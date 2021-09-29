Every four years the country is given the opportunity to view the national political conventions. It is not something that every citizen wholeheartedly anticipates, especially if it's the convention of the opposite party. Many of you can remember the days of only three television networks, and on convention weeks all other primetime programming was pre-empted. You watched the conventions or nothing!
The first national convention to broadcast over radio was the Democratic which was held in 1924 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Democrats also had the first convention to be televised in 1948 from Convention Hall in Philadelphia. 1948 was also the last year that a convention was held in an arena without air-conditioning. (Imagine the heat, humidity, tobacco smoke and body odor!)
The 1956 Democratic Convention was held at the International Amphitheatre at Halsted and 42nd Streets in South Chicago, August 13th-17th. The Democrats were still out of power and the party was not unified. Those seeking the presidential nomination were Adlai Stevenson (IL), Averell Harriman (NY), Lyndon Johnson (TX), Stuart Symington (MO), Happy Chandler (KY) and John S. Battle (VA).
In 1952 Stevenson had been the party's unsuccessful candidate against Dwight D. Eisenhower, and in 1956 he still had strong support within the party led by former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. With her influence. Stevenson successfully gained the 1956 nomination on the first ballot.
Once nominated, Stevenson announced that he wanted the convention to choose his running mate. Then began the drama! Those who wanted the spot had only one day to politick. It was a long list: Estes Kefauver (TN), John F. Kennedy (MA), Hubert Humphreys (MN), Robert F. Wagner (NY), Albert Gore (TN), Clinton Anderson (NM), Frank Clement (TN), LeRoy Collins (FL) and Luther Hodges (NC). Many of these held what is called "favorite son status" within their state delegations and knew their chance was slim to secure the nomination, but in life "nothing ventured, nothing gained!"
Kennedy was close to winning on the first ballot when states were released from their "favorite son" obligation and could cast their votes for a stronger candidate. This is where a Cocke Countian came into the picture according to an article in the Fort Worth (TX) Star Telegram, September 3, 1956:
M.M. Bullard, wealthy Newport, Tenn. industrialist, said Saturday he paid an unidentified woman $10 to get the Tennessee delegation recognized at a crucial moment and save the Democratic vice presidential nomination for Estes Kefauver.
Bullard paid the woman to tell Democratic national convention chairman, House Speaker Sam Rayburn of Texas, that the state was ready to switch its vote from Senator Gore, whom it had supported through two ballots, to Senator Kennedy of Massachusetts. Instead the delegation switched to Kefauver, Tennessee's senior senator, and started a chain reaction which resulted in his nomination.
"I got word that morning that Senator Kefauver was in trouble," Bullard said, "and I caught a plane to fly me to Chicago. The plane was late, so I chartered a helicopter to take me directly to the convention hall, and I went in the back door."
Bullard, president of Bullard Industries, Inc. which operates various manufacturing plants in the Newport area, long has been a Democratic leader in Tennessee. "I've always helped Senator Kefauver whenever I could," Bullard explained. "I admire him greatly and he's a personal friend of mine."
"I paid a woman $10 to go up there on the platform and tell Mr. Rayburn what we felt to be the situation - that Tennessee was ready to switch to Senator Kennedy."
This "white lie" had the effect which Bullard obviously sought. Instead of switching to Kennedy, as the woman told Rayburn the state would do, Tennessee shifted to Kefauver. "We were trying to get Tennessee recognized," Bullard said. "Of course, I believe we would have been recognized eventually anyway, but we were trying to do all we could for Senator Kefauver."
Kennedy was out in front with 646 votes to 551 1/2 for Kefauver when the clerk completed the roll call and various switches were made. Rayburn recognized Tennessee Governor Frank Clement, delegation chairman, who announced that Gore had an announcement to make. It was then that Gore who had received 110 votes on the second ballot, arose and said: "I request that my name be withdrawn in favor of my colleague, Senator Estes Kefauver." That was the turning point in the vice presidential balloting, resulting in Kefauver's nomination.
"I never heard of Mr. Bullard," Rayburn said at his home in Bonham, Texas. "If any woman made any such statement I have no memory of it. I think all of the statement of the woman coming to me is a pure fabrication."
The game of politics is one of ingenuity, strategy and chance - anything is possible. This same story was printed in such major national newspapers as the Sacramento Bee, Miami Herald, Raleigh New and Observer, Minneapolis Star Tribune, Pittsburgh Sun-Telegraph and Austin American.
John F. Kennedy had been advised by his father not to throw his hat into the VP ring, because the elder Kennedy felt that Stevenson would again lose, which he did. However, this situation gave Kennedy national attention and set plans in motion for a run in 1960, which we all know was successful.
Tennessee Governor Frank Clement, "The Boy Governor," had national aspirations and was selected to give the keynote address at the 1956 convention. His address was filled with the repeated lament against the Republicans "How long, America? Oh, how long?" This speech received both ridicule and praise from the major press, but it probably ended Clements's aspirations. However, Clement did serve eleven years as Tennessee's governor; only John Sevier served longer.
The Stevenson-Kefauver ticket was really doomed from the start. Eisenhower had been a very popular president and the election results showed it. Eisenhower carried 41 states and received 58% of the popular vote, whereas Stevenson got 42% of the vote and only carried 7 states. He didn't even carry traditionally Democratic Tennessee, Kefauver's home state.
In the campaign Kefauver frequently wore a coonskin cap which became a trademark. The idea originated when Memphis political boss E.H. Crump accused him of being as "deceitful as a raccoon." Kefauver responded, "I might be a raccoon, but I’m not Boss Crump's raccoon."
Kefauver remained in the US Senate until his sudden death in 1963. His funeral in Madisonville, TN was probably the largest event in the town's history. It was a classic Southern funeral. The Senator's body lay in state at the First Baptist Church among masses of flowers. One of the floral arrangements was of a coonskin cap.
The funeral was conducted from the front porch of his ancestral home and the burial took place in the family cemetery in the adjacent pasture. The large Congressional delegation led by Vice-President and Mrs. Lyndon B. Johnson was served a meal in the church fellowship hall.
One more Kefauver story: A local man attended a Kefauver rally. He watched as the Senator began working the crowd. He greeted someone he knew and when ready to move on, he asked that person, "Who's the man in the brown suit?" When told, he went to that man, greeted him by name and made him feel as if they were close friends. When moving on, he whispered, "Who's that with the black hat?" Kefauver got that man's name and then repeated his act. Probably every one left that rally feeling they knew the Senator personally.
As mentioned earlier, it's all about ingenuity and strategy!
