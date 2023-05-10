In the 1970s, I was surprised to see a news article stating that archaeologists had recently discovered a previously unknown ancient culture. This new culture was the “Hittite” kingdom. Why did that surprise me?
It surprised me because the Hittites are frequently mentioned in the Bible. Indeed, there was a time, before the archaeological discoveries of the late 1800s and the early 1900s, when those critical of scriptural accuracy insisted Bible authors had “made up” the Hittites as part of the Hebrew “myth.” Once the Hittites were identified as real with a large empire, it became clear that the Bible was indeed quite accurate.
Bible critics often pounce upon information which has not yet been found in other sources. This is not hard to do since the records of even the most well documented ancient kingdoms are not as detailed as scholars would like. The Biblical record often gives information otherwise lost to history. God’s word also gives clear moral standards.
There will always be some who refuse to believe in the Bible’s accuracy or in God’s moral standards. There are churches today, while calling themselves “Christian,” which do not believe the Bible to be God’s word, inspired by the Holy Spirit, and inerrant (without error). I have heard men say “the Bible is not God’s word, but may become God’s word for you.” That is like saying, “What is true for you is true for you, and what is true for me is true for me.”
That is “relativism.” Relativism is the belief that truth is only what some culture, nation, or individual happens to believe. There are neither objective facts nor clear moral standards.
We run into serious trouble when we apply relativism to either objective facts or to moral behavior. The mere fact that you choose not to believe in gravity does not make dropped objects stop falling. Neither does belief that lying, cheating, adultery, or murder are OK make those moral decisions acceptable. There is objective truth, and there are moral standards which do apply and must apply in every society.
The Nashville shooting caused me to ask myself, what makes a person think he has the right to shoot and kill others? What makes an educator think she has the right to indoctrinate students in moral views contrary to those of the parents? What gives a doctor the right to perform surgery on a minor without informing the parents?
Today’s American society has accepted moral relativism in many areas. Where can we find a way out of today’s moral swamp?
The answer is clear. Wisdom is found in God’s inspired, inerrant word. The Ten Commandments — The Golden Rule. God commands Christians to follow these rules. Even if you do not believe in the Creator, the rules remain essential to a safe, stable, society. “Do unto others what you would have them do unto you.” If our culture returns to scriptural standards today’s greatest problems will fade into the sunset.
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twill soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
