An apple orchard was planned to have varieties of trees so that fruit would be ripening and available throughout the growing season, from the first tart June apples to the later Fall apples. Mother Nature is and has always been involved. With orchards and all other aspects of farming, it is a gamble every year. In the spring farmers anticipate getting past the frost date, then for the rest of the season it's the probability of rainfall and the possibility of storms. The Knoxville Daily Chronicle, May 1, 1880, reported that the fruit crop on Cosby had escaped the recent heavy frost.
Creighton Lee Calhoun, Jr.'s book Old Southern Apples: A Comprehensive Description of Varieties for Collectors, Growers and Fruit Enthusiasts provides all of the information that one would desire about the history of apple cultivation. The book names hundreds of varieties, some of them now extinct. Fortunately, there has been a movement in recent years to search out and preserve old apple varieties, which have been labeled "heirloom apples." The names of just a few of the apple varieties rarely heard today are Limbertwig, Betsy Deakins, Sour John (a/k/a Winter John), Virginia Beauty, Rusty Coat (a/k/a Keener), Sheep Nose, Milam, Hoss, Ben Davis, Northern Spy, Milburn, Ralden's Jennet, Clark's Pearmain, and Buff. Of course, orchardists know them all.
Special mention can be made of the Ben Davis apple as it has a local connection involving a controversy over its name. One story says that William Davis and John Hills moved to Logan County, KY in 1799. Hills brought some apple seedlings from either Tennessee or the Carolinas. They were planted on land owned by Benjamin Davis, a brother to William, and thus the name. Closer home is another story. Ben Davis (1796-1852) lived in what was then Jefferson County (now Hamblen) on the bend of the Nolichucky opposite Inman Bend in Cocke County. This was on the stock trading route from Kentucky to the Carolinas. The apples or seedlings from his place were taken back to Kentucky and given the Ben Davis name. This story was found in a pamphlet on apples published in 1896 by the UT Agricultural Experimental Station. This Ben Davis was buried in the St. Paul Presbyterian Cemetery near Lowland, and he was the great-grandfather of one-time Morristown mayor, C. Frank Davis.
A description of the Ben Davis apple said that it was the "worst tasting apple until the appearance of the Red Delicious," but it was a shipper's dream - bright red and shiny, thick-skinned and not prone to show bruises.
Scientific testing now done on the DNA of plants can determine their origins, and thus the botanical relationships of various apple varieties can be established.
With improved transportation, trains in particular, commercial orchards began developing in the 1880's. One such person was W.G. B. Messer (1870-1946) who lived in Cataloochee in Haywood County. He had 300 of acres of orchard and apple house. He became the wealthiest person in Cataloochee. He built an 11 room house with hot and cold water and an acetylene lighting system. He would haul his apples to the train at Mt. Sterling. (Some readers may remember Mr. Messer's daughter, Mrs. C.L. Morrow, who lived in Eastport.) A family from Jones Cove hauled their apples by wagon to the Market House in Knoxville. It took the better part of two days to get to Knoxville; the sellers slept under the wagons until all the apples were sold.)
This article appeared in the Knoxville Journal and Tribune, October 5, 1906: About a dozen apple wagons have come into the city from the mountains loaded with Milams, Sour Johns and other sorts of fruit common to the mountains. These were the first consignment of apples to come to the city this season. A reporter of the Journal and Tribune asked the men where they were from. One responded that he was from Cocke County from up in the region of Cosby. The haul necessary for them to get to Knoxville was about seventy five miles. They were selling apples at eight cents a gallon or eighty cents a bushel. [$25 today] They were acting on the principle that the smaller purchaser was entitled to as much for the money as the larger purchaser, therefor they sold by the gallon at the same rate as they sold by the bushel.
An article in the Knoxville Sentinel in 1910 opined that the opening of the Panama Canal would be a great boost to the southern apple trade into South America and the Orient.
As home canning techniques improved, apples could be preserved that way. In 1909, W.L. Valentine of Cosby reported he had purchased a "canning outfit" for $10 and had been quite successful with "putting up" beans, tomatoes and apples. He added that the people who tried his Milams said they had never tasted canned apples as good.
Cider was another product of apples. The Knoxville Republican, July 31, 1833, advertised a cider mill with a twelve inch wheel, hand-powered that could handle 30-40 bushels per hour. The price was $18. Cider was easier to make than other products, for the apples did not have to be peeled. They were just poured into the mill, bruises, worms and all. After the juice was extracted, pomace remained. That was good for hog feed. If the cider was allowed the ferment, it became hard cider and if allowed to freeze, it became applejack. During the fermentation process, if yeast was added, the cider became vinegar.
Another product is apple brandy, which is distilled from hard cider. Following a raid on a still near Rankin, the Knoxville Journal and Tribune, October 30, 1896, reported: Cocke county is well known for its famous apple brandy…it is the pure unadulterated product of the apple and warranted to touch the right spot of happiness and exhilaration when taken internally for snake bites or digestion… The still was on the property of James Wymore and was being operated by Allen Morell.
J.T. Essary, the IRS collector, advertised in the Knoxville Journal and Tribune, October 31, 1895, a list of seized alcoholic products, stating that anyone was free to come and show proof why any of the items should not be forfeited to the United States for revenue violations. Among that list was one cask of apple brandy supposed to contain thirty gallons and seized as the property of C.C. Lail of Cocke County. Any ideas as to what happened to the seized items that were not claimed?
Apple butter was another by-product of apples. Every family had their own recipe and process for making it. However, any way it was labor intensive. Every apple had to be peeled and cut up, then cooked into mush over an open fire. Then the sugar and seasoning was added and it was stirred continuously until it reached the family's desired consistency. (It would not have been a happy day if the butter had been allowed to stick and burn!) Some liked it thick enough to slice, others liked it spreadable. At this point, it had to be put in cans or crocks.
We have all heard the saying "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." That has been a belief for a long time. An article in 1881 in the Knoxville Daily Tribune said: A raw mellow apple is digested in an hour and a half, while boiled cabbage requires five hours…If eaten frequently at breakfast with coarse bread and butter without flesh or meat of any kind, it has an admirable effect upon the general system, often removing constipation, correcting acidities and cooling off febrile [feverish] conditions, more effectively than the most approved medicines. If families could be induced to substitute baked apples for pies, cakes and sweetmeats, with which the children are frequently stuffed, there would be a diminution in the total doctor bills…
The word "apple" is also a familiar part of our common lexicon. Have you ever heard ? * She's the apple of his eye. * The room is in apple pie order. * You can't compare apples to oranges. * It's as American as apple pie. * The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. * He's an apple polisher. * It's as sure as God made little green apples. * How do you like them apples?
Christmas will soon be here. How about a piece of apple stack cake?
