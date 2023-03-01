With all the drama and confusion young people have experienced from the pandemic and the deterioration of the moral fiber of our country has come a huge vacuum. Our youth have been isolated, and deprived of the very things they need for a healthy life. The effects have been measurable and devastating.
Mental illness and hopelessness have become a predominate problem and have touched many families. On Feb. 20,2022, CNBC published an article that discussed the impacts of the pandemic. Experts agree that the problems go far beyond the physical. Many are finding it hard to adapt to a new normal after the lockdowns have ended. Increased mental health issues have found psychologists and psychiatrists overrun with new patients.
Numerous studies on the impact of COVID on mental health have been published in medical journals so the effects on our populous have been very well documented. I believe the emotional stress has caused many to look outside themselves for answers to the big questions. Loss of loved ones and friends causes people to take a look at their own mortality, and wonder if this is all there is.
Thankfully, many of our youth have been experiencing and responding to their deep questions by seeking real answers. Many students at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, experienced a student-led Christian revival, which began at the chapel on Feb. 8 and continued nonstop for 14 days. Finally, the administration moved the services off campus.
People from around the globe came to experience what God was doing. Students and visitors alike spread the news of this wonderful event primarily through social media. People seeking answers from the only source of real truth found them as they wept and prayed for God to forgive their sin and give them new life. I watched several videos posted on social media and was in awe at these young people.
Similar events have spontaneously erupted at Christian and secular universities. One post that I recently read was of students praying and worshipping with abandon at Texas A &M. With the trauma the youth of our world have experienced, I am overjoyed to see the outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon this generation.
Yesterday, I attended First Baptist Church, Picayune, Mississippi, and the altar was flooded with people wanting to accept Christ. I estimate 100 people came forward and three were baptized on the spot. People were cheering and shouting in joy at what the Lord was doing!
The total degradation recently witnessed by anyone who watched the Grammys when the song “Unholy” was performed shows a brief glimpse into how far our nation has sunk with the entertainment industry leading the way. How bizarre to even imagine sane people dressing up like the devil and dancing to a song about adultery.
I am so thankful for people, young and old, who reject the lack of morals practically shoved into their faces, and follow God instead. Our youth deserve better. We all do.
