On this blustery day I sit in a local coffee shop listening to the rain and the people around me. Young and old filter in shaking their umbrellas as they enter. Soon most are chatting with their friends and acquaintances as they enjoy the brew of their choice. A couple I had never met invited me to join them causing me to remember why I love living in the south.

With my favorite Chai Latte and a croissant in hand I think that I’m doing at least a small bit of healthy because a little spinach is sprinkled in the mounds of buttery yumminess. I know that I’m only kidding myself, but I’ll walk later if we get a break in the rain.

