Tomorrow will be a day that Americans observe as Thanksgiving, and what the day brings is different for each individual. We have thousands of women and men who are serving around the world, separated from their families, many standing in harms way.
Some of those stationed abroad are fortunate to have chow halls who will all be preparing a traditional meal. Some will be in places that helicopters will deliver their meals. Then there are those who will be having a “wonderful” Meal Ready to Eat (MRE).
Before I get to my story, I want to recognize that there will be many different experiences for the people living in America. There are many different nationalities living in the “melting pot” of our country. Many people come from countries that do not recognize this holiday, but I am sure they will enjoy some turkey.
Some, who were born and raised here, will be in warm homes sitting around the family tables full of traditional foods, yet many others will not. Your local gas stations and convenience stores will be open just like many other businesses, so people will have to be working. So if your family will be together consider it another benefit of living in a country where you are free to do so.
Across the Nation there are over 580,000 people who do not have a home at all including over 40,000 Veterans. Homelessness is a national problem and there are an estimated 140 homeless people, including children, in Cocke County. Of these ten to fifteen of them are Veterans.
As a community we are fortunate to have people who care for the less fortunate. There are three places that I know of that will be providing a full Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings in Newport. Milano’s Pizza is sharing their meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or when the food runs out, at 465 West Broadway. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Feed My Sheep Ministries will be serving theirs at 125 C Street and Crossroads Community Church at 146 Western Plaza (near Tractor Supply) from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. I know there are other churches that will offer free meals and fellowship. Many families throughout our community will be providing meals for their elderly neighbors and friends.
While we all may have differences of opinions, Cocke County is a community that cares for each other.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
This past Saturday I was able to help the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) 18-12, based in Sneedville, distribute turkeys and boxes and bags of food to over 190 Veterans and their families. The distribution took place at the Field of Dreams in Dandridge, and I recognized several families from our Cocke County area.
The CVMA 18-12 have been providing these distributions in Cocke and surrounding counties for the last two years and have helped hundreds of families. They continue to support other Veterans activities and recently they had riders in AMVETS Post 75’s annual poker run fundraiser. Several of their riders live in our community and if you are a combat Veteran and ride a motorcycle you can contact CVMA for more information at cvma1812pro@gmail.com.
THANKSGIVING IN KUWAIT
When I was thinking about my Thanksgiving in Vietnam, which I will share next week, I wanted to hear from someone with a more modern and recent military experience. I often talk with Veterans in the community about shared experiences and remembered one my friend Rob Mathis has shared. I asked him to write the story of his Thanksgiving on his way to Iraq. The following is the story of the day he shared with hundreds of other soldiers, thousands of miles from his home and family.
Rob writes, "On November fourteenth, 2004, I boarded a jet in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Twenty-four hours before that moment, I had said goodbye to my family. It was eleven days before Thanksgiving. It also was our daughter, Isabelle’s, second birthday. She was too young to understand that her daddy was flying to war. I still remember watching Missy and our three children drive away. For all we knew, it was our last goodbye. Seventeen years later, the memory of that day still puts a knot in my stomach.
"The flight to Kuwait took over twenty-four hours including a short, refueling stop in Frankfurt, Germany. It was dark when we finally landed in Kuwait City. On our approach, we could see the lights of the pipelines running from the pitch-black desert into the gleaming metropolis below. The city may have been shiny, but it smelled like rotten eggs. Sulfurous stench assaulted our nostrils the moment we stepped from the plane. This was our first clue that we weren’t in Kansas anymore.
"At the airport, we were packed into busses with blacked-out windows and armed guards for the long ride to Camp Doha, the Army’s main hub for troops coming in and out of the theater of operations. By the time our convoy arrived at Doha, we were bone tired and most of us had the start of sinus infections. We later learned this was called the “Kuwait Crud.” It was brought on by the fine sand that hung in the air there and sandblasted our unsuspecting sinuses. That part was not in any of the pre-deployment briefings they gave us back in the States.
"In spite of our fatigue, there was not to be any rest for the weary. We didn’t know what tired was yet. In processing, lines, checkpoints, more lines, baggage detail, weapons detail, more lines, more checkpoints and way too many briefings took us through sunrise and well into the next day. We were dead on our feet by the time we were finally able to claim bunks in the huge tent city that was home to itinerant units.
"Despite all that, we were in luck. It turned out that a scheduling snafu caused our flight into Iraq to be delayed until after Thanksgiving. This was a real treat. Doha was known for its mess hall and during the Holidays, they pulled out all the stops. Many aspects of war have changed over the centuries, but an army still travels on its stomach.
"When the day came, we had been away from the States for less than two weeks but were already eager for a taste of home. The chow line stretched as far as we could see, but we didn’t care. Waiting is as much a part of soldiering as marching. There were also a few phones set up for troops to call loved ones back home. The line for those was just as long.
"There was no use complaining, so we counted our blessings (it was Thanksgiving after all) and cut up with each other as the line inched closer and closer to the feast. We were particularly blessed. Being a National Guard unit meant that the soldiers of our unit were all from the same area. We knew each other from our communities back home. We coached each other’s kids in little league. We helped each other’s families when things got tough. We were family.
"The meal did not disappoint. At the time, it seemed like the best thing we had ever eaten. The funny thing was, we knew that it didn’t hold a candle to the home cooked Thanksgiving dinners our families had always had. But those meals of years past were enjoyed in warm homes with friends and family gathered in love and peace. This Thanksgiving had the eerie feel of the last request granted to condemned men. Everyone put on a brave face, but sadness and fear gnawed at the edges of every smile. Even with the camaraderie, each of us ultimately dined alone with the specter of our own mortality.
"We were going into harm’s way in a few days. It would be a year of fighting before our unit came back this way again. For some of us, this would be the last Thanksgiving.
"Our unit returned home a week before Thanksgiving in 2005. None of us will ever forget the joy of being reunited with our loved ones. In the seventeen years since then, our family has gone through ups, downs, sickness, setbacks, good times and bad. Through it all, we’ve grown closer. We know that, no matter what, we’re okay as long as we have each other. Because we once spent Thanksgiving half a world apart from each other, not knowing if we would ever see each other again. In looking back at those times, we see God’s protection and guidance at work. We remember He is in control. We know that everything good comes from Him. We are filled with His love.
"That is the year that taught us what it truly means to be thankful.”
Those who have been in the military share a common bond and most have similar experiences. If you have a memory of a day spent away from home while serving in the military, please let me know.
EVENTS
Eighty years ago on December 7, 1941, the Japanese launched an attack against the United States Navy fleet. The aerial assault began at 7:48 a.m., 12:48 p.m. local, and lasted just over two hours. The attack on the base of Pearl Harbor cost the lives of more than 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. A further 1,178 people were injured in the attack, which permanently sank two U.S. Navy battleships (the USS Arizona and the USS Utah) and destroyed 188 aircraft.
AMVETS Post 75 will be holding an event to salute and honor the many lives lost and the sacrifices that were made. In conjunction with the National Parks Service’s program in Hawaii our program will embrace this year’s theme, “Valor, Sacrifice, and Peace.” Our goal is the same as theirs, “to ensure that future generations will understand the valor and legacy of those who perished and those who fought throughout the war.”
The program begins at 1:30 p.m. on December 7 at the Tanner School Building 115 Mulberry Street. Following our program, they will be dedicating a new 35’ Flag Pole that Post 75 and the AMVETS Department of Tennessee is donating to the City of Newport. For more information you can contact the Commander Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918.
Veterans in Focus – is looking for Women Veterans to ride their float in the Newport Christmas Parade on December 11. Women Veterans are asked to bring a favorite bear and if they have, their Quilt of Valor. If they have neither both will be presented to them prior to the parade. Riders should register before December 5th at veteransinfocus@yahoo.com or call 423-721-8918.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, the next meeting is Thursday, December 2 at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.