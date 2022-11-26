Seventy-five years ago this week there were at least two notable weddings in the world. Princess Elizabeth of Great Britain married Lt. Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey in London, on November, and the next day “Tom Thumb” (aka Ricky Kilpatrick) and “Jennie June” (aka Joan Steele) were the bride and groom at Newport Grammar School.

The “Tom Thumb Wedding” presented on Nov. 21, 1947, was under the direction of Mrs. A.C. Wood, in conjunction with a school carnival organized by the PTA. Evidently, it was a great success. About 900 persons attended the carnival and the event raised $550 [about $6,000 in today’s money] which was to go towards the equipment for the new cafeteria. [now the library]

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.