joan Steele Lambert, and Donna Black Balch. The others are Carolyn Doran Bailey (Fordland, Missouri), James H. Graham (Warner Robbins, Georgia), Maurice Maloy (Morristown), Emily Wood Cochran (Maryville), Kay Carpenter Jowers (Loganville, GA), Janice Hurst Williams (Knoxville), Frank Leibrock (Livermore, Colorad), Jimmy Franks (Ocean Springs, MS), Janice Thornton Martin (Warren, Michigan) and Jimmy Ogle (Salisbury, North Carolina).
Special guests at the wedding were Mother Goose characters composed of members of Mrs. Wood’s kindergarten and the first grade: Brenda Jo Mitchell, Tommy Johnson, Dixie Mae Edwards, Shirley Headrick, Emily Williams, Leon Bryant, Nora Jane Huff, Patsy Fine, Joel Gilland, Ronald Haynes, Sandra Cody, Patsy Blackwell, Gene Branam, Billy Finchum, Brenda Jo Bryant, Kaye Bryant, Annette Balch, Ila Ruth Carrell, Van Brooks, Kay Kirkpatrick, Mary Mims, Rebecca Watts, Nina Gale Gardner, Edward Rhodes, Tippy Brown, Joyce Hembree, Jimmy Hatley, Kenneth Calfee, Lee Fox, Billy Myers and Maurice Cureton.
Also, performing on the program was Mrs. G.C. Little’s Rhythm Band: Jan Carpenter, Euretha Smallwood, Jackie Powers, Katherine Ottinger, Josephine Freshour, Mary Ann Calfee, Alice Wood, Lucy Morgan, Mary Ellen Keith, Jane Hurd, Frances Hurd, Fonda Freeman, Adeline Justus, Johnny Lou Huff, Dorothy Mathis, Shirley Cates, Margaret Moore, Elizabeth Mims, Mary Valentine, Alice LaVonne Thornton, Ronnie Wilds, Sandra Hurd, Lowell Wilds, Eugenia Northcutt and Lynne Phillips. A special tap dance routine was performed by Alice Thornton and Jane Hurd. (Fonda Williamson recalls that each member of the group had to provide her own red cape and that there was quite an array – some just covering the shoulders and others below the knees!)
The first “Tom Thumb” wedding was that of Charles Sherwood Stratton (1838-1883) and Lavinia Warren (1841-1919) at Grace Episcopal Church in New York City on Feb. 10, 1863. The couple were dwarfs who had become very famous as a part of P.T. Barnum’s entertainment circuit. It was estimated 10,000 people crowded the streets around the church on the day of the wedding. In the picture, the best man is George Washington Morrison and the maid of honor is Lavinia’s sister Minnie. Tickets to the reception at the Metropolitan Hotel were $75 [about $1,300 today].
Stratton was given the title “General Tom Thumb” from a character in English folklore, so his wife was “Mrs. Tom Thumb.” They were later entertained at the White House by President and Mrs. Lincoln. (In 1844 Tom had been received by Queen Victoria in England.) While Barnum asserted that that he was showcasing the couple’s talents, it is felt he was actually exploiting them because of their size.
General Thumb came to Knoxville on Feb. 10, 1868, and appeared at the Franklin House, which was located where the Howard Baker Federal Court House is now. On April 30, 1875, both General and Mrs. Thumb presented a performance at Staub’s Theatre, which was on the present site of First Horizons building. Before their performance, they rode in a miniature carriage in a parade down Gay Street.
The idea of the marriage of “little people” originated in Europe in the 1600-1700s, but following the example of the Strattons, “Tom Thumb Weddings” became popular in this country. By the 1890s, newspapers reported these events, but they began to be quite common about 1905. Both Electa Chase Murphy (1869-1960) of Wabash, Indiana, and Ida May Burnworth (1877-1946) of Chautauqua, Kansas, claimed to have originated the idea, but other persons are mentioned also.
These events had a variety of names: “Children’s Fairy Wedding,” “Marriage of the Midgets,” “Jennie June Wedding,” “Marriage of the Tots.” Whatever the name, the theme was the same – children in nuptial attire playing the roles of the members of a wedding party.
They became popular fundraisers. It was a way to showcase children, and doting parents and grandparents were certain to attend and support the cause for which funds were needed.
There is an account in the Newport Plain Talk of a “Tom Thumb Wedding” which occurred at the Court House on July 18, 1913, and was reported to have been “a howling success.” It was staged by the local Eastern Star chapter and featured children 3-10 years old. The role of the bride was played by Elizabeth Stokely “who was a scream from beginning to end and kept the audience in an uproar with her pranks.” (Readers will probably remember her better as Mrs. J. Fred Jones.)
Unfortunately, the other members of the wedding party were not named, but those who provided musical numbers were: the Misses Sparks, George Hickey, Herbert Stokely, Ray Brown, Hugh Neas, Agnes Smith, Ernestine Babb, Desiree Brown and Jessie Stokely.
There was another report of a “Tom Thumb Wedding” which was held in Bybee on Nov. 16, 1917, the proceeds of which were designated for the Comfort League, a local organization whose aim was to provide the service men with extra comfort supplies, such as pillows, sweaters, socks, toiletry kits and sweets.
Mrs. Wood staged other “Tom Thumb” weddings, some of which were entitled “The Wedding of the Flowers.” The bride and groom in these were: 1948 – Mary Fredna Sweeten and Toby Ford; 1951 – Ann Eichorn and Bobby Cureton; 1952 – Terry Rhyne and Benny Caton; 1954 – Janice Miller and Larry Smith.
As with any wedding, hopefully all were wished congratulations and best wishes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.