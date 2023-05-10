When I was younger, they had a saying about travelers “riding the dog,”,which meant, for my younger readers, taking a Greyhound bus for their trip. Last week I told wrote about the Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands (HFAH), which also takes a bus to Washington, not an airplane. The “dog” is still running but today it has added private coaches for groups that provide a lot more comfort. I also introduced one of the riders Robert (Bob) Peterson, one of Cocke County’s veterans, who had quite a story to share.
Though Bob was born and raised in New Jersey he said he, “found a home” in Tennessee. Becoming a member of the US Air Force, where he served from October 1964 to 1968, was sort of his choice. He enlisted because it was a “sure way to beat the draft, and choice of his branch of service.” In the Air Force Bob learned about electronics by working on radar systems. He said that training gave him the skill to get a job with a good company where he worked for 28 years.
Since moving to our area, he has become immersed in the local veterans organizations. He is a member of American Legion’s Honor Guard, second vice commander of AMVETS Post 75, and second vice president of Veterans in Focus. He is also a member of the NRA and Centerview Ruritan Club in Bybee. It was at that DAV presentation by the HFAH that Bob filled out the application and soon found that he had been chosen for the HFAH’s “3rd Mission” to see Washington, DC.
At about 8 a.m.on April 21 Bob boarded the private bus at the Towering Oaks Baptist Church in Greenville and was led out of town by Greeneville City Police, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Dog Tag Brigade Veteran M.C. Supporters, American Legion Motorcycle Group, CVMA TN 18-8, Patriot Guard Riders, Christian Motorcycle Association TN, and Tusculum Fire Department. The motorcycle groups led them all the way to the Virginia state line.
Their first morning (Saturday) started as a rainy day and plans got rearranged, something that the ones who fly in do not have the choice to do. The HFAH group had visited a few indoor exhibits when the rain stopped. They then went to Arlington National Cemetery and Tomb of the Unknown Solider. The two oldest veterans, one 93 years old, were chosen to place a wreath on the tomb. They also visited the Pentagon 911, FDR, Iwo Jima and Navy Memorials.
The morning route that had been changed was now back on the schedule. This group got to see something that Bob said, “was amazing and eerie”. As the sun was going down, they visited the Korean War Memorial and their last stop, the Vietnam Wall, they both became “lit up.” It gave him a sight and feeling he said he “will never forget”.
On their way home Bob said their lunch stop at Virginia Military Institute (VMI) was very informative and gave them a chance to speak with some of the cadets about the traditions of the school. They were met at the Tennessee Welcome Center by dozen of the motorcycles that had led them out of state, which escorted them back to Jonesboro. There, they were met by many local groups and people who wanted to shake their hands, give them hugs, and give the Vietnam veterans the “thanks” they had not gotten when they returned home.
Bob said this trip was very special and encourages all veterans to sign up so they can also have an exciting experience. He said it is an easy process so any veteran who would want to go to Washington on one of these trips should contact Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands at P.O. Box 251, Jonesborough, TN, 37659, email gotodc@honorflightah.org and check their website at www.honorflightah.org. You can also contact me, and I will get you the form.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions, or suggestions; by mail to Rob Watkins 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722, or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.