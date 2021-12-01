In case any of you has received an invitation to spend Christmas this year with Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family in Great Britain, here are some things that it might be good to know.
Since 1952 the Queen has spent part, if not all, of the Christmas holidays at Sandringham House in Norfolkshire, but with the pandemic and the current state of her health, she may opt to remain at Windsor Castle and host the Christmas festivities there. No doubt, all who are invited to attend will be notified in plenty of time.
Windsor Castle has been in the family about 1,000 years. It is only about twenty miles from London, and it is here that the Queen has resided since the onset of the pandemic. Sandringham House is about 110 miles north of London. The house and the 20,000 acres were purchased by her great-grandfather King Edward VII in 1862, and it has remained a favorite spot for the royals ever since. Whereas Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle belong to the British people, Sandringham is the Queen's private property, as is Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Both Sandringham House and Windsor Castle are open to the public at certain times each year.
The week before Christmas the Queen and her staff usually move to Sandringham. As in the old days, they travel by rail from the Liverpool Street Station in London to Kings Lynn Station about eight miles from the estate. Once there, the Queen oversees the final holiday preparations, such as the decorations, room assignments and menus. Even though the décor of the house is ornate, it is reported that the Christmas decorations are neither excessive nor gaudy.
Attendance used to be mandatory and limited to the immediate members of the Royal Family. That changed when Prince William and Princess Kate announced several years ago that they would be spending the holidays with the Middletons. Since then, the attendance requirement has been relaxed and the guest list expanded. (That may be why you got an invitation.) With Windsor's 1,000 rooms and Sandringham House's 52 bedrooms and 78 bathrooms, there should be enough room for everyone at either place.
Arrival times on Christmas Eve are specified and are based on ranking. The farther down the family tree you are, the earlier you are to arrive. Prince Charles and Camilla are the last to arrive, immediately preceded by William, Kate and their children. Of course, accompanying all these folks (but going to another entrance) will be their staffs. Just as a reminder, everyone is given a schedule of events, where to be and when to be there.
At 4 p.m. the Queen supervises the little ones as they put the final decorations on the family Christmas trees. One of the trees is an aluminum one, so popular in the early 1960's. Next come afternoon tea and the exchanging of gifts in the Red Drawing Room. Tables are set up and each person's gifts are grouped together. What do you give someone who has everything? The royals give gag gifts, the cheaper and tackier the better. (Once Princess Diana gifted everyone with something expensive, and the kinfolks were not impressed.) Even if they are gag gifts, they are still elaborately wrapped.
One year Prince Charles received a leather toilet seat. Princess Kate and Prince William gave Prince Harry a "Grow Your Own Girlfriend" kit (in his single days, of course!). Kate gave the Queen a jar of her homemade chutney, and Meghan gave Prince William a spoon engraved "Cereal Killer." Prince Harry himself has done pretty well with suitable gifts for his grandmother. One year it was a shower cap with the slogan "Ain't life a bitch?" and another year it was the "Singing Big Mouth Billy Bass" which the Queen supposedly keeps on her piano at Balmoral, where they do a lot of fishing.
After the gift exchange, the family retires to their quarters to get ready for the next event. The adults, that is. The children all go to the nursery with their nannies to await the arrival of Father Christmas (a/k/a Santa Claus over here). For the adults, the Christmas Eve affair at 9 p.m. is a big one: black tie and gowns with jewels and tiaras. Cocktails first followed by a sit-down dinner with liveried waiters.
Christmas morning for children there will be just like it is for the children in the U.S.: going wild over what Father Christmas left for them. The women usually breakfast in their rooms but the men go to the dining room for a full English breakfast - eggs, bacon, sausages, kippers, toast and jam. All of this has to be completed in time to attend the 11 a.m. church service. The Queen is driven to the church, but everyone else walks, the men in suits, ties and topcoats and the women decked out in coats with matching hats. If a child is too young to behave, he/she is left back at the house with the nanny.
After church is the Christmas lunch which isn't too different from what we might have here in the U.S.: roast turkey with stuffing (probably not with cornbread though) and gravy, cranberry sauce, shrimp or lobster salad and roasted vegetables, such as potatoes, parsnips, carrots, Brussels sprouts. The dessert is a flaming Christmas pudding, very similar to our fruit cake. If you are hungry, you'll need to eat quickly, because when the Queen is finished with a course, all plates are collected, whether you are done or not.
Another British tradition that the Royal Family follows are the "Christmas Crackers," a decorated paper tube which "pops" when pulled apart and inside has a paper crown, a funny saying and an inexpensive trinket. The Queen will gamely don her paper crown, so you must put on yours, too.
Lunch must be over by 3 p.m., for at that time, the family gathers around a telly (I’m sure there are plenty) to watch the Queen's annual Christmas Broadcast which was recorded a few days earlier. The tradition began in 1932 on radio by her grandfather King George V, and it was not televised until 1957. This is the only television viewing allowed during the day at Sandringham House. (There is, however, a movie shown for the children.) The Queen watches the broadcast alone. She writes the speech herself, so no one knows exactly what she is going to say, but she usually focuses on the events of the past year and her hopes for the upcoming year.
Afternoon tea at 4 p.m. features a chocolate Yule log, assorted sandwiches, scones, mince pies and Christmas cake. Then Christmas supper at 8 p.m. is a buffet which is more extensive than the lunch. It will have assorted meats, cooked vegetables, cheeses and crackers, salads and an array of desserts. (You may see some leftovers. The Queen does not like for food to be wasted.)
After the supper is the family tradition of charades, which the Queen greatly enjoys (but other members, it has been whispered, do not.) If you don't like it, too bad! You can't duck out because no one can retire before the Queen.
December 26th is a legal holiday, called Boxing Day, in Great Britain. It was originally a day off for servants. They were given a box of gifts from their employers and were free to go to visit their families. Now it is a shopping day (probably returning gifts in their boxes!) The royals usually have a hunt on the estate. It would be small in comparison to those in the old days when as many as 20,000 animals were shot on the estate in one year. There were years that the Queen participated in the shoot, but she most likely won't this year.
Have you gotten your wardrobe and jewelry together? Do you have an appropriate gag gift for everyone? Brushed up on etiquette to know which fork to use with which dish? Will your knees withstand all the curtsies? It won't be like a typical Christmas dinner at Aunt Gladys and Uncle Fred's with paper plates and solo cups, but there at least you can arrive when you want and leave when you get good and ready.
Oh yeah! If you plan to hunt, have you figured how you'll get your gun on the plane?
Well, have a good time and wish everyone "Happy Christmas." (That's what they say over there.)
