In the 1970s, I was surprised to see a news article stating that archaeologists had recently discovered a previously unknown ancient culture. This new culture was the “Hittite” kingdom. Why did that surprise me?

It surprised me because the Hittites are frequently mentioned in the Bible. Indeed, there was a time, before the archaeological discoveries of the late 1800s and the early 1900s, when those critical of scriptural accuracy insisted Bible authors had “made up” the Hittites as part of the Hebrew “myth.” Once the Hittites were identified as real with a large empire, it became clear that the Bible was indeed quite accurate.

