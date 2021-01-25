Seven Core Values Continue

Beginning in the fall of 2017 eleven major veterans’ service organizations met at Georgetown University and developed a Veteran’s Creed, similar to the Army’s Soldier’s Creed. It had been designed to encourage veterans to continue the service they had given their country by helping their communities. It inspires veterans to use the leadership and training the military provided for them to make a difference in their communities and the world.
Retired, Army Chief of Staff, General George Casey said, “I believe the Veteran’s Creed could remind veterans of what they miss about their service and encourage them to continue to make a difference in their communities and across our country.” He continued saying, “We need their talents. Each element of the Creed is rooted in shared military tenets, the missions of participating veterans service organizations and in the altruistic ethos of veterans themselves. It is also meant to remind Americans that the principles and values veterans learned in the military—integrity, leadership, teamwork, selfless service—can greatly benefit our country.”
“The Creed will help prepare veterans for their productive civilian lives,” said Dr. Joel Kupersmith, Director of Veterans’ Initiatives at Georgetown University.
John Towles, then Director of National Security & Foreign Affairs for the Veterans of Foreign Wars said, “As veterans, we must realize that our service does not stop simply because we take off the uniform,” he added. “Many of us struggle to find our place once we leave the military, but now we have a new set of watchwords to guide and remind our brothers and our sisters in arms that our mission is far from over.
This Creed is backed by AMVETS, Disabled American Veterans, HillVets, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Reserve Officers Association, Student Veterans of America, Team Rubicon Global, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Wounded Warrior Project.
The Veteran’s Creed
1. I am an American Veteran
2. I proudly served my country
3. I live the values I learned in the military
4. I continue to serve my community, my country and my fellow veterans
5. I maintain my physical and mental discipline
6. I continue to lead and improve
7. I make a difference
8. I honor and remember my fallen comrades
There are Veterans in the Cocke County community that have lived these tenets before they were put to paper. Some have taken leadership roles including being a county Mayor more than four decades ago. A more recent example is the veteran I wrote about two weeks ago, Jackie Stewart, who had exemplified the Army’s Seven Core Values during his twenty plus years of service to his country. When they wrote these eight tenets in 2018, they must have used what Jackie has done since retirement as the guide.
When Jackie retired from the Army, he returned to his home town of Newport and began his work to make a tribute to his mother Mary Evelyn Stewart and his brother Larry “Wolf” Stewart. Jackie has carried that desire to honor both of them every day of his life. As with his many medals, citations and inclusion in the Army’s elite clubs during his service, his conduct and desires to contribute to others continues. Many of the contributions Jackie has made are in support of organizations throughout Cocke County and the following are just a highlight of his work and his life as a veteran.
Note: When I wrote about Larry, I mistakenly identified him as a retired Air Force Master Sergeant. In fact, Larry retired from the Army, with decorations that included a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. The Army’s slogan was supposed to read “Be all you can be” not “Be the best you can be”, but Jackie said he always tried to be the “best”. Also, the Pittsburg should have been spelled as Pittsburgh.
During his first few years after the service Jackie worked various jobs while supporting his mother and brother’s efforts to help others. One of his first community support projects was for the Newport Boys and Girls Club. In 2009, he and a friend, Mark Brown, literally stepped up to do a fundraiser for them. Using the skills he learned competing in different countries annual “Walks” when he was stationed in Europe, Jackie designed a walk of 50 miles, from Newport to the entrance to the Knoxville Center.
In 2010, Jackie graduated from Walters State Community College with an AAS in Culinary Management. He did this to honor his Mother’s dream to own a restaurant. He says the restaurant is still a work in progress. While a student he became a representative on the student government and started a food-drive project. He spearheaded the collection of over 5,000 pounds of food that was given to the Sevier County Food Ministries. He went on to earn a BA in Psychology from the University of Tennessee, where he graduated in 2014.
Using the new skills he formed at the University of Tennessee, he has been able to refine the skills he developed in the Army and leaned to enhance his abilities to be a role model in the community. He has been the keynote speaker at many events including the Cocke County High School and Resthaven Memorial Gardens Veterans Day programs. As he shares his experiences, he encourages others to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice by stepping up and dedicating their help to the community. Jackie shared with me a few of the many projects he has started in the community that he is proud of and several programs he continues to support.
As a member of Newport’s New Zion A.M.E. Zion Church he attended a conference at the Blue Ridge Conference Workers training at Black Mountain, NC. While there he was honored to be a worker/helper for the event and donated $1,000 in the name of Ms. Mary Stewart and her children. The money was used for the conference center’s annual food drive.
For the church’s youth ministries Jackie planned and paid for a four day, three-night bus tour of Washington, D.C. for a total of thirty people. He told me about the many places the group got to visit and the historical importance the trip provided. Highlights of the visit included, on the first day, the Manassas Battlefield, the United States Capitol building and the Library of Congress, the National Museum of American History, and Mount Vernon.
After Mount Vernon the bus tour took them back to the “Mall” where they visited many of the monuments that included the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial, the Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, The Lincoln Memorial, The Korean War Memorial and the National World War II Memorial.
On their third day they spent the morning at the National Zoological Park enjoying the animals from all around the world including the new pair of giant pandas. Just after lunch they went to Arlington National Cemetery where Jackie visited the grave of one of his heroes, Audie Murphy. Jackie said this trip was remarkable and the youth will have lasting memories of their experience and the many places they visited.
In 2018, Jackie joined the Newport Kiwanis Club and immediately went to work. Member Dale Brown had this to say about Jackie, “He immediately got involved in everything that the Kiwanis Club of Newport is involved in; for example, Key Clubs, Builders Clubs, Kiwanis train, plus all of the Kiwanis work projects, all fundraisers (bean suppers, Rhythm on the river) he has personally funded numerous scholarships through the Kiwanis Club of Newport. Jackie was voted as the Kiwanian of the year by the members of the Kiwanis Club of Newport in the first year of his membership. Jackie was also nominated and voted in, by the membership, for a three-year term as a member of the Board of Directors.”
The scholarships that Dale mentioned include one established by Jackie, named in honor of his mother, brother and cousin. This year Jackie has provided a scholarship for six Key Club students, four from Cocke County High School and two from Cosby High School. These students will receive a $500 scholarship each semester until their graduation. New ones will be added each coming year.
Another community organization he supports is the First Christian Church Food Pantry where he provides thirty cases of food, monthly. This offering is dedicated to his siblings and mother. One of his most fun opportunities was reading the “Cat in the Hat” to Ms. Watson’s class at the Green Magnet Academy in Knoxville.
There is so much more that Jackie does in the community than can be mentioned. I believe a statement he sent me sums up his desire to help others when he was in the military and what he continues to do today.
Jackie shared, “First and foremost; I am a humble servant of God. My four pillars are: 1) My God, 2) My Family, 3) My Friends and 4) Myself. Giving back to my community is only a small portion of what God has blessed me to do throughout life’s journey.” I am sure we will hear about more of his leadership and volunteerism.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.