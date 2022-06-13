Since the beginning of the month, I have had some information that I felt needed sharing, but I have not forgotten that June is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Month. In the past years I have written several columns dealing with PTSD and how it affects those who are and have served in the military. There has been a movement to better address ways to help these Veterans and new methods have been designed to help curb these suicides.
This is a subject that needs continuous attention since PTSD is the leading cause of 22 Veterans committing suicide each day. I am using information from the newest” U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report” (NVSPAR) and “National Today” (NT) for this week’s column. Before I get to the NVSPAR, I want to bring awareness of the problems and programs that provide methods to help those affected.
WHAT IS PTSD?
PTSD is a newer term to describe what has previously been identified, since the time of the ancient Greeks, as a combat related disorder. After World War I and II terms described the disorder as “Battle Fatigue” and “Shell-Shock”. The actual term PTSD began with the “diagnoses” of the mental conditions found in Vietnam Veterans. Today the disorder is also recognized in people that have faced other types of trauma from fires, violent physical/sexual/verbal assault, and accidents. The American Psychiatric Association officially recognized it in 1980 in the third edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-III).
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is defined as an anxiety disorder that develops following frightening, stressful, or distressing life events. This can develop from exposure to combat, car accidents, sexual trauma, or other life-threating events. There are many different symptoms of PTSD that include intense fear, helplessness, and stress, PTSD affects normal life and functioning of the patient.
Symptoms of PTSD are group in four major categories;
• Reliving the event, which can cause flashbacks, hallucinations, nightmares of the incident.
• Negative thoughts or feelings like guilt.
• Avoiding, staying at home to avoid people, places, things, or memories that remind the trauma.
• Excessive arousal that can cause increased alertness, anger, irritability, difficulty sleeping or concentrating.
The VA changed “Stressor Determinations” for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in 2010. With this amendment, the evidentiary standard of establishing an in-service stressor will be reduced in these cases. The amendment will facilitate the timely processing of PTSD claims by simplifying the development and research procedures that apply to these claims.
HISTORY OF NATIONAL PTSD AWARENESS MONTH
“In 2010, the U.S. Senate declared June 27th to be” National PTSD Awareness Day”. However, in 2014, they designated the whole month of June to be observed as National PTSD Awareness Month. This was a welcome move by many PTSD organizations and support groups as many felt that more awareness campaigns needed to be held for people to seek help when it came to PTSD. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, one of the most active forerunners in the fight against PTSD, has released a special June calendar that people can download. This special calendar features several activities (like raising awareness on social media through sharing PTSD helplines, articles, subscribing to YouTube channels, finding local PTSD therapists, etc.) aimed to increase awareness and support for PTSD survivors.”
With the new awareness of the PTSD disorder the VA and Congress began to propose legislation for the last several years to increase the programs and therapies to help the Veterans overcome the feelings that lead them to thoughts of suicide.
ANCHORS OF HOPE
The information from the NVSPAR report, “serves as a key and necessary anchor to strengthen Veterans amidst numerous life circumstances. In a similar manner, hope must imbue the overall suicide prevention mission, anchoring it amidst mission challenges and circumstances. Several hopeful data points from this year’s report serve as anchors:
• 399 fewer Veterans died from suicide in 2019 than in 2018, reflecting the lowest raw count of Veteran suicides since 2007.
• From 2005 to 2018, identified Veteran suicides increased on average by 48 deaths each year. A reduction of 399 suicides within one year is unprecedented, dating back to 2001.
• The single-year decrease in the adjusted suicide rate for Veterans from 2018 to 2019 (7%) was larger than any observed for Veterans from 2001 through 2018. Further, the Veteran rate of decrease (7.2%) exceeded by four times the non-Veteran population decrease (1.8%) from 2018 to 2019.
• There was a nearly 13% one-year rate (unadjusted rate) decrease for female Veterans, which represents the largest rate decrease for Women Veterans in 17 years.
• COVID-19-related data continues to emerge and clarify, but data thus far do not indicate an increase in Veteran suicide-related behaviors. Additionally, the level of differential mortality by mental health status has not increased since the pandemic began.
Even though the statistics show a slight decrease in the rate of Veteran suicides there are still way too many. The loss of one woman or man who served their country because of what they had faced still needs attention. Many of the Veterans will still not use the VA because of a lack of information on the benefits that are available to them. Until each Veteran finds help, it is up to their families and friends to support them and stay aware of possible warning signs that they are contemplating suicide.
The following are examples of the signs the Veterans may be planning
• Threatening to hurt or kill self, looking for ways to kill self
• Seeking access to pills, weapons or other means
• Talking or writing about death dying or suicide
• Dramatic changes in mood, rage, anger, anxiety agitation
• Acting reckless or engaging in risky activities
• Feeling trapped, no reason for living, no sense of purpose in life
• Increasing drug or alcohol abuse,
• Hopelessness, withdrawing from friend’s family and society
• Difficulty sleeping or sleeping all the time
• Giving away possessions, increase or decrease in spirituality
When the Veteran display any of these symptoms it is critical that you find help for them. You can reach out to one of their friends/peers that may be able to communicate with them, to clergy, or professional counselors. The VA has a crisis line that offers support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255, VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat or send a text to 838255. Other online resources are at www.MakeTheConnection.net and SuicidePreventionLifeline.org. Other non-VA sources for help is 911 for local help and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services offers a crisis hotline that offers support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week 1-855-CRISIS-1, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1800-273-TALK (8255).”
The important thing is do not wait!
WOMEN VETERANS WEEK
Two weeks ago I shared information about a couple of gatherings planned for Women Veterans by the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation. The one event had the wrong date, and the following information has the correct date. There have also been a few more events set for the Knoxville area to celebrate Women Veterans that follows.
Saturday, June 18 - Women Veterans can get their feet, and probably their whole selves, wet floating down the Pigeon River. The VHSF shares, “we will meet at "Rafting in the Smokies" at 11, at the Picnic Pavilion. Bring your lunch and then we will go down the Pigeon River staring at 1 pm. The Cost will be $38 per person. Click the ticket link and pay VHSF on line, veteransheritagesite.org, using the donate button!” Rafting in the Smokies is located at 3595 Hartford Rd, Hartford, TN. You can contact them at (800) 776-7238.
The following three events had an RSVP by June 10th and due to print schedules, this was the first that I could share them. If you are interested, please call the VHSF at the information included with the events.
Wednesday, June 15 - BOWLING! 1300, Strike & Spare - Fountain Lanes 3315 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917
Discounted group bowling package includes 4 games and free shoe rental! Concessions not included. Pay Jessica when you arrive.
COST: $15.00 - Sign up by emailing tnjunebug@gmail and use BOWLING as the Subject line. RSVP by June 10.
Thursday, June 16 - SUNSET PICNIC AND LAKE SWIMMING! 1800, IJAMS Meads Quarry Lake (Not the Nature Center!) 3526 Island Home Ave, Knoxville, TN 37920
Bring your own drink, your favorite picnic dish with a serving utensil and if you plan to swim, bring your swim gear! Please post which potluck dish you will be bringing in the comments. Paper plates, napkins and utensils will be supplied by me! Family members are welcome!
COST: FREE - Sign up by emailing tnjunebug@gmail and use PICNIC as the Subject line. Let me know how many guests and what dish(es) you are bringing! RSVP by June 10.
Friday, June 17 - POOL & PIZZA PARTY, 1600-2000 at the Cricket Club Pool 7700 Castlecomb Road, Powell, TN 37849
Little Caesars Pizza, Swimming and Socializing at the pool. Bring your own drink and any other snacks or foods you may want with your pizza. If you have a camp chair you might need it depending on how many show up... Kiddos and spouses are welcome! Enjoy Little Caesars by the pool! Kids and adult family members are welcome! BYOB
COST: $5.00 (goes toward pizza purchase) Sign up by emailing tnjunebug@gmail and use POOL as the Subject line. Let me know how many guests you are bringing! RSVP by June 10.
EVENT
Flag Retirement Ceremony – Saturday, June 18th beginning at 10 am at the Coke County Courthouse. Everyone is invited to come and learn about the history and traditions surrounding America’s flag. The program will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, on the lawn of the Cocke County Courthouse, please bring a chair.
As before, anyone can bring a flag to dispose of in honor of a deceased Veteran or receive one of ours to present to the fire, If you have a flag that needs to be disposed and cannot make this event you can leave it at the “Flag Box” in the Courthouse Annex or drop it off at Newport Printing or any of the Veteran organizations.
For more information you can contact any of the local Veteran organizations or myself at 423-721-8918.
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 – Normally meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month but due to the State Convention this month’s meeting will be on the fourth Tuesday, June 23. There will be a potluck meal beginning at 6 p.m., and the business meeting beginning at 7 p.m. The hall at 148 Pine Street is open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. For more information you can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
