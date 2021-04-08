Children tend to be short-sighted and self-focused, but they also tend to be loving, genuine, and eager to help. How can we develop their internal motivation?
AVOID EXTERNAL REWARDS
It’s tempting to give a child some prize for being a helper, but this may cause them to be less helpful as time goes on.
Young children are naturally generous and have a strong desire to help others. They are already motivated to be helpers! But when you repeatedly give them external rewards, their internal desire diminishes over time and is replaced by a selfish motivation.
GIVE THEM PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY
Kids like feeling involved, so give them personal responsibility. Assign specific tasks for which they must be entirely responsible. It should have positive effects on a child’s desire to be kind and selfless.
Of course, there is a balance between coddling children and leaving them confused and unsure how to proceed. Personal responsibility should inspire kids to do their very best and care about things beyond themselves.
Age-appropriate. Assigning tasks that fit their ages and levels of ability is crucial. Keep tasks within a child’s capabilities, allowing for positive results that encourage them to keep taking on more tasks. Build task difficulty up slowly over time!
Hold them responsible. Kids shouldn’t make a promise to accept responsibility and leave you to pick up the slack. They must be held responsible for their commitments so they can see how their irresponsibility affects what they want.
Step in only when necessary. Kids will make mistakes now and then, and sometimes you will have to save a situation and teach them where they went wrong. But for the most part, you shouldn’t have to. Let them make their own mistakes within reason, and they’ll learn to keep going. The best way to learn to be a helper is through practice and self-growth, allowing the natural process to work its magic!
GIVE THEM HELPING OPPORTUNITIES
No matter how much you try to teach kids about the concept of helpfulness, if they don’t get the chance to be kind and selfless, they’ll never gain experiences that make them faithful helpers. Expose them to opportunities to display their positive and helpful traits. That is a key to their progression.
Make helping simple. Complicated helping tasks have value, but young children can be overwhelmed. If helping seems extremely difficult, they’ll not want to participate.
Don’t complicate learning opportunities; break them down into simple steps they can follow. Build up complexity over time. A challenge is fine, but keep it reasonable!
FINAL THOUGHTS
By focusing on raising and teaching kids how to be internally motivated, they will grow up to want to care for and be kind to others purely because it makes those around them happy—and makes them feel good about themselves, too!
(h/t Lakeisha E, Power of Positivity)
