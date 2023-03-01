At the beginning of February my column “Sweets and Meets” was about a fundraiser that was started to support the efforts of the local organization, Veterans in Focus (VIF). A Valentine’s basket was put together by Linda Smith, her husband Steve (City of Newport Alderman), Eva Smith Raines, and Charlie Mason, owner of Mason Realty, for a raffle. Word of the basket was shared through Facebook and the column I wrote, and it spread like wildfire. In just two weeks they raised a total of $2,150!
The drawing for the winner was held at the Mason Realty office and was broadcast “live” on Facebook. I was asked to draw the winning ticket which turns out was purchased by Jim Bryant of Cosby. Eva called Mr. Bryant who, when told about his winning, said he was amazed because, “I have never won anything.” His plans to pick up the prize the following day were changed when his wife encouraged him to “go get it now”. Since the drawing, I contacted him and found out some interesting things about him.
I asked him where he learned about the gift basket and he first said to call him Jim, and that he had read about it in my column in The Newport Plain Talk. It turns out that Jim is a Vietnam veteran and reads this column weekly. Finding he was a veteran led me to ask about his background and will allow me to do a short bio of him. He said the “shorter the better”.
Jim was born, raised and lives in Cosby, he graduated from Cosby High School in 1963. After graduation he started taking college courses but found, at that time, school was not in his future. He received a draft notice and was inducted into the U.S. Army in February 1966. A short eight months later at Thanksgiving he found himself in Vietnam. Working as a combat engineer, Jim got to see some of the countryside in places like Phu Cat and Quy Nhon, where he built roads.
He was sent back to the states and was discharged just before Christmas 1967 with the rank of E-5. What he had learned in those two short years and with his GI Bill, Jim decided to give school another try. He went to the University of Tennessee where he obtained a degree in agriculture. Jim worked for Tennessee Farmers Coop for over 35 years and raised cattle on his farm in Cosby. He said he has retired from that and now is fishing and enjoying life.
It seems Jim has “won” something else, that along with three of his friends, will be coming up in April. That is another story that will be great to write about, so stay tuned.
The money they raised was designed to start VIF’s efforts to create a Veterans Memorial Park and Conference Center for our community. VIF recently started a goal of $150,000 for Phase I of the project, which will be used for the design, surveys, permits, and other beginning requirements. It will also be used to, hopefully, acquire the property for the park.
Open community meeting
Veterans in Focus will be holding an information and opportunities meeting and are inviting anyone who is interested in creating a Veterans Park to attend. This is a major project that we are hoping to complete within the next five to eight years. Volunteers are needed to help with upcoming fundraisers, and others with experience in the various aspects of this project. The meeting will be at 1 p.m. Saturday March 4 in the Newport Community Center, located at 433 Prospect Avenue.
This will be a park designed for all those in the community and we invite everyone to attend and bring ideas to help us create this park to remind everyone who lives and visits our community to honor the sacrifices those who have served in our military and their families. When the project is complete the whole Cocke County community will be the winners.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestions; by mail to Rob Watkins 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
