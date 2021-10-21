October is Blindness Awareness Month when all are asked to consider what the blind and the visually impaired in our community experience.
This week's article will feature George Little, a Newport native who was blind but managed to live an full and successful life. A series of accidents injured his eyes and subsequent surgeries did not help, leaving him blind from the age of six. His parents, however, were determined that he should have as normal a childhood as possible.
One of his remarkable feats was that of a newspaper carrier for the Knoxville News Sentinel. The following article was penned by Bert Vincent for his column "Strolling" and was published July 17, 1945: I have seen in Newport today about as remarkable thing as I have ever heard a blind person doing. It was George Little, Jr. delivering his News-Sentinels from house to house over a route more than a mile and half long.
George is 17. He has been totally blind since he was six years old. He graduated from the Newport high school this year. He will enter Wake Forest this fall to study law. His News-Sentinel route is in the residential area of Newport. I walked behind him and tried to figure out how in the world he was doing what he was doing.
He left his first paper at the home of Mayor Charles Rhyne. He turned from the door smiling. He smiles most of the time. He came down the concrete steps, across a short walkway and some more concrete steps to the street level. And he did those steps as nimbly as your or I. He didn't feel his way. He didn't have a cane.
When on the street level, he turned left for a distance. Crossed over the curbing to the street. Walked across the street and stepped over the curbing to the sidewalk. How'd he know just when to lift his foot high and over the curbing? Your answer is as good as mine.
Not every house, even in Newport, takes the News-Sentinel. George passed those houses. He didn't even hesitate. He went swinging right by them with that large bundle to papers under his left arm. When two or three blocks down, he stepped over the curbing again, crossed the street, turned right and then turned straight into the walkway to Fate Owens. He didn't feel the hedge for an opening into that walkway. He didn't stumble into the porch steps.
He turned back out of the place, skirted the school building, crossed the streets and curbings and delivered papers onto the porches of Lyle Moore, Jr., Lacey Myers, Dr. L.S. Nease and on and on. I saw only one clumsy move on the ground. One time his right foot did fail to clear the top of a curbing. Even at that he didn't stagger any.
His mother said he was confused in directions one time. It was two years ago when he took the route. "I was with him that afternoon in the car, she says. "A train passed in the distance. The noise echoed against the cliff. It was the echo that got him confused. He turned square around and started walking in another direction. I called to him and got him straightened out."
George knows his way around downtown Newport as well as on his paper route, too. He finds the shows he wants to attend, the drugstores, groceries and on and on. He had just been to the hardware store for an article for his mother when I met him today.
George went to regular school, except for 8th grade which he spent at the Tennessee School for the Blind in Nashville. He was not happy there, and felt that if he was going to live in the world of the sighted, he should be able to manage as well as they can. He learned Braille and his teachers tested him orally, which never seemed to create an issue.
He learned to swim, to dance and to play cards with Braille cards. Of course, his friends were quick to say that they couldn't ever let George deal! Dr. Nathan Ford recalls a game of cards with George. He said, "George was brilliant. Just by listening, he could keep in his mind the cards that each of the other players were holding."
One thing that George did have was ready transportation. Most of his friends didn't have their own cars. When his group wanted to go somewhere, his mother was always willing for the boys have her car. They once even let George drive - out in a large level field. Dr. Ford said he wasn't with that group, but he figured George was probably in "as good a shape as any of them."
Another article about George appeared in the News-Sentinel in 1950 when he graduated from UT with a double major in History and English.
George only did one year at Wake Forest and then transferred to UT, majoring in History and English. One summer during his college years, he worked on the canning line at Stokely's. There were few Braille textbooks at that time, so George had some paid readers, but most of the time he just paid attention in class.
He used a typeslate to help him remember a math problem. His tests were usually oral but sometimes the questions could be read to him and he could type the answers, using the touch-typing system with Braille keys.
The other students were amazed how he navigated the UT campus. When asked how he could do steps so well, he responded, "I can't explain exactly…There's just something familiar about the feel of the ground or the odors along the way. When you don't have the sense of sight, you just notice things differently."
George had a very positive outlook. "I like a big school. The more people the better for me. People are my favorite hobby and my biggest interest. I get a lot of fun from imagining what they are like from their voices. [George amazed his friends with the accuracy of his descriptions of persons.] I want a job dealing with people…If I have any talent at all, I think it comes from my sincere interest and liking for everybody. From my experience, I'd say just about everybody is a good soul at heart. Teachers, students and most everyone I know certainly make life wonderful for me."
Following graduation, he really wanted to teach and had earned a teaching certificate both in History and English. There were, however, aspects of classroom management that could not be handled without sight. He went into the insurance business, first as an agent for Equitable and later for Provident. He invested in real estate. His phenomenal memory to grasp and retain facts and figures enabled him to become quite successful in all his business dealings with only clerical help.
George died very suddenly in 1974 at the age of 47, survived by his widow Patricia Butler Little, his mother Eleanor Little Hickey and his sister Mary Ann Little.
Mary Ann, too, had visual issues, although she was not affected until later in life.
Following graduation from Cocke County High School in 1948, Mary Ann earned an associate degree from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She then transferred to UT when she earned a bachelor's degree in Music Education in 1952. She taught locally for a few years and then moved to Manistee, Michigan, where she taught public school music.
Her eyesight worsened, so after more than fifteen years in Michigan, she was forced to take early retirement in 1973 and returned to Newport. Eventually she lost her sight entirely but functioned quite independently and never lost her wicked sense of humor or her touch on the keyboard.
Her friends drove her where she needed to be and read important paperwork to her, but other than that, she managed her home and her life solely by herself. She could even write her own checks when she knew the proper amount.
The World Health Organization said that every person, if they live long enough, will experience some vision issue. If you wear corrective lenses, you are already a statistic.
May we all be grateful for the sense of sight and have compassion for those whose sight is limited.
