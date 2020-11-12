The following article was published in Knoxville's Daily Press and Herald, October 29, 1870, and evidently was found so interesting that, over the next month, it was reprinted in the Pulaski Citizen, Jonesborough Herald and Tribune, Columbia Herald and Mail, Knoxville Press and Messenger and Memphis Public Ledger.
Hidden Treasure - The Counterfeiters of Fifty Years Ago
About fifty years ago, it was well known that there were extensive gangs of counterfeiters in East Tennessee, and in the bordering states, who, at every opportunity, would pass off their spurious coin upon innocent people. They became so bold that the officers of the law were forced to use every means within their power to put a stop to the circulation of the worthless money and to have the offenders brought to justice. The officers had so nearly found their rendezvous that the rascals were compelled to leave the state, as the lawyers say "instanter." It was supposed at the time they left that they had large sums of gold and silver hoarded in the mountains of upper East Tennessee.
In the course of a few years the recollection of the counterfeiters had died out of the memory of all, except the victims of their fraud. A short time before the breaking out of the civil war, a man who resided in one of the bordering counties of Kentucky, was on his death bed, To a young man who waited on him during his last illness, he revealed the fact that he had in his younger years belonged to one of the powerful bands of counterfeiters which had infested Southern Kentucky, East Tennessee and bordering states.
He further revealed that they had coined their money in the mountain caves of East Tennessee and had hoarded away vast sums of genuine gold and silver, until, finally, their success had made them too bold and growing more and more careless the pursuit of officers of the law became closer and closer, and finally they were compelled, to save their necks, to make a rapid flight, leaving many of the hoarded piles in the mountain caves where they had hidden the treasures. He said some of these caves had been discovered by the vigilant officers, who had caused them to beat so hasty a retreat.
Though, as before remarked, the counterfeiters had managed to carry off considerable of the money in their saddlebags, yet they had left the bulk of their wealth hidden in the caves. The larger portion of the money was in a cave in Cocke County, East Tennessee, near Pigeon river, and the dying man urged the young man to whom he conveyed the information to make a thorough search for the hidden treasure.
In answer to the young man's inquiries as to why none of the band had ever attempted to regain the money, the old man said that the party had been compelled to flee to Canada, where the ravages of dissipation soon sent them to render an account for their misdeeds. As for himself, after returning to this country after twenty years' absence, he had been afraid to search for the money for fear of awakening suspicions and rendering himself liable to the penalty of his crimes, committed a quarter of a century previously.
When the war broke out, the young man enlisted as a private soldier, and, it so happened that he passed through Cocke County. Here he met a man named Fairfield, who now resides at Newport depot, and to him, he repeated the confession of the dying man.
A short time ago, Mr. Fairfield told the "tale as 'twas told to him," to Messrs. Underwood and Morton, who are engaged in mining zinc, on the bluffs, along Pigeon river in Cocke County. These gentlemen were much interested with the narrative and listened attentively to the tale of the hidden treasure. A few days ago, they concluded to search the numerous caves in that locality for the reputed gold and silver hidden within their recesses.
During their hasty search, they found near the entrance to one of the caverns, the skeleton of what appeared to be an Indian of giant proportions. Nearly the entire frame was found, intact, and in a well preserved condition. The bones were carefully gathered, and the finders intend having them wired and arranged in their proper positions. The frame indicated that of a man at least eight feet high and of massive build. The skull was in perfect condition and the teeth in complete preservation.
In the vicinity of the skeleton were found one hundred and fifty eight pieces of Indian "wampum." The size of the pieces would indicate them to be of great value, as Indian money was accounted.
Maj. Underwood was in the city yesterday, and exhibited to use a piece of the wampum. It was a button-shaped piece of testaceous shell, with a hole through the centre. The diameter of the wampum was an inch and a half, and it was about half an inch thick. The money was strange to all except a few old residents, who acquaintance with the Indians was made by mingling them when they were lords of soil.
The search for the money is by no means given up. The discovery of the skeleton and the wampum has but added to the zest with which the search continued. We will record whatever of interest befalls the seekers for the treasure of the counterfeiters of fifty years ago.
Quite a tale, is it not? No further information about the search has come to light, but if there was loot to be found, certainly it would have been found in the last 150 years.
Dr. Charles Dexter Fairfield is quite an interesting figure. He was born In Belchertown, MA in 1825. He attended Bowdoin College and then married Mary Osborn in 1849 in Brattleboro, VT. Both he and Mrs. Fairfield came from distinguished New England lineages.
Dr. Fairfield soon began moving. In 1851, he was in Newport, ME, in 1852 Chardon, OH, in 1854 Winchester, KY and in Newport, TN in 1855. The Fairfields had seven children: Mary Dexter, Charles Lee, Minnie Gray, Shelley, Harriet Augusta, Dexter and Tennessee. All of these died young except Minnie.
Mrs. Fairfield died in 1861, and Dr. Fairfield was remarried in 1862 to Martha Mahala Robinson (1838-1891), a daughter of Major William Robinson and Mary (Polly) Kendrick. There were nine in the second set of children: Emma Leota, Hugh Leslie, Walter Burr, Mary Rosina (Rose), Laura Emma, Charles Dexter, Jr., Roger Tindale (Roy), Daisy Bell and Lillian Kendrick. With the exception of Walter Burr, all of the other children left this area: Leota to Sweetwater, TN, Hugh, Ella and Roy to Oklahoma, Dexter and Rose to Florida, and Daisy and Lillian to California.
For some reason, Dr. Fairfield gave up the practice of medicine. An article in the Knoxville Weekly Chronicle, April 24, 1872, mentioned that "he had not practiced his profession in seven years." On July 1, 1874, the paper said that Fairfield was in the mining industry with E.N. Underwood and E.P. Morton (mentioned in 1870 article). An article in the Morristown Gazette, April 21, 1880, said they were working "the lead mines in the vicinity of White Pine."
In Newport the Fairfield home was located behind the present Fisher Insurance building. Some time after 1880, the family moved to Swannsylvania in Jefferson County just east of the I-40 rest area on what is now Wild Pear Trail. Dr. Fairfield died in 1885. Many of the family are buried at French Broad Baptist Cemetery.
The last person of the name Fairfield to live in Newport was Annis Greer Fairfield, widow of Paul M. Fairfield, a grandson of Dr. Fairfield. There are numerous descendants of Dr. Fairfield still living in Newport, all descending from his daughter Minnie Fairfield, who married William D. Kendrick.
Her children were (1) Anna Nina Kendrick (1871-1929) who married Isaac Jackson (Jack) Gregg; (2) Edom Dexter Kendrick (1874-1949) who married Letitcia (Letty) Kropff; (3) Mary Bessie Kendrick (1877-1958) who married Andrew Gregg; (4) Daisy Kendrick (1882-1976) who married Mose Price; (5) Allie Leota Virginia Pocahontas Kendrick (1884-1962) who married Jesse Lee Shropshire.
If any of you are lucky enough to find the treasure, just keep quiet and spend it!
