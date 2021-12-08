Mountain people tend to hold onto traditions more so than other areas it seems to me. And because of years of isolation the mountains created with the outside world, some old traditions brought over from Britain, Scotland, etc. were still followed until recent times.
They are slipping away though as generations come and go. I did some searching on old Appalachian Christmas traditions and came up with several, many of which my family has held onto.
Food was and still a big part of Christmas festivities. Christmas comes not long after the final fall harvest and preserving of fruit and vegetables, and hogs were killed and processed at the first cold snap, so there was lots of food available to enjoy during the holidays.
Country ham was a mainstay, as was things the family hunters brought in, such as turkey or venison. Apple stack cakes were everywhere, as were pumpkin pie, fried apple pies, and candies and cookies including my favorite, chocolate fudge with black walnuts.
Gifts even up to my parent’s day were pretty simple because hillside farming didn’t provide a lot of extra cash. The kids would hang up the biggest boot socks they had, which were filled with fruit, including oranges which they only saw at Christmas, candy, and maybe the occasional pocket knife or doll. Early on most gifts were handmade, like corn shuck dolls, clothes, wooden spoons, etc.
Decorating the home for Christmas was pretty much whatever you could find in the woods and fields. Christmas trees were usually cedar, and decorations were thing like strung popcorn or paper loop garland, and corn shuck angels. Candles in the windows let visitors know that the residents were awake ready to have company.
Celebrating Old Christmas is a tradition my grandfather Gillus Day still practiced with his family. This dates back to the late 1500’s when Pope Gregory XIII established the Gregorian calendar. Europe had followed the Julian calendar, which was roughly ten days behind the new Gregorian calendar.
Some nations and churches refused to follow the new calendar and as a result Christmas, December 25th, was celebrated later, on January 6 of the Gregorian calendar. Protestant nations resisted the change for hundreds of years, and England and Scotland didn’t officially adopt until 1752. This was when many were emigrating to America and settling in Appalachia, so some settlers may not have known about the change and just refused to adopt it.
By the 1800’s most people had given in to celebrating Christmas on December 25, but some like my granddad would still adopted the Gregorian calendar and Old Christmas became a way to stretch out the holidays while others celebrated Old Christmas to carry on tradition. Old Christmas is recalled in various traditions such as the fiddle tune “Old Christmas Morning”.
