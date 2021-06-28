As I have been mentioning, this week I will be doing a more in-depth story about Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102’s need for a new roof. I have been mentioning this issue the last couple of weeks while I gathered more information about 102’s effort to raise the funds. I got the information on the situation from their Commander Larry Hartsell, who I had interviewed when he took over as Commander in 2019. Larry has been re-elected this year and is doing all he can to replace the roof and I will share more of his life-story as well.
LARRY HARTSELL
Larry was born and raised in the Newport community and when he got out of high school in the mid-sixties, he enlisted right-a-way in the U.S. Marine Corps. With the Vietnam War ramping up he just knew he would be drafted and end up there. He said, “I realized that if I was going to Vietnam I wanted to get as much combat training to help make sure I would come back alive. I thought that the Marine Corp had the best training.”
His “intuition” was right and not long after he joined the Marines in 1965. After boot camp and combat training Larry spent twenty months in the jungles of Vietnam working with combat engineers and motor transports. He had also been right about needing the best training he could. Larry said he remembers, “From boot camp how proud I was when they started calling us Marines instead of numerous other names I will not state. I had two close comrades killed March of 1967, my squad leader was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions at Chu Li, he passed away about two years ago.”
When he got back to the states he was sent to a unit in Washington, DC where everything was 180 degrees different from where he had been for the last twenty months. He went from wearing the same dirty fatigues for days at a time to starched uniforms and spit and polished shoes. Larry said, “When I got back all my assignments were related to ceremonial duty. I served at Marine Barracks, 8th & I, Washington DC. My assignments included the Capitol, White House, Camp David, Andrews AFB, Fort Myer, VA, the Pentagon, Headquarters Marine Corp, and Arlington Cemetery.”
Larry was discharged in 1969 and had obtained the rank of E4. For his four years of service, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal w/2stars, Vietnamese Campaign Medal w/device, Presidential Unit Citation, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, and Rifle Sharpshooters Badge.
When he got out of the Marines Larry traveled around for a little bit and lived in Mt. Olive, NC, then Arlington, TX, and on to Hartsville, SC. Larry came back to Newport in 1993 and got a job with Sonoco Products Company where he worked until he retired. He said his military training, “Taught me that I could do anything if I was disciplined enough to study, learn, pay attention to detail, and follow through.” He used this to guide his life.
During his years at Sonoco, because of what his military training had taught him, Larry worked in many departments. He said, “I worked for Sonoco Products as my only employer since enlistment. Starting out as production worker, I worked my way up to positions as maintenance mechanic, electrician, Maintenance Supervisor, Regional Engineer, and Division Engineer. I traveled many places all around the world while fulfilling different assignments, mainly opening new plants, troubleshooting on a high level, designing equipment and processes.”
While working at Sonoco Larry used his time off to develop his skills playing music, playing his banjo and becoming involved with his community. His passion has become working with his church and playing his music. Larry shares, “I am a Christian, a member of River view Baptist Church and a deacon there. I also play banjo with the bluegrass gospel band, ‘Stone Mountain’ of which one of my brothers, Gary Hartsell, a retired Baptist preacher started about 10 years. We have evolved into a 5-person band at the present time. We enjoy traveling to different churches, singing and spreading the gospel.”
Because of his military experiences Larry applied through the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) for Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits and was found to have a service-connected disability. His help from the DAV led him to become a member. Using the skills he had learned in the military and at Sonoco Larry became a Service Officer so he could help his fellow Veterans. His leadership abilities got him elected as a Junior Vice-Commander and in 2019, Chapter 102’s Commander. Now two years and one pandemic later he has accepted to continue the role of Commander one more term.
2020’s CALAMITY
January of 2020 started with the talk of a new virus, COVID-19, becoming a health issue around the world. Little did anybody, especially in our little community, know what a devastating disease and year it would become.
With many governments around the world, and our State of Tennessee, setting guidelines that required citizens to stay home created a loss for Americans on almost every level of their lives. For small nonprofits, the ability to keep their doors open and do fundraising created hardships that will continue to be difficult to overcome. Each organization in our community has been affected by the loss of fundraising income and their abilities to help others has been nearly diminished.
I have reached out to other organizations for their reports on the past year and will share their information in the future. This week I will continue with Larry Hartsell’s story about the effects on the DAV Chapter 102.
CHAPTER 102
In January 2020, the word came from Governor Bill Lee about COVID-19 and orders for all businesses to shut their doors. In February, DAV Chapter 102 put a halt to their weekly Wednesday Open House and monthly Thursday night meetings. They were not able to meet again until May.
The three-month shutdown affected the way Chapter service officers could help Veterans with their questions and claims. Larry said, “We were limited during the period we shut down, to telephone or written requests for assistance. When we opened back up, we went by TN state guidelines. COVID-19 seriously affected the number of veterans asking for assistance with claims, billing issues, requests for documents etc.”
When they were allowed to reopen, Chapter 102 worked under the guidelines that allowed them to meet in small groups, wearing masks and keeping distance between themselves. Restrictions were still in place that would not allow members to do any fundraising or membership drives. That loss of income has really hurt small organizations that depend on donations and fundraisers to pay basic utilities and other costs needed to maintain a facility.
One major thing after another can happen to older structures. Chapter 102’s building was once a part of the Cocke County school system for decades and was turned over to them in 1996. Over the years the members have worked to keep the building in good repair by fixing things as they broke. Years of use has caused two major systems to “just wear out.”
In the “dead of winter” last November the Chapter’s heat quit working and they found the heating and air conditioning unit was old and worn out. Larry said, “we had to replace our HVAC unit costing the chapter $5,300. Luckily, we had enough in our account to pay for this. We had to cancel numerous other needs that we had already voted on to fund. We had some donations that helped with the cost of the unit, however it seriously depleted our account. We have had to plead with our members for donations to keep the chapter afloat. Some members have stepped up with some donations to enable us to stay open and maintain our operation.”
While the building is made of cinder blocks, the roof is covered with shingles. It is not known how long the roof had been on the building before it became the DAV’s home. We do know that most shingles are warrantied for 25 years, and these are now at least that old and age has taken its toll.
“Overall, our facility is in good overall condition with the exception of our roof”, Larry said. He continues, “We are going to have to replace it soon. We have started a roofing fund, and have started to accumulate some funds toward this, approximately 10%. Again, this has been all member donations. We have asked the CLB for help to replace the roof. We had planned on upgrading our kitchen area but have had to put that on hold for lack of funds.”
He adds, “We appreciate all donations and assistance from members of our community. Our organization membership consists of Disabled Veterans and our mission is to assist veterans, widow’s and dependents with assistance in filing disability claims, and dealing with issues VA. We have Service Officers in order to do so. These service officers must be certified yearly in order to assist veterans. Our service officers this year paid all of their individual expenses traveling to Murfreesboro for this training at our DAV State Convention earlier this month. Disabled Veterans contribute enormously to Cocke County’s economy and are a good percentage of our Cocke County population.”
His goals for this next year are:
1- Strive to get our members more active in the chapter as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
2 – Assist area veterans, widows, and dependents with claims, dealing with VA issues, and giving advice.
3 – Conduct fundraisers, without these it will be difficult to keep the chapter afloat
4 – Work with the other veterans organizations with functions in our area to reach out to our veteran population.
5 – Recruit new members and get our existing membership back interested in the Chapter.
ROADBLOCK
The community can step up and help. The Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor group and Veterans in Focus are planning a roadblock to help raise funds to replace the hall’s roof. We will tell you more about that as we set a date. You do not have to wait to make a donation or offer help, you can contact Larry at 423-623-5112.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, the next meeting is tomorrow night, Thursday July 1, at 6 p.m. at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street. You can call the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor - group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be Friday, July 2nd. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, questions or suggestion two weeks in advance, by mail to PO Box 224 Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918
