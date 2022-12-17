Santa Claus is comin’ to town!
You recognize those words, I’m sure. Children have been excited to hear them since 1934, when they were first broadcast from Eddie Cantor’s radio show. However, folks in Cocke County haven’t had to wait until the Christmas season for Santa to arrive, there have been Santas right here year-round! At Christmas, they have been the embodiments of the cheerful image created by Clement Clark Moore, Thomas Nast and Coca-Cola.
The first “official” Santa Claus was Charles E. Spriggs (1887-1975). He was a native of Carroll County, Virginia. He first came to Knoxville in 1906 and became a streetcar conductor on the Knoxville Railway and Light Company (KR&L).
When America entered World War I, Spriggs was living in Benton Harbor, Michigan, as a resident at the House of David, a religious commune which had been established in 1903 based upon the Jewish-influenced teachings of Joanna Southcott. The House of David had several hundred members and had a tract of 1,000 acres, from which they cultivated fruits and grains. They had their own electrical plant which supplied power for a cannery, laundry, coach factory and various smaller shops. There was a band, orchestra and zoological garden. After a morals scandal, this commune began to fade.
While in Benton Harbor, Spriggs began growing a beard which eventually brought him fame and recognition. When he enlisted in the military, he was able to keep his beard on principle of religious freedom. He never shaved it off.
Also, while in Michigan, he married his first wife Bessie Caroline White who died in 1926 from tuberculosis, They had no children. His second wife, Lady Gertrude Baxter, had Cocke County roots. Their children were Evelyn, Margaret, Susan, Martha, Charles, Richard, Jean, Daisy and Iva.
Living in Cocke County, Spriggs principally farmed in the Caney Creek/McMillan section. He was also a mechanic and machinist, as well as a deputy sheriff. At times he was a traveling evangelist and sidewalk preacher and was quick to say he never took a collection.
According to Vic Weals in “Homefolks” in the Knoxville Journal, Spriggs was “discovered” in 1948 at the Tennessee Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair in Knoxville by Charles Stanley of Santa Claus, Indiana. That little community (2,600 residents in 2020) is where the purported world’s first theme park, Santa Claus Land, was established in 1946. (The amusement is now called Holiday World and Safari.)
Apparently, Spriggs had just the image that was needed: long white beard and hair, a jolly laugh, a round nose, friendly blue eyes and he smoked a pipe. He was hired at Santa Claus Land. In 1949, Weals reported that Spriggs was one of three Santas on the park that year. In 1950 it was reported that he was in negotiations with Santa Claus Land for a permanent position. Apparently that did not work out, as he was only there for two seasons.
However, he was featured in a “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” column, as “the one who has the most natural resemblance to old Saint Nicholas himself.”
Spriggs did not need to travel to Indiana to fulfill the role of Santa Claus. There were plenty of opportunities here in East Tennessee. With a custom-made suit, he would appear in various communities.
In 1952, Weals reported seeing Spriggs in costume at the TV A&I Fair. It was September, but children were just as excited to see him, and Spriggs “never lets a youngster down. He always takes the time to stop and stoop and say a few friendly words.” However, Spriggs reported that he did not usually say “Ho! Ho! Ho!” Another trade secret was that he alternated putting a child on one knee and then the next one on the other knee. That way, one knee did not become overworked and worn out.
In Newport, he was at the old Parks-Belk store which was located on the present US Bank site. One of my kindergarten teachers, Melba Bailey, was the wife of the Parks-Belk manager, and she brought Santa Claus to our school in 1955. I recall giving him exact directions to my new home.
Entrepreneur Z Buda engaged Spriggs to visit sick and crippled children in the area. Buda owned Minnis Drug Company in Morristown and for several years advertised that Santa would be there “every morning and night ‘til Christmas.”
Spriggs was still playing the role in 1963 when Weals wrote of having run into him in Knoxville where he was trying to find the right fabric to patch his suit.
Spriggs finally retired to his farm on Cosby where his mule was named “Dancer.” Spriggs is buried in the Ogles Chapel Cemetery.
Although he didn’t have a natural white beard, Mack Liebrock (1909-2000) was another local fellow who played Santa Claus.
A long-time employee of Stokely Brothers, Liebrock was asked to be Santa for some of the children in his family. It wasn’t long until other families began asking him to make a visit. He found the role enjoyable, and every Christmas Eve night he had a circuit of stops to make, just like the real one. Out of costume, Mack didn’t seem like the Santa-type. He could be gruff and short-spoken, not one whom children would find “warm and fuzzy.” However, in costume he excited many children with his interest in what they might like for Christmas.
When there was some compensation involved, the job became even more attractive. He made regular appearances at the Big K, the forerunner to Walmart, and was located in the present Ace Hardware building.
Although this doesn’t relate to his role as Santa Claus, it’s an interesting story about Mack. He attended Berea College, where each student is assigned a job in lieu of tuition. Mack was never afraid of hard work, and if some student didn’t want to do his job, Mack would do it – for a fee. When he left Berea, the school owed him money, rather than the other way round.
Another Santa Claus was Tom Burnett Poe (1927-1981), who had a career in public service. He was a life-member of the Newport Rescue Squad and he was one of the trained handlers for their first rescue dog “Fero.” Tom served as sessions court clerk, 1968-1973. He was the first director of the Cocke County Ambulance Service and was the Cocke County coroner. His brother, J.M. Poe, also enjoyed playing the Santa role. He was so realistic that his nephew Chris Suggs never recognized him.
Our current Santa is Otha Rolen, a long-time employee of Newport Utilities, who has been on the job for several years. He truly looks the part for “the beard on his chin is as white as the snow.” This Santa has had several “Mrs. Santas”: Mrs. Opal Myers, Mrs. Carolyn Helms and Mrs. Janice Wilds. As the grand finale in the annual Christmas parade, Santa and Mrs. Santa have continually delighted Newport children year after year.
All of these Santas have been the source of multiple explanations to children. How could Santa be at one store and at the same time be in another store? My parents explained that those were just elves who were working for the “real” Santa. Other parents may have called them helpers. One explanation online was “Didn’t you know that Santa is superfast and gets from place to place in no time?” (Speed is a concept kids seem to grasp quickly!)
The population has grown and there are more children. Santa needs additional help, so he’s engaged an army of “Elf-on-the-Shelf” to assist him by keeping account of which children have been good and which ones may have occasionally missed the mark. He needs their reports when making his list of who’s been naughty or nice.
There is an opinion that belief in Santa Claus is unnecessary, and children should never be told that myth. It’s personal preference. When a child learns the “bitter truth,” it might be hard for a time, but how many kids went into therapy over it? Seeing the eyes of children light up and the expressions of surprise and joy over what Santa left for them make precious memories for parents and grandparents. Those years don’t last long.
This fellow may be called Santa Claus, Father Christmas, Saint Nicholas, Pere Noel, Kris Kringle, Weihnachtsman or Sinterklaas, but on Dec. 24 and 25, he is the most important man on the planet. Here’s hoping everyone in your house has been good enough for a visit from the Jolly Old Elf. (Well, you told him you’d been good!)
