Stop me if you have heard this one! No; wait! Everybody has heard this one; so don’t stop me, please; I have been waiting for all the political hoopla to run its course before taking up valuable “inch space” in the Plain Talk with this column. And there was the little thing about not feeling too purty good!
It seems that a colony of ants had dug their “digs” in a sand trap of a very busy golf course; and since most of the golfers who populated that section of free enterprise were better than average duffers; so not too many people bothered the ants in the middle of their own little oasis in the sand.
But then – but then – but then – along came our favorite pair of “little round ballers” with the “bag of tricks” and hit one right down the fairway – right straight down to – right straight down to the sand trap on the right.
And, lo and behold, the ball landed right on the ant colony entrance hill.
Enter our intrepid members in the “Caddyshack Hall of Fame.”
Line it up, get everything ready for a mighty swing and look for the little white ball to go sailing on and on down the course.
Swish! Yeah that was a mighty swing all right! But, look down! You undercut the ant hill with your mighty swing and wiped out half of the ant colony and left the ball right where it was! Didn’t touch it! Didn’t even move it forward one centimeter!
Swish! You keeping count? Yeah that was another might swing all right! But . . . well you know! You undercut the ant hill again and wiped out all but two of the ants in the colony. Yeah, that was some mighty swing all right; but the ant hill is gone and the ball is still right where it was before all this madness began. That’s right; didn’t touch it!
Wiped out the ant hill; but didn’t move the ball one little bit!
Now this next part of the story; I cannot really say was the truth. Because I can’t speak “ant”; so I don’t know how this information made the headlines.
But, it “preaches good” as the people who run in my circles tend to say!
One ant turned to the other; and asked what they were going to do about their homeless, hopeless, hill-less situation.
“Well, I don’t rightly know about that”, said the wise old six-legged hymenoptera. “But”, he continued, “I reckon if we are going to survive this, we had better get on the ball!”
You know The Bible uses ant as an illustration for being industrious and hard working; but I submit they must be pretty smart to figure this out. I say that because so many of the highest order of creation – mankind – doesn’t seem to get that!
Think about that – the crowning act of God’s Creation can’t seem to scope in the fact that if they are going to survive, they better get on the ball.
God is waiting on a bunch of people who think they’re pretty smart and don’t need God; He is waiting on them to “get on the ball” and say “Yes” to Jesus The Christ for Salvation and Guidance by The Holy Spirit to navigate all the sand traps out there in that world!
How about it? Have you got that situation figured out yet? By the way, that grammatical mistake up there (the one I know about) is intentional just to drive the English teachers crazy!
Tom Mooty has served the West End Baptist Church as Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Pastor, Senior Pastor and Very Senior Pastor over three terms for an aggregate total of thirty-four years. He appreciates the many comments about this long-running column which are sent to tommooty15@gmail or P.O. Box 851 in Newport, 37822.
