Teachers have superhuman qualities. They are tolerant, patient, loving, encouraging, forgiving, supportive, kind, warm, generous, and painfully honest, among other things.
They forfeit family activities, personal free time, friends, hobbies, and, in many cases, their mental well-being to willingly bend over backward for their students.
They make some of the most lasting impacts on our lives, and always do something extra special to make their class the one kids look forward to.
They cheer the loudest at the pep rallies and are quick to give up their own penny to buy extra supplies, clothing, or food for those who are in need.
Sadly, they aren’t as celebrated as professional athletes, movie stars, or famous politicians. They don’t get fat paychecks and sign autographs for endearing fans. Their driveways aren’t flooded with paparazzi.
They are, however, much more than any of that. It’s time we recognized and thanked them for the invaluable lessons they teach, both in and out of the classroom.
Unfortunately, the sudden and unprecedented shuttering of our school buildings due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced educators to face the most jarring and rapid change of any profession in history. Within a moment’s notice, teachers were asked to leave their classrooms indefinitely and, in many cases, to recreate a learning environment that is 100 percent virtual.
As challenging as that dictate was, it represented the best-case scenario in what has proven to be an incredibly inequitable landscape during the pandemic.
Whereas some school districts are conducting online learning in a relatively seamless transition, many others are struggling to connect with students and families to ensure that their basic needs—including sufficient food—are being met.
If you were to ask teachers how the shift to remote learning has changed them, their responses would range from heartening to hopeless, and everywhere in between.
Join me in giving thanks to our educators for their commitment to their profession and the students they serve.
Thank you, superheroes!
