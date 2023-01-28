A blinding light, a voice from the clouds, a command to go into the city. That is dramatic, and that is how Paul became a Christian. Is that how the Christian life always begins? Is it always that dramatic? No, we have the experience of Timothy to tell of another way. Timothy was raised by a mother who knew Christ as savior. Her testimony made all the difference in his life.
Is there nothing in common in these different situations, nothing the same in these two ways of coming to faith? Yes, there is. In each case, in every case, the Holy Spirit acts to call a person and the person responds. Why respond? Why become a Christian? Is there anything to be gained?
There is much to be gained. The most obvious is that you know you will be with God when you die. You will have eternal life. Is your gain only for the future? By no means! Much is gained in the present.
You serve the God who listens. He is always by your side in the person of the Holy Spirit. You will receive grace upon grace, blessing upon blessing. Grace is most often described as the free, undeserved, gift of eternal life. It is that, but it is much more. Karis ( χάρις), the Greek word for grace also means to receive joy, to be merry. Faith in Christ brings joy into our lives even when we must deal with great heartbreaks or hard times.
John 1:16 says: “... from his fullness we have all received, grace upon grace.” The grace we receive from God includes what is called “common grace’ — rain and sunshine, food and shelter, and all the blessings which even unbelievers receive, but it also brings additional gifts.
Grace brings the gift of peace both when all is going well and even when all does not go well. H. G. Spafford planned a wonderful trip to England for Himself, his wife, and his four daughters. Because of business which delayed his travel, he sent his wife and four daughters ahead by ship. The ship was struck and sunk on the way across the Atlantic. His daughters all perished — only his wife, found unconscious on a plank of wood, was saved. He was devastated, but later, knowing the grace and blessings of following Christ he wrote the famous hymn “It is Well With My Soul”.
God’s grace does not always “make everything right” or provide all we want, but it always upholds us in every circumstance.
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twil soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.