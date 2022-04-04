Last week my March 30th column, “Honoring Our Veterans”, shared a list of the thirty-two Medal of Honor (MOH) recipients from the state of Tennessee. Somehow in the transmission to the printer the last three names left off the list, one having a close connection.
John Calvin Ward is a “local” Veterans who was born in Greenville and raised in Morristown. He received his MOH during WWI. Morristown has named the Talley Ward Recreation Center located at 324 S. James Street after him.
John Haran Willis is from Columbia, Tennessee and received his MOH for actions in WW II on Iwo Jima that cost him his life. A destroyer escort was named after him as well as the University of Memphis’ Willis Hall.
One of the most famous MOH recipients of World War I was born in Pall Mall’s (Fentress County) Alvin Cullium York. York originally claimed to be a conscientious objector status but after being turned down he became one of the most decorated soldiers in WWI. There are too many buildings, parks, statues, and other things, including the Hollywood movie “Sgt. York” to include.
COCKE COUNTY’S OWN
Not too long after I started writing this column my research led me to find that Cocke County had a rare, one-of-a-kind, TRUE hero and MOH recipient. Of the thirty-two Medal of Honor recipients from the State of Tennessee, Charles L. McGaha was born and raised in Cosby. I first wrote about him in my May 29, 2018, column “Medal of Honor for One of Our Own” and shared his exploits. My second column on Sgt. McGaha, “What a Parade It Was” published on April 7, 2021, talked about the celebration that the Cocke County community put on for him on his return from receiving his MOH.
My investigation found that many people did not remember McGaha, and I found many McGaha’s living in the community, but all say they are from different linage. Knowing that the MOH is our Nation’s highest honor I feel those who receive it deserve to be remembered. This has begun my mission to honor MSgt. Charles L. McGaha.
My first major discovery was when I moved here, and I have checked this with “locals”, is that the bridge built in 1967, on Wilton Springs Road crossing the Pigeon River, was named for McGaha. That sign disappeared after the bridge was rehabilitated in 2017. Somehow the bridge changed its “codes” and since it was a new “designation” it was available to be named. The bridge became named for Dr. Frank and Ida Bell, (Note: Route 73 from close to Hartford Road to the Cocke/Sevier County line is named the Major Charles L. McGaha Memorial Highway.) I did not receive any reply from my letter. I realized that it would be difficult to get anyone to rename the bridge and I came up with an alternative plan.
As President of Veterans in Focus I reached out to the three local national Veterans organizations, American Legion Post 41, AMVETS Post 75 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 and got their support for my plan. We were requesting that the Interstate Exit 440 be named as the MSgt. Charles L. McGaha Medal of Honor exit. I composed a letter and presented it to Cocke County’s legislator at the May 2021, Memorial Day program at the County Courthouse.
With the Legislature back in session I prepared another letter and took it to the annual Legislative Breakfast on March 4th. I had other concerns since just two nights before I found that there was legislation that would name I-40 from the Knox-Loudon county line to the Cocke County/Tennessee State line for a MOH other than McGaha. I had an opportunity to talk with our State Senator Steve Southerland who had not heard of our attempts or the naming of I-40 for anyone.
I found a source, who works for the TDOT, who reached out to others to find the information I needed on this subject, which opened a lot of questions. I contacted Senator Southerland who responded quickly to each of my questions. The following is what I found over the last few weeks and is the reason for my title, “These Two Wrongs Are Just Wrong.
Let me say again, I hold any Medal of Honor recipient with the highest of respect. What follows is based on facts and my primary motive is to see that Cocke County’s MOH recipient is given the recognition he deserves within the borders of our county and recognition not be given to a non-resident even though he is also a MOH recipient.
WRONG NUMBER ONE
I’ll start with a question for those who have lived in Cocke County all their lives or at least the last thirty-two. Did you know that Interstate 40 going through Cocke County, North Carolina state line, is named the Sgt. Troy A. McGill Memorial Highway?
The legislation I was told about was to name of Interstate Highway 40 lying between the Knox-Loudon County border and the Tennessee-North Carolina border as the “Troy A. McGill Medal of Honor Highway. What I found was that it had already been named for McGill.
In April of 1990 SB 2447 was passed. In part it reads, “An Act to designate a portion of Interstate Highway 40 as the “Troy A. McGill Memorial Interstate Highway”. BE IT ENACTED BY THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE: SECTION 1. The portion of Interstate Highway 40 lying between the Knox-Loudon County border and the Tennessee-North Carolina boarder is hereby designated as the “Troy A. McGill Memorial Interstate Highway”.
The legislation also states, “SECTION 2. The Commissioner of Transportation is hereby directed to erect in rest areas and any other locations authorized by federal regulations”, along said highway. This was to include the signs at the North Carolina entrance to Cocke County. (I have driven that section of road and only from one sign for McGill at the 369-mile marker.)
What I found was SB 1668, 2022. With that legislation, they are now naming the whole section of I-40 listed above as the “Troy A. McGill Medal of Honor Highway”. To do that the 1990 legislation naming the road for McGill is “is no longer designated” as the Troy A. McGill Memorial Interstate Highway" on or after the effective date of this act”.
WRONG NUMBER TWO
The next section of the SB 1668 says the same as the original legislation, only changing “Memorial” to “Medal of Honor” and instructs the TDOT to “remove any previously installed signs or markers from the segment on Interstate 40” and reinstall the signs with the new verbiage. This will place signs naming this section running through Cocke County for McGill and not McGaha.
I found in my research that Sgt. McGill is in the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame (OMHF) and obtained the following information from one of their historians. The historian shared Census reports showing that Sgt. McGill was born in 1914, in Knoxville. The 1930 Census shows at age fifteen McGill and his family were living in Arkansas. Reports share that they then moved to Texas and the 1940 Census shows him married and living in Flora City, Illinois.
McGill received his draft card on October 14, 1940, with his address still in Flora City and his brother living in the same city as his next of kin. Records then show that he enlisted on November 6, 1940, in Oklahoma City, OK. His residence listed was in Pontotoc, OK. Even though he had only spent a short time in Oklahoma he did enlist in that state and by that fact he was entered into the OMHF.
Sgt. McGill was killed in action on March 4, 1944 and is buried in the Knoxville National Cemetery. For his heroic actions he was awarded the MOH posthumously. Make no mistake, Sgt. McGill is a true hero, and he sacrificed his life serving his country and protecting the soldiers who were with him. I honor him for his service, I just feel we should be able to honor one of our own, in our county.
When I discovered all of this I wrote, this time to Senator Southerland, asking his assistance in having the proposed legislation that I had found be modified. Using the legislation, I asked that they change the wording to give Sgt. McGill the Interstate to the Jefferson-Cocke County line. Then name the I-40 portion running through Cocke County, with signage, for MSgt. Charles L. McGaha. This was done three weeks ago, and Senator Southerland tried to introduce our modification only to be told that SB 1688 will go forward as written naming it for McGill, since our request was after the deadline for introducing new legislation. (Note: I was told by the source at the TDOT that the legislation was being pushed to get the signage changed due to the MOH National Convention coming to Knoxville in September. They want to update the signage to say MOH before attendees drive past them. This legislation has taken less than three months to pass, in 2021 the same process took five months.)
I then reached out to Representative Faison who found it was too late to make the change to the I-40 legislation but was able to get Representative David Hawk, who is on the Budget Committee, to propose legislation that will name I-40 Highway 73, exit 440 the “Charles L. McGaha Memorial Interchange. Jeremy said that he and Senator Southerland would get things “right” next year and get the Cocke County section of I-40 named for McGaha.
One thing I found out from Senator Southerland’s office is that they did not have any notice that legislation affecting our area was being proposed. I do not understand how something like this could have happened and I am sure that if notice were given to our representatives they would have objected. There will be more to this story, and I will keep you posted.
NEWS OF NOTE
Mobile Office - Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative Patty Mills will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. This month she will be at the Newport Courthouse Annex 360 East Main Street TODAY, Wednesday, April 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is Thursday, April 7, at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday April 12, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Post 41 has an Honor Guard if you would need their services, please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
