Riding behind a brother on horseback, Robert Henson Jones, age 7, first came to Newport in 1869. His oldest brother John M. Jones I had established a store and brought his two brothers Ben D. Jones and Sam Chandler Jones here to help. Evidently, their little half-brother Bob wanted to accompany them and his parents agreed, probably knowing that John M.’s wife Mattie would look after him. The Jones family played a prominent role in the development of the “new” Newport on the Pigeon River. In the past, “Bob Jones” was a very familiar name.
An interesting fact of geography about the Jones family is that they lived at the place where the states of Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky meet. It is now a marked historic spot called “Tri-State Point.” When the Joneses lived there, the house was in one state, the well in another and the barn in the other state. The censuses show that brothers John M., Ben D. and Sam C. were all born in Knox (now Bell) Co., KY and Bob was born in Lee Co., VA.
A short biography of Bob appeared in the Knoxville Sentinel, November 17, 1900: Mr. R.H. Jones was born in 1862 and is a well known son of Sam C. Jones of Cumberland Gap. Mr. Jones was raised in Virginia and after graduating there, took a course in the Knoxville Business College in 1883. Previous to this he spent eight months in Texas, and after his course in Knoxville, went to Wyoming and stayed there nine years. Mr. Jones then returned to Cumberland Gap.
Samuel Chandler Jones I was married twice. He and his first wife, Ann Isabelle Wilson had John Martin, Mary Jane (James), Nancy (Allen), Margaret, William, Benjamin Dickerson and Samuel C., Jr. The second wife was Eliza Shoemaker; their children were Robert Henson (Bob), Charles James, George Hoskins and Jennie (Smith).
This story of Bob’s persona involves the Wash Boyer case on Clear Creek in 1892. Wash, the county school superintendent, murdered his father, threw him in a cave on the family farm, killed some sheep and threw them on top and told that his father had gone to Texas. There was soon suspicion, but several months later when the stench from the cave was noticed, an investigation was started by ex-Sheriff Creed Boyer, Wash’s uncle. It was Bob Jones who agreed to be put down into the cave, and he brought out the father’s decomposed body. When Wash retreated into the cave to avoid capture, it was Bob who went in after him. The rest of that story reads like a CSI series.
By 1893 Bob had become a licensed government distiller. He is listed for several years in the Annual Report of the Commissioner of Internal Revenue. (Others from Cocke County on the lists include Joseph Hurley, Alex Adkins, J.A. Cornwell, John A. Parsons, J.C. Smith and D.A. Beam. (Some might wonder if D.A. was related to Jim Beam.) There may have been others. These operations were completely legal but were subject to the paper work, inspection and taxation from the revenue agents. The problems arose from the temptation to circumvent the law and sell untaxed liquor, which was often too strong to resist.
One of Bob’s distilleries was at Carson Springs. This description is found in an advertisement that appeared in several issues of the Morristown Gazette in 1896: This famous distillery is situated at the foot of Airmount Peak in Cocke County, near Newport, Tenn. from which flows a free-stone spring. The spring is famous for its water running swiftly, clear and very cold. Everybody knows it takes good, pure, clear, free-stone water to make good, pure Corn Whiskey. This famous distillery is large and its process of manufacture is the old open fire furnace, copper bottom distilled. The property is now owned by the Hooper family. The office building is still there and has been converted into a residence.
From the Knoxville Journal and Tribune, January 25, 1896: Information was received at the internal collector’s office that a distillery belonging to R.H. Jones in Cocke County was burned day before yesterday. The warehouse nearby was not burned… Principal Jack Reynolds told that a jug from this distillery was once offered for sale at Miller’s Auction Gallery. Judge Hooper has always heard that Bob buried several kegs of liquor somewhere near the distillery. The kegs have yet to be found.
In Morristown, customers could buy Bob Jones’ Corn Whiskey by the gallon ($2), the 1/2 gallon ($1), quart (50 cents) or the 1/2 pint (25 cents). It might be assumed that prices in Newport were comparable.
The fire did not end Bob’s career. In a section on Newport in the Knoxville Journal and Tribune, August 16, 1896, mention was made of many of the prominent citizens. About Bob it was said: R.H. Jones is a well-known distiller of Newport. He is also proprietor of a nicely fitted bar on Main Street.
As an old man, Bob reminisced with a reporter of the Newport Plain Talk. He mentioned the various local buildings that he had constructed. The only one that comes to mind is the one which long housed Driskill and Ray Furniture but is Resurrection Boxing. This may be the building mentioned in this article in the Knoxville Sentinel, May 20, 1899: At Newport three store houses are soon to be built. One is to be one of the finest and costliest houses in East Tennessee. R.H. Jones, the distiller, is building a house for a saloon which will be a duplicate of one he saw in another city. The plate glass alone in the front will cost $5000. The finish is to be quarter oak, steel ceiling and marble trimmings… A follow-up appeared in the Morristown Gazette, March 13, 1901: Riley and Son, contractors, put in a handsome double front for R.H. Jones news business house at Newport. This building was sold to the Lee Grocery Company in February 1904.
This building and the nearby Newport Hardware building (which was first Duncan and Greer) were the only two double front businesses on Church Street (now Broadway) in the early days.
Mr. Jones also fielded a baseball team for Newport, but to represent the town, he secured a team from North Carolina. Unfortunately, only the last names of the players were given in a report of two games with Morristown on September 12-13, 1900. The players were Turner, Coggins, Fox, Mangum, Honeycutt, Early, Jones and Malone. Newport won both games, the first one 20-11 and the second one 4-2. It was reported that there was an enthusiastic crowd supporting both teams and that more than a thousand dollars was lost by Morristown wagers. On the return to Newport, the team was feted with a banquet by the members of the Clifton Club.
Knoxville provided broader options for Mr. Jones. In July 1900 he purchased the interest of R.H. Bennett of Cate and Bennett, wholesale liquor dealers. It became Cate and Jones. In January 1901, the men announced that they would build on Rutledge Pike a licensed distillery with a 100 bushel mash capacity and would produce bourbon and corn whiskey but not brandy. No further record of this operation could be found, and in 1904 Jones sold his interest in Cate and Jones to R.H. Cate.
In December 2, 1903, edition of Knoxville Sentinel, it was reported that the Adams Law had caused Bob Jones to suspend his saloon business in Newport and that he had taken over the management of the Sullivan Saloon on Central Avenue in Knoxville. The Adams law prohibited the sale of alcohol within four miles of a school or church. An ad from the Knoxville Sentinel is pictured here. Also shown is a jug from the saloon which several years ago sold for $1,762 at auction. The saloon building is still a focal point in the “Old City” entertainment district.
Bob’s next venture was the Holston Distillery on Island Home Pike in South Knoxville. A news item stated that the capacity of this “new enterprise” was being increased to 65-75 gallons of corn whiskey per day. This operation would see the end of his involvement in the liquor trade in Knoxville. (Knoxville Sentinel, March 14, 1905)
To Be Continued....
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.