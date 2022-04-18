Last week I wrote about my service dog Molly Thunderpaws’ picture that Senator Blackburn intends to use to accompany her co-sponsored legislation. S.3447- this bill authorizes the National Service Animals Monument (NSAM) Corporation to establish a commemorative work on federal land in the District of Columbia to commemorate the heroic deeds and sacrifices of service animals and handlers of service animals in the United States.
The thought and work to get support for this legislation has gone on for years and this week I will be giving you more details about why and how the idea for this monument had come together using information provided by the NSAMC. I am sure you will be interested in the different types of animals that will be represented in the layout of the monument.
HOW IT ALL STARTED
“The National Service Animals Monument originated over thirty years ago, as distinguished members of the San Francisco Bay Area and a core group of volunteers came together to raise public awareness and community support for the well-being of animals. Initial efforts centered on planning and producing events to generate support for animal welfare agencies. Originally named Critter Lovers at Work (CLAW), in 2019 we decided to sharpen our focus to raise awareness and support for service animals.
"Now named the National Service Animals Monument, we are dedicated to the goal of building America’s national monument honoring all service animals and their handlers throughout our country’s history.
"We are a non-profit public benefit organization (section 501c3 of the Internal Revenue Code.)"
WHAT IS A SERVICE ANIMAL?
To ensure full understanding, the use of the term “service animals” is broad across several species and refers to those who serve and have served alongside a handler.
Canines that work with law enforcement are referred to either as “working dogs” or “service dogs” by individuals in that profession.
Animals that specifically work with persons with disabilities are defined according to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA): “Service animals are defined as dogs that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities."
Examples of such work or tasks include guiding people who are blind, alerting people who are deaf, pulling a wheelchair, alerting and protecting a person who is having a seizure, reminding a person with mental illness to take prescribed medications, calming a person with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) during an anxiety attack, or performing other duties. Service animals are working animals, not pets. The work or task a dog has been trained to provide must be directly related to the person’s disability.
Dogs whose sole function is to provide comfort or emotional support do not qualify as service animals under the ADA.
The National Service Animals Monument (NSAM) Corporation extends the definition of “service animal” to other species that serve under arduous conditions, sometimes resulting in death when the duty is for safety or security as performed with law enforcement and/or the military.
One case in point was a homing pigeon named “Cher Ami.” NSAM agrees with the formal ADA description that neither service or working animals are pets. There is one historical caveat in that during WWI the US military recruited family pets to serve with our military. https://americanhistory.si.edu/blog/dogs-defense. Some were returned with a certificate of thanks for their service and a small number distinguished themselves in time of war.
Further, “A service animal must be under the control of its handler. Under the ADA, service animals must be harnessed, leashed, or tethered, unless the individual’s disability prevents using these devices or these devices interfere with the service animal’s safe, effective performance of tasks. In that case, the individual must maintain control of the animal through voice, signal, or other effective controls.” [2]
NSAM concurs that in almost all cases, service animals are under the direct control of a handler who directs their work whether they are a person with a disability or a K9 handler with law enforcement, or a police horse patrolling the streets of a city with its police officer.
Reference: [U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division, Disability Rights Section, ADA for title II (State and local government services) and title III (public accommodations and commercial facilities) on September 15, 2010, in the Federal Register.]”
Animal statues at the monument will represent; Law Enforcement, Military Dogs & Handlers, Search and Rescue, Horses, Guide Dog Pair, Assistance Animals, Smoky: First Therapy Dog & Veteran of WWII, Tubby: America’s First Service Dog and Hero of WWI, Vietnam Scout Dog, Shelter Dogs and Cats, Donkeys & Mule, Homing Pigeons, Sea lions, and Dolphins.
My main focus across the years of writing this column has been on Service Dogs and Military Working Dogs (MWD). This monument will represent animal that have been used during wartime to help “lighten the load” for the troops. I will be sharing briefly what the NSAM has to say about them and explaining more about how the dogs, and certain specific ones, will be represent and what they will depict. While “assistance dogs” are not “service dogs” the VA PAWS program I wrote about last week the ones used for PTSD to bring comfort to the Veterans.
ASSISTANCE ANIMALS
“In the NSA Monument Assistance animals are represented by a girl with physical challenges and her Newfoundland/Great Dane Mix Dog. They represent ALL non-guide assistance animals and their handlers.
"While wheelchair ramps, braille on elevator buttons, and disabled parking can quickly come to mind, the help of Assistance Animals has become increasingly desired by people living with physical, cognitive, and emotional issues. For example, signal dogs assist people with visual and auditory impairments, Sig dogs help people with autism, and seizure response dogs are critical for the safety of people with a large variety of disabilities. Assistance Animals can make a life altering difference in an individual’s life, often being the key to independence.
"Significantly, as U.S. Soldiers have returned from a seemingly never-ending cycle of wars, the devastating emotional impact, as well as physical disabilities stemming from their combat experiences, have become increasingly understood. Here too, the role of Assistance Animals has improved the lives of a great number of Veterans.
"An Assistance Animal is considered any animal that works, provides assistance, or performs tasks for the benefit of a person with a disability, or provides emotional support that alleviates one or more identified symptoms or effects of a person’s disability. Therapy Animals are a newer, separate category of service animals, which are very successful in helping and comforting patients in hospitals, retirement homes, schools, hospices, and disaster areas. They are a very welcome presence to those in need of having their spirits raised and are widely loved and valued."
In the U.S., therapy animals are not considered service animals and are not afforded the same privileges as service animals. However, they are very successful in helping and comforting our citizens in hospitals, retirement homes, schools, hospices and disaster areas. In the U.S., some organizations require that a dog pass the equivalent of the American Kennel Club’s Canine good Citizen test.
MILITARY WORKING DOGS
The monument will be made up of bronze statues and figures of the people and animals. Each animal chosen to be a “model” for the statue have a story of their own. I am sharing two of the stories about heroic MWDs.
Kurt: Marine Dog of WWII:
The conceptual sculpture of Kurt is shown in action and represents ALL of the war dogs and their handlers during WWII.
Kurt, a Doberman Pinscher, was a scout dog during WWII and is estimated to have saved the lives of 250 Marines on Guam. The War dogs of WWII served as scouts, sentries and messengers. They explored caves, detected mines, and revealed booby traps. Often, they were able to silently alert to their handlers that the enemy was hiding nearby in caves, thus avoiding ambush. They were so effective in saving lives that all the platoons wanted to have war dogs to aid them. Sadly, Kurt gave the ultimate sacrifice. He was mortally wounded when he went ahead of the troops to alert them to the dangers ahead.
Lucca: Veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan:
Lucca represents all war dogs. As a wounded war veteran from the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, she also honors ALL animals and people with disabilities.
Her placement in the Monument is such that she is seen watching over the bridge leading to the Monument’s spectacular, engraved granite walls.
Lucca was a specialized search dog who served in the Marine Corps for 6 years, including two tours of Iraq and one in Afghanistan, leading over 400 patrols. Calm and stoic, she was always ready to walk point and accomplish the task at hand. Lucca is credited with over 40 explosive finds, saving thousands of lives with her incredible detection capabilities.
During her time in the Marine Corps, the faithful Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix had two handlers, Master Sergeant Chris Willingham and Corporal Juan Rodriguez.
In 2012, Lucca was seriously injured while on patrol in Afghanistan with Corporal Rodriguez. “The explosion was huge, and I immediately feared the worst. I ran to her and saw her struggling to get up. I picked her up and ran to the shelter of a nearby tree line….
I stayed with her constantly throughout her operation and her recovery. She had saved my life on so many occasions- I had to make sure that I was there for her when she needed me.”
Afterwards, Lucca was sent back to the U.S. Happily, Master Sergeant Willingham, now home with his family, adopted Lucca and she became a beloved member of their family. She adapted well to life without one leg and has enjoyed a well-deserved retirement. Lucca is an inspiration to all who struggle to overcome adversity and is the very definition of resiliency.
Although Lucca was injured while on patrol in Afghanistan, she showed us all what it means to be resilient. She adapted to life as an amputee and continued to serve the military working dog community in various capacities. She enjoyed her retirement and it suited her well. She will always be remembered as Mama Lucca- the legend.
Next week I will tell you about the Purple Poppy program and how you can help this project.
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 – Meets the 3rd Thursday of each month. This month’s meeting will be TOMORROW night April 21. There will be nominations for next year’s officers with the election being held at the May meeting. There will be a potluck meal beginning at 6 p.m., and the business meeting beginning at 7 p.m. The hall at 148 Pine Street is open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to Noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. For more information you can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
