Bryant winner

Vietnam veteran Jim Bryant is shown with the Valentines Basket that was his first big win.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

At the beginning of February my column “Sweets and Meets” was about a fundraiser that was started to support the efforts of the local organization, Veterans in Focus (VIF). A Valentine’s basket was put together by Linda Smith, her husband Steve (City of Newport Alderman), Eva Smith Raines, and Charlie Mason, owner of Mason Realty, for a raffle. Word of the basket was shared through Facebook and the column I wrote, and it spread like wildfire. In just two weeks they raised a total of $2,150!

The drawing for the winner was held at the Mason Realty office and was broadcast “live” on Facebook. I was asked to draw the winning ticket which turns out was purchased by Jim Bryant of Cosby. Eva called Mr. Bryant who, when told about his winning, said he was amazed because, “I have never won anything.” His plans to pick up the prize the following day were changed when his wife encouraged him to “go get it now”. Since the drawing, I contacted him and found out some interesting things about him.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.