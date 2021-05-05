In 1933 Knoxville hosted a Wildflower Festival to call attention to the abundance of wild flowers in East Tennessee and to recognize the newly created Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There were two parades along the festively decorated Gay Street, a queen contest and the Queen's Ball at Cherokee Country Club, a concert, lectures, dinners and luncheons.
The festival went in the red $31.43 and it was decided not to have one in 1934 because of possible competition for attendance from the Chicago World's Fair.
Although he didn't attend, President Franklin D. Roosevelt sent a congratulatory letter to the Festival and revealed that his favorite flower was the Mountain Laurel.
The festival appears to have been heavily supported by the Knoxville Journal, because its coverage of the event was much more extensive than that of the Knoxville News Sentinel.
The event was resumed in 1938 and called the Great Smoky Mountains Festival and Wildflower Pageant. This all coincided with four national conventions meetings in Knoxville. There was a flower-laden flotilla on the Tennessee River (long before the Vol Navy!) and bus tours to the GSMNP. The Festival King and Queen - Cowan Rogers, Jr. and Frances Arnold - were crowned by Tennessee Governor Gordon Browning. The Grand Ball was held at the UT Alumni Gymnasium featuring the Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra.
Then there was a Great Smoky Mountain Queen, Miss Isobel Carter of Greeneville, who was attended by a bevy of young ladies from all over East Tennessee. Each city had a float in the Grand Parade carrying its Princess and her Ladies-in-waiting. On Newport's float were the Princess, Miss Janie May Stokely (Weinberg), and her attendants were Miss Leta Helm (Ratcliff) and Miss Anne Fisher (Stanley). There were four junior attendants on the front of the float. Seated on the left is Miss Mary Stokely (Gebhart) and on the right Miss Evelyn June Fairfield (Shipley). The little blonde girl standing is Sally Mims (Burnett) and the brunette is Danese Doak (Horn).
Among the group of 1938 princesses were two others with Newport connections. From Greeneville was Miss Martha Arnold Susong (Jones) and from Knoxville was Miss Eugenia Franklin (Dobson).
In the 1939 Roy N. Lotspeich, the publisher of the Knoxville Journal, was the chairman. The King and Queen, Stewart Henslee and Edna Russell, were crowned by Tennessee Governor Prentice Cooper at the ceremony on the lawn of the Knox County Courthouse. The Coronation Ball was held at Alumni Gymnasium with Ben Bernie's Orchestra. Tickets were $2 per couple, with spectator tickets $1. There was also a Festival Dance at Chilhowee Park with the Ben Lavin Orchestra; tickets for that event were $1 per couple.
In the "Symphony of Flowers Parade" Newport's float received Honorable Mention. It was designed around a tulip motif paying tribute to Newport's High Oak Tulip Gardens on North Street. The gardens were the project and design of Mrs. Lillie E. Duncan and attracted national attention in the 1930's.
The Journal had this to say about the Newport float: It carried out the city's slogan "Garden Spot of East Tennessee." Large clusters of vari-colored flowers occupied a large part of the float. A small windmill stood at the rear. The sides were of yellow and the body of white.
Newport's Princess in 1939 was Miss Margaret Nelson (Ailor). Her attendants were Miss Georgia Thomas and Miss Frances Williams (Ross). They had been chosen by the members of the Parent-Teachers Association. Also riding the float dressed in a white linen suit was Newport Mayor Dr. L.S. Nease.
A featured guest in 1939 was the reigning "Miss America," Marilyn Meske of Marion, Ohio.
The 1940 Festival was even bigger. There were the usual King and Queen contests and Grand Parade, along with school pageants, Old Fiddler's Contest, garden pilgrimages, Children's Pet and Hobby Parade and tours to GSMNP and Norris Dam.
Son of President Willian Howard Taft, Senator Robert A. Taft of Ohio was the featured celebrity that year, and he affirmed that he was quite impressed with the festival.
The Festival King and Queen were Dan Harris and Ann Gibson. The Smoky Mountain Queen was Miss Jean McCown of Jefferson City. Miss McCown was crowned by UT President James D. Hoskins. Glenn Miller returned to perform at the Coronation Ball at UT Memorial Auditorium.
There were 31 floats in the Grand Parade; some were commercial, others represented surrounding communities. Cocke County had two floats that year. From Newport the Princess was Miss Mary Letty Mims (Austin) whose Ladies-in-waiting were Miss Betty Hodge (Hardy) and Miss Cordelia Teague (Proffitt). On the Carson Springs Community float was the Princess Carrie Lou Kyker (Thompson) attended by June Baird (Frazier), Beth McNabb (Runnion) and Eugenia Franklin (Dobson).
The Carson Springs float was the idea of Mrs. Winfield Kyker, who was a permanent resident there and the proprietor of the Crystal Lake Swimming Pool. Carrie Lou was her daughter. The other girls were summer residents. Beth Runnion remembered this event with great humor. She said that the Carson float was covered with hemlock and rhododendron, but by the time it reached Knoxville, it was wind-blown and weather-beaten. Her main memory of the parade was hearing her mother's booming laugh from the crowd because the float was so pitiful looking.
Besides the traditional activities, for the 1941 event there was a Folk Festival featuring area actors, dancers, entertainers and Native American displays. There also bus tours to Norris, Cherokee, Fort Loudon and Watts Bar Dams.
The Festival King and Queen, Brown Atkin Craig and Miss Gertrude Moore Handley, were crowned at UT Memorial Auditorium, For the Coronation Ball, Guy Lombardo's Orchestra had been engaged to provide the music, and that may have been the cause of the rise in ticket price - $2.50 per couple. Miss Jean McPherson of Mountain City was named the GSM Queen.
In the parade there were more floats than ever, even some representing other states. Dr. Fred M. Valentine of Newport had been in charge of the Shriners' float. The Newport float featured the Princess Jean Carmichael (Walker) with attendants Eugenia Holder (Wilcox) and Dorothy Ann Doak (Holder). The Newport float received the 3rd place award.
1941 was the last of the festivals. December 1941 brought World War II. The entire focus of the nation changed, but the concept of the flower festival didn't die. The Knoxville Garden Club came up with the idea of the dogwood trails in 1955. This evolved into the Dogwood Arts Festival, the first one being 1961 and continuing still, sixty years later.
The picture of the 1938 float was found on the McClung Collection website. The other pictures were from the online collection of the Knoxville Journal.
Perhaps it could be said that the Knoxville Dogwood Arts Festival today is a blossom sown from the seeds of the 1933 Wildflower Festival.
