Last week I wrote about a couple of health issues being addressed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) that added presumptives that will make it easier for the Veterans to prove service connection when applying for disability benefits.
The information I used came for legislation known as the “William M. Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021” (Public Law 116-283). As I read through this bill, I was amazed at the number of items that have been included in the 10,006 Sections and 1,480 pages.
I do a lot of research for the information I use for my columns, and this has been one of those pieces that has a lot of “rabbit holes” that leads from the initial subject into a myriad of associated rhetoric about the issue and how the legislators get many things included, unknown to their constituents who voted for them. I have been reading through this for over a week and am still only about half way through. I have to wonder how many of the members who voted to pass this massive legislation actually read it all before making their decision.
To give you an idea of the scope of this legislation I have taken the following information from the govtrack.us site. The “Summary” section shows what they feel is the most important appropriations and authorizations in this legislation. There are some really big issues mentioned and one small one, Section 370, I will be discussing further that is not.
SUMMARY OF PUBLIC BILL 116-283:
The website govtrack.us shares that, “This bill authorizes FY2021 appropriations and sets forth policies for the Department of Defense (DOD) and other programs and activities. It does not provide budget authority, which is provided in subsequent appropriations legislation.
The bill authorizes appropriations to DOD for
• Procurement, including aircraft, weapons and tracked combat vehicles, shipbuilding and conversion, and missiles;
• Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation;
• Operation and Maintenance;
• Working Capital Funds;
• Chemical Agents and Munitions Destruction;
• Drug Interdiction and Counter-Drug Activities;
• the Defense Inspector General;
• the National Defense Sealift Fund;
• the Defense Health Program;
• the Armed Forces Retirement Home;
• the Space Force;
• Overseas Contingency Operations; and
• Military Construction.
The bill also authorizes the FY2021 personnel strengths for active duty and reserve forces and sets forth policies regarding
• military personnel;
• acquisition policy and management;
• international programs;
• National Guard and Reserve Force facilities;
• compensation and other personnel benefits;
• health care;
• matters relating to COVID-19 (i.e., coronavirus disease 2019);
• DOD organization and management;
• civilian personnel matters;
• matters relating to foreign nations; and
• strategic programs, space activities, cyber operations, and intelligence matters.
Further, the bill sets forth policies for and addresses additional matters related to
• homeland security;
• veterans affairs;
• communications;
• intelligence;
• science, space, and technology;
• natural resources;
• oversight and reform;
• financial services; and
• semiconductor production.”
The total cost of this bill is approximately $450.5 Billion dollars.
NOT IN THE SUMMARY
One of the glowing things the summary has left out is that the legislation was Vetoed by President Donald Trump and had to be sent back. The House and Senate then voted to accept this package full of “pork”, good and bad, and a lot of money to do studies, change verbiage, form new committees, and remove history.
When the legislation was passed and sent to a committee that would review the legislation and make a report to the President. The staff issued a “Conference report” that advised the President of their view of the content of the bill. In part, it found numerous issues dealing and states, “Unfortunately, this conference report fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military’s history, and contradicts efforts by this Administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions.”
The report also addresses the issue of Senator Elizabeth Warren’s legislation included that would rename certain military installations. This section expands her intentions to remove all historical reference to any “Confederate” name, signage or monument. The bottom line to the committee who reviewed the report on H.R. 6395 is summed up in their final statement, “If the conference report to H.R. 6395 were presented to the President, his advisors would recommend he veto it.”
SECTION 370
Title III — Operations and Maintenance, Subsection E – Other Matters, Section 370 reads:
Commission on the naming of items of the Department of Defense that commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America.
(a) Removal.—No later than three years after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary of Defense shall implement the plan submitted by the commission described in paragraph (b) and remove all names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America (commonly referred to as the “Confederacy’”) or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America from all assets of the Department of Defense.
(b) In General.—The Secretary of Defense shall establish a commission relating to assigning, modifying, or removing of names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia to assets of the Department of Defense that commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America.
© Duties.—The Commission shall—(1) assess the cost of renaming or removing names, symbols, displays, monuments, or paraphernalia that commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America;
(2) develop procedures and criteria to assess whether an existing name, symbol, monument, display, or paraphernalia commemorates the Confederate States of America or person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America;
(3) recommend procedures for renaming assets of the Department of Defense to prevent commemoration of the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America;
(4) develop a plan to remove names, symbols, displays, monuments, or paraphernalia that commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the
Confederate States of America from assets of the Department of Defense, within the timeline established by this Act; and
(5) include in the plan procedures and criteria for collecting and incorporating local sensitivities associated with naming or renaming of assets of the Department of Defense.
(d) Membership.—The Commission shall be composed of eight members, of whom—
(1) four shall be appointed by the Secretary of Defense;
(2) one shall be appointed by the Chairman of the Committee on Armed Services of the Senate;
(3) one shall be appointed by the Ranking Member of the Committee on Armed Services of the Senate;
(4) one shall be appointed by the Chairman of the Committee on Armed Services of the House of Representatives; and
(5) one shall be appointed by the Ranking Member of the Committee on Armed Services of the House of Representatives.
(e) Appointment.—Members of the Commission shall be appointed not later than 45 days after the date of the enactment of this Act.
(f) Initial Meeting.—The Commission shall hold its initial meeting on the date that is 60 days after the enactment of this Act.
(g) Briefings and Reports.—Not later than October 1, 2021, the Commission shall brief the Committees on Armed Services of the Senate and House of Representatives detailing the progress of the requirements under subsection
(h). Not later than October 1, 2022, and not later than 90 days before the implementation of the plan in subsection ©(4), the Commission shall present a briefing and written report detailing the results of the requirements under subsection ©, including:
(1) A list of assets to be removed or renamed.
(2) Costs associated with the removal or renaming of assets in subsection (g)(1).
(3) Criteria and requirements used to nominate and rename assets in subsection (g)(1).
(4) Methods of collecting and incorporating local sensitivities associated with the removal or renaming of assets in subsection (g)(1).
(i) Funding.—(1) Authorization of appropriations.--There is authorized to be appropriated $2,000,000 to carry out this section.
(2) Offset.—The amount authorized to be appropriated by the Act for fiscal year 2021 for Operations and Maintenance, Army, sub activity group 434 — other personnel support is hereby reduced by $2,000,000.
(j) Assets Defined.—In this section, the term “assets” includes any base, installation, street, building, facility, aircraft, ship, plane, weapon, equipment, or any other property owned or controlled by the Department of Defense.
(k) Exemption for Grave Markers.—Shall not cover monuments but shall exempt grave markers. Congress expects the commission to further define what constitutes a grave marker.
To me this subsection 370 appropriates $2 million dollars to eradicate any mention of the role of any person who did not side with the North (Constitutional Government) during the Civil War. I feel this will help the movement to remove all history of various periods of this country. Many of the events of the past number of years to remove history and stop teaching children how to write and read cursive writing reminds me of something that George Orwell wrote about in his book “Nineteen Eighty-Four.”
“Who controls the past, controls the future: who controls the present, controls the past… The mutability of the past is the central tenet of Ingsoc (short for English Socialism or Big brother). Past events, it is argued, have no objective existence, but survive only in written records and in human memories. The past is whatever the records and the memories agree upon. And since the Party is in full control of all records, and in equally full control of the minds of its members, it follows that the past is whatever the Party chooses to make it.”
There are a few other interesting things in this legislation that I will follow up with next week.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 — meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, the next meeting is Thursday August 5, at 6 p.m. at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street. You can call the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor — group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be Friday, August 6. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Roadblock Fundraiser — Volunteers are needed to help with the roadblock fundraiser, sponsored by Parrottsville Quilts for Valor and Veterans in Focus, to raise funds for a new roof needed by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102. Come join Veterans from the American Legion Post 41, AMVETS Post 75, the Quilt Guild, Cocke County Navy JROTC, and other members of the community. The Roadblock will be Saturday, August 7 in front of Walgreen from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Please contact DAV Chapter 102’s Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112 or me at the number below.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
(0) comments
