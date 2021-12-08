Earlier this year Earl (Bunny) Jarnigan brought me a program for a Christmas play which he had found among some old papers of his family. Scanning over the cast list, it was quick to see that this had been a production at the First Christian Church of Newport.
As there was no date on the program, I was curious to see when it might have been presented. In the Knoxville News Sentinel, May 31, 1942, it was reported that Rev. Edward L. Weinrich of Marshall, MO was coming to be the pastor of the First Christian Church in Newport. So the play would have to be after that date. Going to other resources, I found that Pauline Caton married Everett Cline on September 2, 1944. As a Christmas play, it then would have been either 1942 or 1943. In other resources I found that Charles Hightower enlisted in the Army on August 26, 1943, so that sets the date as 1942.
Based on the book "In His Steps: What Would Jesus Do" by Charles M. Sheldon, the play was written by Ella Robb Coat and was a musical drama which told the story of modern church life through a minister who gave his life for the cause he loved. The Rev. Warren realized that the tragedy of Christian history is that the perception of Christian life has been narrowed to that of only a personal relationship rather than including every part of society.
He felt that it was the role of the modern church to share the Christian gospel to all social, economic and international avenues. If the church claimed that Jesus Christ was "Lord of All," then they could not refrain from seeking the "mind of Christ," for every phase of life.
The Rev. Warren found the solution to his dilemma in Romans 12:1-2: I beseech you, therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present yourselves a living sacrifice, holy acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye trans-formed by the renewing of your mind. That ye may prove what is good and acceptable and perfect will of God.
He then asks the young people to ask themselves the question "What would Jesus do?" in all their dealings and then try enlisting others to walk in His steps. He told them they had two weeks to decide how best to do this. He hoped by then they would have some understanding what it meant to follow Christ.
Charles M. Sheldon (1857-1946) was a leader in the Social Gospel Movement which felt that Christians had to go beyond just their own personal relationships with Christ and make moral judgments about dealing with the issues in society which they faced, such as racial/religious/ gender injustice and inequality, prohibition and the treatment of animals.
Sheldon was the pastor of Central Congregational Church, Topeka, Kansas, when he started a Sunday night sermon series entitled "In His Steps: What Would Jesus Do" in 1896. The sermons were soon attracting huge crowds to his church.
When the series was completed, the Chicago Advance began printing one sermon per week. Eventually all the sermons were bound and sold as a paperback book for a dime. Within a few weeks, more than 100,000 copies had been sold. This inspired Seldon to use the sermons as the basis for a novel, which he entitled the same.
In the 1990's there was a resurgence of the phrase "What Would Jesus Do?" among the youth of America. Very popular were the plastic bracelets which were designed to be reminders to the wearers when they encountered a situation requiring a moral or ethical decision. It would no doubt have pleased the Rev. Sheldon to know that his phrase had been revived.
Getting back to the play, it seemed to have been popular about that time. Over a span of a few years, besides the Newport church, it was also presented by churches in such places as Bristol, TN, Plasterco, VA, Oakdale, CA, Clay City, NE, Moreland, KY, Eugene, OR, Honolulu, HI, Knoxville, TN, Muscatine, IA, Valparaiso, IN, Somerset, PA, and Mansfield, OH.
The cast of the Newport production are all now deceased, and there probably wouldn't be anyone in the congregation now who remembers the play. The cast members who remained in Newport were Hugh William and Charles Hightower, Allene Gray, Jack Taylor, Oth Maddron and Anna Mae Clevenger (Mrs. Wallace Large). All the rest moved elsewhere.
A native of Slater, MO, Rev. Weinrich had recently graduated from Johnson Bible College when he and his wife moved here. He left Newport in 1945 to begin graduate work at Phillips University in Enid, OK and at the same time pastoring First Christian Church in nearby Wakita, OK. He retired from the active ministry in 1976 after 17 years at the University Heights Christian Church, Kansas City, MO. During his ministerial career he was active in many organizations and affiliations within the Christian Church. He died in 2002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.