A blinding light, a voice from the clouds, a command to go into the city. That is dramatic, and that is how Paul became a Christian. Is that how the Christian life always begins? Is it always that dramatic? No, we have the experience of Timothy to tell of another way. Timothy was raised by a mother who knew Christ as savior. Her testimony made all the difference in his life.

Is there nothing in common in these different situations, nothing the same in these two ways of coming to faith? Yes, there is. In each case, in every case, the Holy Spirit acts to call a person and the person responds. Why respond? Why become a Christian? Is there anything to be gained?

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.