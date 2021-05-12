Many local folks are familiar with the name "Indian Creek" - the road, the bridge, the marina, the market and deli - just over the line in Jefferson County. Indian Creek, the stream, still exists but most of the year much of it is covered by Douglas Lake. However, most do not know the origin of its name. One explanation appeared in the Knoxville Journal and Tribune, April 3, 1922.
The foundation of the story is familiar: this area of Tennessee was first inhabited by Native Americans who were not happy when the white men began moving into this territory. In an attempt at peaceful coexistence and to bring the Cherokees under the sovereignty of the new United States, the Treaty of Hopewell (1785) and the Treaty of Holston (1791) set off a huge boundary in what is now East Tennessee, Western North Carolina and South Carolina and North Georgia as Cherokee hunting grounds.
Non-Indians could not be in these lands. If so, they lost the protection of the United States and the Cherokees could punish them as they pleased. In turn, the U.S. was to have control of the Cherokee trade with other governments, namely Spain and France.
Both sides violated the treaties. The Indians continued to trade with whomever they chose. White settlers continued to move into the area. The Indians launched vicious attacks. President Washington agreed to the negotiation of a new treaty, but in 1793 General John Sevier led a raiding party against the Cherokees through upper and lower East Tennessee, right through what is now Cocke and Jefferson Counties. The Cherokee retaliation was led by Native American John Watts, and there were encounters down into North Georgia. This was Sevier's last Indian expedition and was known as the Etowah Invasion.
During this time in this particular area, the George Lewis family was attacked. Trying to escape, a son and a daughter were separated from the rest of the group and were killed by their attackers along the said creek. The body of the boy was placed in the fork of a tree and that of the girl, whose name was Polly, was laid on a rock. (The rock was still there in 1922.) The bodies were to be buried in what is known as the Pine Chapel Cemetery in the Holly Oaks Development in Jefferson County. (Thomas Ware, an early Methodist circuit rider, wrote in his auto-biography that the two victims were children of Amos Lewis, a brother of George.)
On the way to the burial, George Cunningham and Jacob Jenkins, acting as advance scouts about a half-mile ahead of the funeral party, were attacked at a place later known as "Cunningham Hill." Though wounded, Jenkins was able to escape but Cunningham was killed instantly. By the time the funeral party arrived, his body had been propped against a tree. His body was carried to the cemetery and buried along with the Lewis children.
Considering the authenticity of this story, the Lewis victims had a younger brother, George Lewis, Jr., who lived his entire life in the Indian Creek community. He died in 1879 and was buried in a cemetery which is now of an island near Indian Creek bridge. He probably heard the story of the massacre many times and had been shown every spot associated with it. When this story was published in 1922, he had a daughter still living in the community, and no doubt she had heard the story many times.
Further verification can be found in the Knoxville Gazette, October 12, 1793: A young woman and boy were killed on the 2nd inst. On a public road on the south side of French Broad near Dandridge, Jefferson courthouse, by Indians laying in ambush… Although unnamed, these were undoubtedly the Lewises. Because bodies were buried as soon after death as possible, Cunningham would have been killed the same day or the next.
Another story was given in "Annals of Tennessee" by Dr. J.G.M. Ramsey. That story told that in 1781 John Sevier crossed the French Broad and Big Pigeon and unexpectedly fell upon a trail of Indians, surrounded their camp and killed seventeen, others escaping…this affair was upon Indian Creek in what is now Jefferson County. This was twelve years before the Lewis/Cunningham incident. Was the stream known as "Indian Creek after 1781 or was Dr. Ramsey just identifying the site as it was known in 1853 when his book was published?
Let's move forward seventy years to the time of the Civil War on Indian Creek.
After the siege of Knoxville in December 1863 in which the Union was victorious, Confederate General James Longstreet, Commander of Upper East Tennessee, took his army to Russellville (midway between Morristown and Bulls Gap) for winter quarters. It was typical then for military activity to lessen because of travel difficulties and food shortage.
Both armies hoped to dislodge the other from its stronghold, as well as foraging through the area for supplies, which really meant seizing them from the citizens. Sometimes there was payment or promise of payment, but this is the basis for the family stories of people hiding their foodstuffs in unusual places, like chimneys, bedticks, graveyards.
December 24, 1864, saw a clash between Union and Confederate forces at Hayes Ferry on the French Broad River two miles from Dandridge near the present location of the French Broad Baptist Church. The object of the fight was possession of the unharvested fields of corn, badly needed by both armies. The Rebels, under the command of Col. C.C. Crews, were able to repel the Union forces (1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry, Army of the Cumberland), which retreated toward New Market.
In early January 1864, Union General John G. Parke advanced toward Dandridge, having heard of "good forage" south of the river. The Confederates moved out of Dandridge.
On January 17, 1864, Brig. General Samuel D. Sturgis received information that the Confederates were preparing an attack on Dandridge. He moved his forces into place. The fighting began about 4 p.m. and continued for several hours. Union forces retreated toward New Market. Because of low ammunition and supplies, the Confederates could not pursue them, so they stayed in Dandridge.
Afterwards, the Union cavalry units moved to the south side of the French Broad River where they were successful in disrupting the Confederate foraging units. The Union forces also guarded the fording and ferrying sites on the river.
In Sevier County the Union forces of Sturgis and General E.M. McCook fought the Confederates under the command of General William T. Martin on January 27, 1864, at what is known as the "Battle of Fair Garden." It was a Union victory. As the crow flies, Fair Garden isn't so far from Dandridge, but the lake has removed the older, more direct routes.
The next day, Sturgis' forces were in pursuit of some Confederate cavalry on the road leading to Cowan's Ferry. (That site would now be under the lake.) About six miles southeast of Dandridge, they encountered opposition from a unit commanded by Confederate General George G. Dibrell of the 8th Tennessee Cavalry.
Dibrell's men were occupying a heavily timbered hill where they had built breastworks and rifle pits. Reports indicate that there were 300 Union casualties with Confederate losses "minimal." (In researching this event, I learned that General Dibrell and I are both descendants of Capt. George Carter who settled in "the Dutch Bottoms" in Cocke County about 1808.)
The above skirmish has been named the "Battle of Blant's Hill." Its location is near the present address of 1820 Indian Creek Road, just a short distance from the Indian Creek Market and Deli. A historical marker commemorating this encounter is adjacent to the Dandridge Visitor Center on East Main Street.
Today it is hard to imagine that such carnage and chaos could have occurred on Indian Creek.
