1864 saw the war dragging on, and although Cocke County was somewhat removed from the fiercest encounters, the people here were not immune from the dangers and depredations. Then there were the husbands, sons and brothers who had enlisted in one of the armies. Their safety, of course, was a constant worry.
"The War of Rebellion," Series 1, Vol. 32: Headquarters Fourth Army Corps, Blaine X Roads, January 5, 1864. To Brigadier Gen. S.P. Carter from G. Granger.
I have the honor herewith to report a series of outrages committed by the Rebels in Cocke county. There is a company of cavalry under a Capt. Rumbough, numbering about 1100 men. They seem not to be subject to any command, calling themselves freebooters, and are continuously scouring the country, robbing loyal citizens of their horses, cattle, grain, clothing, bedding and every other species of household furniture. In a number of instances they have set fire to the dwellings of Union men to force them to tell where their money was, to force them to deliver it, failing in this they have taken them to trees and hanged them.
At another time they laid violent hands on a Mr. Kelley, minister in the M.E. Church, and after severing his ears from his head, beat him to death with their guns. They afterwards arrested Robert Cody and drove him some 300 or 400 hundred yards from his house and refusing to let him pray, shot him down.
On last Wednesday, finding 2 paroled prisoners from the Federal Army (John Benner and Christopher Blazer, 8th Tennessee Infantry), shot them down and left them in the woods. The day following, they went to the house of David Harned who has two sons in the Federal Army, and robbed him of every horse, cow, hog and sheep; also stripped him of his own clothing, robbed his house of all manner of furniture and then outraged his daughters in his presence. Passing onto his daughter who was sick upon her bed with an infant four hours old, they stripped the covering off her, and left her exposed until she died…Above statement from Henry M. Sneed of Parrottsville, Cocke county, Tenn.
To Office of Provost Marshal General of East Tenn., Knoxville, Tenn, January 5, 1864 from S.P. Carter, Brig.General:
Five hundred cavalry can at any time capture all the rebel force in Cocke County, and also a train of about 100 wagons, which is moving about in the county, collecting supplies. The rebel force in the county consists of about 100 cavalry, which is mainly employed in holding nightly carousals in Newport, under the guidance of one Rumbough, and about 100 infantry. Some of Longstreet's men are straggling through the country, pillaging and nominally acting as a guard of the wagon train. The train is drawn by mules, which are in bad condition.
There are not to exceed 600 rebels between Cocke county and Asheville, N.C. They are partly infantry and partly cavalry and are under Brigadier-General Vance and stationed at Marshall, N.C. They refuse to enter Tennessee being a sort of home guard. Mr. Sneed's information is that the bridges are completed over the Holston at Union or Zollicoffer [Bluff City], and also over the Watauga, this side of there.
General Alexander Smith and Esquire James Swaggerty, citizens of Cocke county, living two miles from Newport, are the instigators of outrages committed by the rebels of that county.
"War of Rebellion," Series 1, Vol. 32: Report of Wm. J. Palmer, Colonel, Commanding, January 10, 1864: Most of the cattle were brought from Cocke county, between French Broad and Nola Chucky. Forage was hauled from other side of Nola Chucky and French Broad…60 cavalry at Newport and 75 at "Jack's" (3 miles this side of N) [Col. William Jack]…French Broad is today full of floating ice and is almost impassable either for boats or fording.
Report of Col. Wm. J. Palmer, 15th PA Cavalry, January 11, 1864: Several citizens from Cocke county, near Parrottsville, who left yesterday, came to my camp today. From them I learned that Longstreet commenced the construction of a pontoon [bridge] early last week at the Briar Thicket, 3 miles from the Chucky, south side, on the road leading from Morristown to Paint Rock; that day before a dispatch came to men in charge to move to the sawmill at Parrottsville (where they prepared to take the stuff already made yesterday) and to go to work. The citizens think the pontoons will be thrown across the Chucky at Easterly's Ferry, 3 miles from Parrottsville on the road to Warrensburg. This is also the road leading to Paint Rock and Warm Springs… The rebel cavalry will have to leave East Tennessee for lack of forage, if they are not permitted to get corn at Beaver Dam [Swannsylvania] and else where on this side of the river.
Memphis Daily Appeal, January 14, 1864: It is expected that Longstreet's forces will winter in their present position. His headquarters are at Russellville and the lines of his cavalry extend to Morristown and Mossy Creek. It is said the army will be able to get sufficient supplies and an abundance of long forage in the valley of Chucky and French Broad rivers…
"War of Rebellion," Series 1, Vol. 32: HDQRS. Second Brigade, 1st Wisconsin Cavalry Division, Department of the Cumberland, near Fain's Ford, Tenn., report of O.H. LaGrange, Col, Cmdg, January 23, 1864: I have the honor to report that the scout from the Second Brigade proceeded by way of Dutch Bottom through Irish Bottom [Rankin] to the house of William Jack, 2 1/2 miles from Newport. At this point about 300 of the enemy were found drawn up in an advantageous position, and it being night and our horses somewhat jaded it was deemed not prudent to attack him. One of the enemy's outposts was attacked, 3 killed and 16 with arms and horses captured. No loss sustained by the scouting party. Only about 300 bushels of corn observed on the entire route.
Fayetteville [NC] Observer, January 28, 1864: Capture of Brig. Gen Vance. Some days since Vance with a part of Henry's battalion and a few men from Thomas Legion started towards Sevierville, Tennessee, At Gatlinburg, he left his artillery and all his men but about one hundred, dashed into Sevierville and captured a Yankee train of seven-teen wagons with the teamsters and wagon masters.. Six hundred Yankee cavalry were encamped six miles below town, to whom information was of course promptly communicated of what Gen. Vance had done.
In the meantime, Gen. V. pushed off towards Cosby with his prize, stopping at Shults' Mill about an hour, having sent a courier ordering the men at Gatlinburg to meet him there. This they failed to do, stating that the route was impracticable for artillery. At the end of about an hour, and while Gen. Vance's men were entirely off their guard, the Yankees swept down upon them, taking them completely by surprise. A running fight ensued, our men scattering in every direction, and making a stand wherever a few of them could get together. Gen. Vance rallied a little squad, and after an ineffectual resistance against overwhelming numbers, was captured…The Yankees recaptured their wagons. And also one ambulance and about fifty horses from Gen. Vance's command.
Col. Henry with his cavalry and artillery, worked his way through the mountains, and passed over the battle ground the next day, and most of the information in regard to the capture of Gen. Vance, he obtained from the people living in the spot…When will our people learn the importance of heeding both ends of the injunction, "Watch and pray?"
Memphis Daily Appeal, January 31, 1864: Morristown. January 29. Major General Buckner arrived here today. Gen. Longstreet's headquarter have been removed to this place. On Wednesday, the enemy with superior force attacked General [William T.] Martin just beyond French Broad and after a severe fight were compelled to retire with loss of two pieces of artillery and two hundred men killed, wounded or missing.
Louisville [KY] Daily Journal, March 7, 1864: Scouts report that Longstreet has shipped his wagons per train to Richmond and is mounting his men on horses and mules and is pressing all animals that can be found. Rebel cavalry are still scouring the country south and east of us. Morton's [Martin's] cavalry appeared yesterday in the French Broad near the meeting of Big Pigeon. Some apprehension felt of a raid by Morgan on our railroad communications with Chattanooga.
Brownlow's Knoxville Whig and Rebel Ventilator, April 9, 1864: The mounted robbers under Osborn…shot old man James, of Cocke County, a Revolutionary pensioner, over 100 years of age and robbed him of what little he had. Among these scoundrels are Frank Lanter, the large bricklayer from Blount county; the son of John E. Toole, W. Allen, Bill Harper and others who have taken the oath and gone forth to violate it. Jenkins a desperado who is in the crowd orders men to turn their breasts toward him that he may have a fair shot and strike them in the heart. Their rode up to an innocent man in Sevier, Allison, and shot him through the head. Grundy Lewis was in this crowd… [Possibly the Allison man was actually William Allen, born 1812. He was buried near the entrance to Carver's Orchard.]
Brownlow's Whig and Rebel Ventilator, November 23, 1864: Mrs. Baker of Strawberry Plains was robbed by some four or five thieves, a few night past. Her blankets, domestic, coffee, salt and other articles and forty-three dollars were taken. She found one of the blankets at the home of John Clift. These rascals plunder private houses and report themselves as new recruits in the Union army. This Clift comes from Cocke county where he murdered a Union man in cold blood. Let such men be disposed of in short order.
