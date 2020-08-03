In the last column of 2019 and the first one of this year I provided a look back at the many Veteran oriented programs and events that took place in the Cocke County community. When I started my review of the events, the numerous things the local groups put together surprised me. Many of them are annual events.
The year 2020 began on a high note. January brought news of the Blue Water Navy Act passing that opened the doors for many sailors to begin receiving benefits for their exposure to Agent Orange. Then the first annual event of the year, Marjorie Ramsey’s Valentines for Veterans breakfast took place on February 8, as scheduled.
Two weeks later it was like a semi-tractor and trailer, going downhill with the brakes locked, everything came to a skidding halt. Since middle February, every annual event in Cocke County had been cancelled or postponed. Now five months later we are still facing the COVID-19 virus and life as we knew it has changed completely.
The cancellation of all activities of the Veteran organizations has caused a loss of donations and curbed their abilities to properly provide services to the area Veterans. For at least four months these groups had to cancel their meetings, events, programs, and fundraisers. Being that our community is economically distressed the fundraisers are the source of funds these organizations use to support their services.
Last Veterans Day I was asked to be the keynote speaker for the William Cocke Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution group. One of the questions that came up is often asked, how much of the money sent through national fundraising requests is returned to the local level? What is returned is a small amount compared with what the national organizations receive and some “organizations” that do telemarketing do not provide any funds at all.
Financial support the local organizations receive from their national offices and state offices are mostly in forms of awards for specific organizational programs, educational scholarships and an annual check based on the number of Veterans who have paid annual dues or have purchased a lifetime membership. Support for the local facilities and general operations, community outreach, and monies for their “charitable funds” used for needy Veterans and their families comes from the local community.
Before you give someone on the phone or return a check to the “glossy” request you received in the mail beware. In recent time the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and agencies belonging to the National Association of State Charity Officials revealed they have taken more than 100 actions against scammers lining their own pockets with money they told donors would go to past and present military members. This past year the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have started investigations or their own.
One of the best ways to check out a non-profit organization you are considering sending a donation to is through research. Three major “watch groups” GuideStar (www.guidestar.org), Charity Navigator (www.charitynavigator.org) and Charity Watch (www.charitywatch.org) are great places to look. Each rank and provide profiles on organizations from their annual IRS reports. Be thorough in your search as some fundraisers will display “gold star” ratings fraudulently.
GuideStar provides five important, but basic ways to evaluate where your donation will go:
“How Can You Chose the Right Veterans Organization to Give To? When giving to a charity, you want to make a difference in the causes that touch your heart. But how can you ensure that your charitable donation has the maximum impact possible? Follow our five simple steps to give with your head as well as your heart:
1. Clarify your values. Charities are as diverse as their donors. Be proactive and do not just give to the first one that solicits you! Consider the type of charity you want to support—small or large; start-up or established; local, national, or international.
2. Focus on mission. Make sure the nonprofit has an easy-to-understand mission that aligns with your principles and beliefs. And confirm that the nonprofit has clear steps laid out explaining how it will achieve its mission.
3. Get the facts. Dig deeper once you find a nonprofit that meets your basic requirements. Pay attention to factors that are most relevant to nonprofit performance—results, transparency, and leadership—but do not buy into the Overhead Myth. Visit a nonprofit’s website. Read its annual report. And turn to its GuideStar Nonprofit Profile for an easy indication of its transparency. Look for a Bronze, Silver, or Gold logo on its profile to research mission statements, financial statistics, and impact and effectiveness information.
4. Verify Legitimacy Let’s face it: there are sham nonprofits out there. If you see a big green check mark next to “Registered with the IRS” on a nonprofit’s GuideStar Nonprofit Profile, you know it is legitimate. No check mark means that further investigation is required: • If the charity is not on GuideStar, ask to see its IRS letter of determination • If the organization is faith based, ask to see its official listing in a directory for its denomination
5. Trust your Instincts. If you have concerns about a charity, do not contribute. Instead, find another nonprofit that does similar work but makes you feel more comfortable. Remember, reputable charities: • Are willing to send you literature about their work or direct you to their website • Don’t use pressure tactics • Take “no” for an answer.”
While it is important to support the major programs from the national organization it is important, in a community like Cocke County, to donate locally as well to enhance the services for our area Veteran families. You can contact the commander of each organization and ask about what they do within the community and how their donations are used.
ANNUAL REVIEW:
For the last three years I have written about the “change-in-command” and given a profile of what the organizations have done during the last year. This year the report will, in some cases sound like a repeat. This is because the COVID-19 impact originally caused the organizations to cancel their national and state conventions.
National and state level organizations established that current 2019-2020 officers retain their positions until the next annual convention. Local organizations were allowed the opportunity to leave current officers in-place, allow those unable to continue to be replaced or have a delayed election.
Our big-three Veteran groups, the American Legion Post 41, AMVETS Post 75 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 have reestablished their meetings and are attempting to figure out how to recoup their lost revenue. Over the next several weeks I will be letting you hear from each organization. I will describe how they have operated the past couple of years, and how this virus has affected their abilities to continue their operations. Because of the inability to have fundraising activities, I know that each local group is facing the loss of several thousand dollars. While I have been requested to not share “figures” you will be able to understand the impact these losses will create.
I ask that you please wait until all three organizations profiles are shared before deciding on which one you may like to support with a donation. You can also donate to all three.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 41:
I received the following report submitted by Post 41 Commander David Mills.
Because of the virus this year our Post had to cancel our April election. Our Post officers stayed in their respective offices except of our 1st and 2nd Vice-Commanders switching offices. Our officers for 2020-21 are David Mills- Commander, Fred Mousseau- 1st Vice-Commander, Robert Peterson- 2nd Vice-Commander, Maureen Murphy- Adjutant, Connie Parks- Sgt. at Arms, Robert Mousseau-Service Officer, and Clayton Presnell- Chaplin.
Last year we were just starting to get active in the community and worked with the other Veterans organizations to support our local Veteran population. From participating in the Vietnam Commemoration event on March 29 through the Newport Christmas Parade, we were at all events that were held by each organization, showing our support.
We also held two events of our own, celebrating POW/MIA Day at our Post on September 21, 2019, and we sponsored a Santa visit to the three local assisted living/nursing facilities and presented several veterans with Vietnam War Commemoration pins. This year is a lot different, with all events up until now being cancelled or postponed.
Our Post is still hoping to celebrate POW/MIA Day again this year on Friday, Sept. 18. We are also planning to have a Vietnam Commemoration event at the Community Center on October 17 and have another Santa visit of the county nursing facilities just before Christmas if the virus permits. Events are extremely limited, and hopefully things will return to a normal environment after the first of the year.
We have continued to add new members to our Post, which now numbers at 61, and as far as I know, none of our members have contracted the virus and passed away. We certainly hope that everyone stays healthy and makes it through this stressful time. We need to continue seeking more members to help us be more involved in the community and to help us restore our building- Cocke County Memorial Building. It needs a lot of work and we are moving forward slowly but surely to accomplish our goals.
NEWS OF NOTE:
AMVETS Post 75 – Meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Newport Community Center beginning at 6 p.m. The August meeting is rescheduled for the third Tuesday, August 18. Entry will be through the main entrance at 433 Prospect Avenue. In August, the meeting returned to its normally scheduled first Tuesday. You can call the Commander, Rob Watkins, at (423) 721-8918 for directions or more information.
American Legion Post 41 — meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be on Tuesday August 11 beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Please contact Commander David Mills at (423) 237-6896 for more information or directions.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.