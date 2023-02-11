Hi there! Been awhile! Miss me?
Last time we met at this flagpole, we talked about national holidays of all kinds — just in the month of January. I mean real “red letter days” (to at least the two or three that actually celebrate them).
Well, I’ve got more!
But, I need to run this little tidbit up the flagpole for this week:
I suppose, we are all familiar with “Murphy’s Law,” which is reported to have begun with the military in World War II, and it is often quoted: “Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong”.
Actually, an internet source (can’t be wrong if it on the ‘net, can it) says that no one knows who “Murphy” was or is, so I have taken the liberty to at least give him a last name — McGillicutty. Kinda has a ring to is, doesn’t it — “Murphy McGillicutty”?
It is always kinda emphasizing the negative, and the additions to Murphy’s Original Law follow suit — negative to the core. Actually, some of these sound like they have been copied from somebody’s list of “Yogiisms” (youknowadimean?)
1. “Interchangeable parts — won’t.”
2. “If you try to please everybody, nobody will like it.”
3. “A shortcut is the longest distance between two points.”
4. “Friends come and go but enemies accumulate.”
5. “In order to get a loan, you must first prove that you don’t need a loan.”
6. “The chance of a piece of bread falling with buttered side down is directly proportional to the price of the carpet.”
7. “If it jams, force it. If it breaks, well, it needed replacing anyway.”
8. “If there is the slightest possibility of several things going wrong, the one that will cause the most damage is the one that will go wrong, and, in addition, if there is a worst possible time for something to go wrong, that is when it will happen.”
9. “If anything simply cannot go wrong, it will anyway, and” ... (see No. 8).
10. “If you reason that there are four possible scenarios in which something can go wrong, and you circumvent these four possible ways, a fifth one will promptly develop” and ... (see No. 8).
I am reminded of a “preacher illustration” that I read somewhere (and have probably used it somewhere) that kinda goes alone with “Murphy McGillicutty’s law”.
There were four members of the church: Somebody, Nobody, Anybody and Everybody. Ok?
A new family moved into town and Everybody thought Somebody was going to go and visit them.
Somebody thought Anybody was going to go.
Anybody thought Everybody was going to do that.
So, who ended up going?
That’s right — Nobody!
Somebody say “amen” or at least “oh me”!
Tom Mooty writes this column for the weekend editionn of The Newport Plain Talk and serves as pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church. Your comments about these columns are appreciated (especially the good ones).
