Last week I shared that in the S. 785 Commander John Hannon Bill there were two provisions that specifically addressed Women Veterans. In that Bill, Title IV is called the “Improvement of care and services for Women Veterans”. One provision calls for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to expand the Women Veterans Call Center and add text messaging capability. The other provision calls for the development and implementation of a website that specifically provides information about services and benefits for Women Veterans.
I thought this week I would highlight demographic differences between female and male Veterans, more about the history of the VA Women Veteran healthcare, two of the VA programs in place and plans to expand the services.
FEMALE VETERANS VS MALE VETERANS STATISTICS:
From the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics (NCVAS) has released the Profile of Veterans: 2017 we find that in 2015, 1.6 million women were veterans of the armed forces. They accounted for 8.4 percent of the total veteran population and 1.2 percent of the total adult female population.
• The median age of male Veterans in 2017 was 65 years while the median age of female Veterans was 51.
• Employed female Veterans were more likely to be in management, business, science, and arts occupations, less likely to be in sales or service occupations, and more likely to work in local, state, or Federal government.
• The largest living cohort of male Veterans served during the Vietnam Era (August 1964 to April 1975) while the largest living cohort of female Veterans served during the Post-9/11 period (September 2001 or later).
• Compared with male Veterans, female Veterans were more likely to have completed some college, a bachelor’s degree, or an advanced degree, be enrolled in college, more likely to have a service-connected disability rating, less likely to use VA health care at all but more likely to use VA health care only, have no personal income, and live in poverty.
• Female Veterans were more likely to be Nonwhite non-Hispanic, more likely to be divorced or separated, less likely to be uninsured, less likely to live below poverty, and had higher personal incomes than female non-Veterans.
• Minority Veterans — Made up approximately 23 percent of the total Veteran population, — made up approximately 35 percent of the female Veteran population, o Were younger than White, non-Hispanic Veterans,
WOMEN VETERANS HEALTH CARE PROGRAM:
Because of the increasing number of Women Veterans needing VA services the Women Veterans Health Care Program (WHCP) was created in 1988. Their focus was to streamline services for Women Veterans so to provide more effective medical and mental care.
In 1988, the Women Veterans Health Program (WVHP) was created to streamline services for women Veterans to provide more cost-effective medical and psychosocial care. At that time 4.4% of Veterans were women. The current projected percentage of U.S. Veterans who are women is 10%.
In 2007 the WHCP was placed under the direction of the Office of Public Health and Environmental Hazards’ Strategic Health Care Group. This increased the scope of the VAWHS’ activities to include all services provided to Women Veterans. “VA is actively addressing resource needs so that the proper training, as well as equipment and supplies (including DEXA scans, mammography machines, ultra-sound and biopsy equipment) are in place in facilities.”
Then in 2011 as part of a realignment within the VA’s Health Administration the VAWHS became part of the Office of Patient Care Services (PCS). In August of 2012, the PCS the program offices name was changed to Women’s Health Services (WHS). “The reorganization affords greater opportunities for collaboration between Women’s Health and programs including Primary Care, Mental Health, Specialty Care like cardiology and pain management, and other offices within PCS.”
Because of this program there is now a Women Veterans Program Manager (WVPM) at each V A Medical Center nationwide. The WVPM’s prime focus is to advocate and advise Women Veterans. They can help coordinate all the services you may need, from primary care to specialized care for chronic conditions or reproductive health.
Health care for women Veterans includes:
Primary Care
• General care includes health evaluation and counseling, disease prevention, nutrition counseling, weight control, smoking cessation, and substance abuse counseling and treatment as well as gender-specific primary care, e.g., cervical cancer screens (Pap smears), breast cancer screens (mammograms), birth control, preconception counseling, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, menopausal support (hormone replacement therapy).
• Mental health includes evaluation and assistance for issues such as depression, mood, and anxiety disorders; intimate partner and domestic violence; sexual trauma; elder abuse or neglect; parenting and anger management; marital, caregiver, or family-related stress; and post-deployment adjustment or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
• Military Sexual Trauma (MST). Women—and men as well—may experience repeated sexual harassment or sexual assault during their military service. Special services are available to women who have experienced MST. VA provides free, confidential counseling and treatment for mental and physical health conditions related to MST.
Specialty Care
• Management and screening of chronic conditions includes heart disease, diabetes, cancer, glandular disorders, osteoporosis, and fibromyalgia as well as sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV/AIDS and hepatitis.
• Reproductive health care includes maternity care, infertility evaluation and limited treatment, sexual problems, tubal ligation, urinary incontinence, and others. VA is prohibited by legislative authority from providing abortion services.
• Rehabilitation, homebound, and long-term care. VA referrals are given to those in need of rehabilitation therapies such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language therapy, exercise therapy, recreational therapy, and vocational therapy. Homebound and long-term care services are available as well, limited to those meeting specific requirements.
TELEPHONE CARE:
As part of the WHC a VA health care professional is available by phone to answer questions and give advice on health concerns for women enrolled in the VA system. The service is available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. Contact your local VA Medical Center and ask for the Telephone Care number.
WOMEN VETERANS CALL CENTER (WVCC):
Studies show that only about 38% of Women Veterans use the VA Healthcare Services. The VA felt that many of the Women Veterans are not aware of services and benefits that are available for them and do not use the above mentioned, Telephone Care line. Through WVHC the VA launched the WVCC in order to enhance its ability to promote the health care services.
This service not only answers Women Veterans questions (inbound) who call but is pro-active and contacts Women Veterans directly (outbound) to ensure they are aware of the services available to them. The WVCC’s “advertisement” starts:
“Calling All Women Who Served in the United States Military!
Do you know your Veteran status? Do you have a Veteran ID card? Should you receive any benefits from VA, like the GI Bill? Do you know what health care benefits you have earned? If you do not know the answer to even one of these questions, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has established the Women Veterans Call Center (WVCC) just for you.”
The goals of the call center is to: • Increase Women Veterans’ knowledge of VA services and benefits, increase enrollment of women Veterans in VHA; and increase utilization of VHA health care services by women Veterans. Since its launch, the WVCC has received nearly 82,796 inbound calls and initiated 1,297,595 outbound calls, resulting in communication with 672,815 Women Veterans through talking or leaving a message.
All the representatives at the Women Veterans Call Center are women, and many are Veterans themselves. In addition to linking women Veterans to information, the Women Veterans Call Center makes direct referrals to Women Veteran Program Managers (WVPM) located at every VA medical center. The Women Veteran Program Manager helps the woman Veteran coordinate services.
When a WVCC calls the Veteran, they identify themselves as working for the VA and ask if it is a good time to talk. Ask is the Veterans is aware of her benefits and then will be provided with information regarding health care services, VA benefits and services available, and a package of information will be sent to their home. Additional contact information may be requested to allow staff to follow up with the Veteran.
Since the improvement and use of phones, computers and other electronic devices has increased the way younger Veterans communicate the WVCC has included in their services, the ability to contact them through text messages and on-line chat. The Women Veterans will be able to communicate in “real-time” with a representative and receive the same information as someone who calls.
This new service enables women Veterans to text and anonymously chat with a WVCC representative. To get started, text 1-855-829-6636. As both the chat function and text messaging are anonymous, please do not use personally identifiable information such as social security numbers. The WVCC online chat and text messaging is available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. — 10 p.m. ET, and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. — 6:30 p.m. ET.
The WHC is continuing to develop other avenues to reach Women Veterans and enhancing their knowledge of the services and benefits available to them. They are also planning on developing a National Women’s Communications Work Group to design better communication and outreach strategies. Another step to better communications will be the redesign of the VA’s website and inclusion of a dedicated URL containing Women Veterans specific health care information, making it easier to find online. The site is available 24 hours a day at www.womenshealth.va.gov.
There are other bills that will enhance services for Women Veterans in the legislature that I hope get addressed before the election, specifically the S. 514 the Deborah Sampson Act that I have previously written about. On September 15th, this bill was put on the Legislative Calendar Number 536 to be brought up for vote. Please call the leaders of the Senate and implore that they vote to approve this before the end of this legislative session.
QUESTION:
If you are a Woman Veteran and use the VA Healthcare System and would like to share your “inside view” I will have a questionnaire posted on my View from the Bunker’s Facebook page. I ask that you send your answers via a text or to the email at the end of this column. I will not use any identifying information in my column when I address your observations.
