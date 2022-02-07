Female Veterans of East Tennessee

Before I get to the rest of the legislation from last week’s first part, there is a meeting coming up that all the Female Veterans in East Tennessee should attend.
A couple of weeks ago I was introduced to Ms. Kathryn Bonner, a retired Navy nurse. We met at the American Legion Post 104 in Sevierville, where she is a member. Ms. Bonner had recent conversations with other members of Post 104 who encouraged her to be the catalyst for the development of a Female Veterans group.
Working with other female Veterans Kathryn has found a common bond that has formed a board that will help provide direction for the organization. They will be having their first full meeting on February 12 at 1 p.m. They will meet at the American Legion Post 104 at 403 W Main St, Sevierville, TN 37862, and lunch will be provided.
Bonner shared her motivation and goals for helping other women Veterans. She said, “I am simply a retired Navy Nurse Vietnam veteran who over the years has encountered the issues my fellow female veterans have been painfully and embarrassingly subjected to. Our female veterans need a common voice when it comes to addressing their issues and seeking legislative changes as well as access to health care benefits such as the VA which is difficult for them to get for lack of a confirmed service-connected condition.
“We will offer through a fellowship of female veterans a route to share their stories and issues, information about where to get care and provide a supportive network of like-minded female veterans. We encourage all female veterans, including National Guard, to join with us and together celebrate their patriotism and service to our nation, heal their wounded spirits, and be a voice to reckon with in correcting continued injustices to our female service women.”
I encourage everyone who is a female Veteran or knows of one to make sure they can make this meeting. This group can become a powerful example for Female Veterans across the country. It is past time that you stand up so others can recognize you for the sacrifices you made while serving your country.
THE OTHER NEW LAWS
In the past two columns I have been sharing the Veterans legislation that has been presented to the House Committee on Veteran Affairs (HCVA).
The first column shared the information on the over 300 bills that were presented to the HVAC and I listed the ones that were chosen to be referred to the whole House. It also included the information on the ones that were passed, sent to the Senate, and the 12 that made it to the President for his signature.
Last week’s column shared the process that a bill goes through after it’s introduction to the HCVA. I found that through using the government’s summaries that there can be many changes to the original bill as it had been written.
As it goes through each step any member of the legislature can suggest adding or removing parts of the bill. Of the twelve bills that were signed into law in 2021, I reviewed the first three that were signed and this week you will find the other nine new laws. These will be displayed in sequence, by the earliest date signed.
JUNE 30, 2021
H.R.2441 - Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act of 2021 (There are 4 summaries).
“This bill requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), during FY2022, to establish and maintain three new centers of the Rural Access Network for Growth Enhancement (RANGE) Program in areas with interest from personnel and a need for additional mental health care for rural veterans. The RANGE Program serves veterans in rural areas who are experiencing mental illness.
“The bill requires the Government Accountability Office to conduct a study and report on whether the VA has sufficient resources to serve rural veterans who need mental health care that is more intensive than traditional outpatient therapy.”
AUGUST 25, 2021
H.R.1448 - Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers for Veterans Therapy Act or the PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act (4 Summaries).
“This bill implements a program and a policy related to service dog therapy for veterans. Specifically, the bill requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to implement a five-year pilot program to provide canine training to eligible veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as an element of a complementary and integrative health program. Eligible veterans are those who are enrolled in the VA health care system and have been recommended for participation by a qualified mental health care provider or clinical team.
“The VA must seek to enter agreements containing specified elements with accredited nongovernmental entities that have demonstrated ability to provide canine training. Veterans who participate in the program are authorized to adopt the dog they assisted in training if their health provider determines it is in the best interest of the veteran.
“The VA must establish processes to document and track the progress of participating veterans with respect to health benefits and improvements. The Government Accountability Office must brief Congress and submit a report on the program. The bill also authorizes the VA to provide service dogs to veterans with mental illnesses, regardless of whether they have a mobility impairment.”
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
H.R.5293 - Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2021 (1 Summary)
“This bill extends various Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) programs. First, the bill permanently extends the VA’s authority to administer a dental insurance plan for veterans who are enrolled in the VA health care system and certain survivors and dependents of veterans.
“Next, the bill extends through FY2022 the expansion of the program that authorizes payments and allowances for beneficiary travel in connection with veterans who are receiving care from Vet Centers. Finally, the bill extends authority through December 16, 2026, for the pilot program under which the VA may accept donations of real property or facilities from specified entities (e.g., a state or local authority).”
NOVEMBER 12, 2021 – Two Bills Signed:
H.R.3475 — To name the community-based outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Columbus, Georgia, as the Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic. (3 Summaries)
H.R. 4172 — To name the community-based outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs to be located in Aurora, Colorado, as the Lieutenant Colonel John W. Mosley Clinic. (3 Summaries)
Both of these Bills so designated the facilities as named.
NOVEMBER 22, 2021 – Two Bills Signed:
H.R.2093 — Veterans and Family Information Act. (4 Summaries)
“This bill requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to make all of its fact sheets available in English, Spanish, Tagalog, and each of the 10 most commonly spoken languages not listed. The bill also requires the VA to establish a publicly available website that provides links to all VA fact sheets. Finally, the VA must report to Congress regarding the utilization of such fact sheets as well as the details of the Language Access Plan of the VA.”
H.R.2911 — VA Transparency & Trust Act of 2021.
“This bill requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to submit a plan for obligating and expending covered funds, which are funds made available to the VA for response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill requires the VA to submit biweekly reports regarding obligations, expenditures, and planned uses of the funds until seven days after the VA has expended all covered funds.
The Inspector General of the VA must submit reports examining the obligations and expenditures made using covered funds during the specified reporting period.”
Finally, the Government Accountability Office must submit an interim report and final report containing a review of obligations and expenditures made using covered funds.”
DECEMBER 21, 2021:
H.R. 5545 Remote Act. (0 Summaries at this date)
“To extend certain expiring provisions of law relating to benefits provided under Department of Veterans Affairs educational assistance programs (H.R. 6322 Student Veteran Coronavirus Response Act of 2020) during COVID-19 pandemic, and for other purposes.”
SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 – 3 Bills included in other legislation.
The Whole House passed three Bills as part of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022. These three resolutions became law when the President signed the Act into law on December 27, 2021, as S. 1605, the “National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022. All three bills were from House Representative Raul Ruiz [D-CA-36].
H. R. 4397 — Department of Defense (DOD) Burn Pits Health Provider Training Act
“Which will require DOD to implement mandatory training for all medical providers working under DOD on the potential health effects of burn pits.”
H. R. 4398 — Reducing Exposure to Burn Pits Act
“Which will require DOD to include in their budget request to Congress an estimate of funding exclusively dedicated for incinerators and waste-to-energy waste disposal alternatives to burn pits. “
H.R. 4400 — Burn Pit Registry Expansion Act
“Which will require DOD and VA to expand the Burn Pits Registry to include Egypt and Syria.”
I have had the opportunity to read more about these Bills than I was able to put in this column. There are pa in some of these I do not understand why they were needed.
I have found that most will have costs that are not a visible part of the legislation but will be needed to fund it. While some of these Bills will help, and a couple are necessary to extend services or make sure the money is spent right there are many more of the over 200 pieces of proposed legislation that could better serve the needs of the Veterans. We will see what 2022 brings and I will keep you posted.
NEWS OF NOTE
Sons of the Confederates - The Major James T. Huff Camp 2243 of Newport meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Disabled American Veterans Hall at 148 Pine Street. This month’s meeting will be on February 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 – Meets the 3rd Thursday of each month. This month’s meeting will be February 18th. There will be a potluck meal beginning at 6 p.m., and the business meeting beginning at 7 p.m. The hall at 148 Pine Street is open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Any donations for replacing the roof can be made at the hall or contacting the Commander. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
