Memorial Day this year is on Monday, May 29. The unofficial beginning of summer is traditionally filled with barbeques and parties, and coincides with Memorial Day. Summertime itself is truly a reason to celebrate, but it’s important that we remember how and why the holiday originated.

We are so blessed to live in the greatest nation on Earth, and many men and women sacrificed so that we can enjoy the lives we live. On this special holiday we honor those who gave all for their country.

