Have you ever been so sad that you tore your clothes and yanked out hunks of your hair? I would be amazed if you did. We don’t grieve that way now, but people did in years gone by.
Ezra did exactly that. He tore his clothes and pulled hair from his head. Who is, or who was, Ezra? Ezra was a Jewish priest. In 537 BC he led his followers from Babylonia back to Jerusalem. That was almost 3,000 years ago!
OK, but why did he tear his clothes and pull out his hair? He grieved because the people of Israel were following many different “gods” and living by varied and conflicting cultural ideas. There was no unity. The people were deeply divided.
Today, as I write these words, is the second day of the year 2023. our nation is deeply divided just as Israel was 2,760 years ago. I grieve and we all should grieve over this division. People say we are deeply divided politically, but politics is just the symptom and not the disease — not the true problem. What is the disease? What is the problem? The true disease, the true problem, is that we have become deeply culturally divided. Our cultural division creates political division.
In years gone by ,the United States was a “melting pot.” People from many different cultures came with many different customs. Irish, Italian, French, Nigerian, English, Ethiopian, Swedish and many others. They came with differences which enriched our land, but they also came with much in common.
They wanted a safe land in which to raise families. They came with a desire to work and improve themselves. They came with a desire to be part of the land they came to. Even the slaves, who did not come of their own choice, yearned for freedom so they too could raise families and fulfill their dreams. Slave or free, the American people kept many customs from their native lands, but they also “melted” into the common culture.
Today we are being called a “salad bowl”. The idea seems to be that everyone should keep not only recipes and memories, but should also remain apart as separate groups with no unifying culture.
This will not do. Our nation cannot long exist as a self-governing land, in which the people rule, if we keep telling young people they are oppressors or victims who must fear each other — who must stay apart — who must have safe spaces to protect themselves.
It is fine to have Cajun cooking, Swedish meatballs, Yorkshire pudding, chitlins and other ethnic dishes, but we also need the unity of following our creator’s moral teaching. We need the Ten Commandments, the commandment to love one another, and the common core provided by our Declaration of Independence and Constitution as originally written. Commitment to these as our common culture is essential both for individuals and for the nation.
When politicians, colleges or other schools, and the media cease their deliberate work of dividing us, when we look to God’s word and our founding documents for the ideas which once united us and can unite us again, then our divisions will heal, freedom will flourish, and every man, woman, and child will be truly free to follow their dreams. May God grant that we return to those standards and share our unique cultures within our one common culture of truth, moral behavior and integrity.
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twil soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former Headmaster of an International Boarding School and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) here in Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.