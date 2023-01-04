Have you ever been so sad that you tore your clothes and yanked out hunks of your hair? I would be amazed if you did. We don’t grieve that way now, but people did in years gone by.

Ezra did exactly that. He tore his clothes and pulled hair from his head. Who is, or who was, Ezra? Ezra was a Jewish priest. In 537 BC he led his followers from Babylonia back to Jerusalem. That was almost 3,000 years ago!

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.